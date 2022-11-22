Is the Stock Market Open on Black Friday 2022?

While investors will get a break from their brokerage accounts on Thanksgiving Day, the U.S. stock market will be open for trading on Black Friday.

However, the stock market will not be open for regular trading hours , which run from 9:30 a.m. Eastern time to 4:00 p.m. Rather, both the Nasdaq Stock Market and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will close early, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time, on Friday, Nov. 25.

The early dismissal will give investors a chance to scoop up some of the hottest Black Friday deals. While many shops started early sales this year – including Best Buy , Home Depot and Walmart – there are still plenty of bargains to be found. And the most prudent of consumers will be sure to follow these tips for shopping smart on Black Friday .

As for the bond market, it too closes early on Black Friday, but not until 2 p.m.

Below, we feature a full schedule of all stock market and bond market holidays for 2022. Please note that the list of stock market holidays has actually grown by one day this year. That's because Congress voted in 2021 to make Juneteenth – the June 19 holiday commemorating the end of slavery – the 12th federal holiday. When President Joe Biden signed the bill last year, Juneteenth became the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which was signed into law in 1983 by then President Ronald Reagan.

2022 Market Holidays

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Holiday NYSE Nasdaq Bond Markets* Monday, Feb. 21 Presidents' Day/Washington's Birthday Closed Closed Closed Thursday, April 14 Maundy Thursday Open Open Early close (2 p.m.) Friday, April 15 Good Friday Closed Closed Closed Friday, May 27 Friday Before Memorial Day Open Open Early close (2 p.m.) Monday, May 30 Memorial Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, June 20 Juneteenth National Independence Day (Observed) Closed Closed Closed Friday, July 1 Friday Before Independence Day Open Open Early close (2 p.m.) Monday, July 4 Independence Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Sept. 5 Labor Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Oct. 10 Columbus Day Open Open Closed Friday, Nov. 11 Veterans Day Open Open Closed Thursday, Nov. 24 Thanksgiving Day Closed Closed Closed Friday, Nov. 25 Day After Thanksgiving Early close (1 p.m.) Early close (1 p.m.) Early close (2 p.m.) Friday, Dec. 23 Christmas Eve (Observed) Open Open Early close (2 p.m.) Monday, Dec. 26 Christmas Day (Observed) Closed Closed Closed Friday, Dec. 30 New Year's Eve (Observed) Open Open Early close (2 p.m.)

* This is the recommended bond market holiday schedule from the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). This schedule is subject to change.