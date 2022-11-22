Is the Stock Market Open on Black Friday 2022?
The stock market will be open on Black Friday this year, but be sure to watch the clock because it closes early.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Newsletter sign up Newsletter
While investors will get a break from their brokerage accounts on Thanksgiving Day, the U.S. stock market will be open for trading on Black Friday.
However, the stock market will not be open for regular trading hours, which run from 9:30 a.m. Eastern time to 4:00 p.m. Rather, both the Nasdaq Stock Market and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will close early, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time, on Friday, Nov. 25.
The early dismissal will give investors a chance to scoop up some of the hottest Black Friday deals. While many shops started early sales this year – including Best Buy, Home Depot and Walmart – there are still plenty of bargains to be found. And the most prudent of consumers will be sure to follow these tips for shopping smart on Black Friday.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
As for the bond market, it too closes early on Black Friday, but not until 2 p.m.
Below, we feature a full schedule of all stock market and bond market holidays for 2022. Please note that the list of stock market holidays has actually grown by one day this year. That's because Congress voted in 2021 to make Juneteenth – the June 19 holiday commemorating the end of slavery – the 12th federal holiday. When President Joe Biden signed the bill last year, Juneteenth became the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which was signed into law in 1983 by then President Ronald Reagan.
2022 Market Holidays
|Date
|Holiday
|NYSE
|Nasdaq
|Bond Markets*
|Monday, Feb. 21
|Presidents' Day/Washington's Birthday
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Thursday, April 14
|Maundy Thursday
|Open
|Open
|Early close (2 p.m.)
|Friday, April 15
|Good Friday
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Friday, May 27
|Friday Before Memorial Day
|Open
|Open
|Early close (2 p.m.)
|Monday, May 30
|Memorial Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, June 20
|Juneteenth National Independence Day (Observed)
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Friday, July 1
|Friday Before Independence Day
|Open
|Open
|Early close (2 p.m.)
|Monday, July 4
|Independence Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Sept. 5
|Labor Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Oct. 10
|Columbus Day
|Open
|Open
|Closed
|Friday, Nov. 11
|Veterans Day
|Open
|Open
|Closed
|Thursday, Nov. 24
|Thanksgiving Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Friday, Nov. 25
|Day After Thanksgiving
|Early close (1 p.m.)
|Early close (1 p.m.)
|Early close (2 p.m.)
|Friday, Dec. 23
|Christmas Eve (Observed)
|Open
|Open
|Early close (2 p.m.)
|Monday, Dec. 26
|Christmas Day (Observed)
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Friday, Dec. 30
|New Year's Eve (Observed)
|Open
|Open
|Early close (2 p.m.)
* This is the recommended bond market holiday schedule from the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). This schedule is subject to change.
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is an investing editor and options expert at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
65 Best Dividend Stocks You Can Count On in 2022
dividend stocks Yield isn't everything when it comes to finding the best dividend stocks. Income investors know there's no substitute for regular dividend increases over the long haul.
By Dan Burrows • Published
-
An RMD Deadline is Approaching Quickly – And Missing It Could Cost You Big Bucks
If you're age 72 or older, take your required minimum distribution now to avoid a big penalty or a double-dip next year.
By Rocky Mengle • Published