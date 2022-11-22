Is the Stock Market Open on Black Friday 2022?

The stock market will be open on Black Friday this year, but be sure to watch the clock because it closes early.

Karee Venema
By Karee Venema
published

While investors will get a break from their brokerage accounts on Thanksgiving Day, the U.S. stock market will be open for trading on Black Friday. 

However, the stock market will not be open for regular trading hours, which run from 9:30 a.m. Eastern time to 4:00 p.m. Rather, both the Nasdaq Stock Market and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will close early, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time, on Friday, Nov. 25.

The early dismissal will give investors a chance to scoop up some of the hottest Black Friday deals. While many shops started early sales this year – including Best Buy, Home Depot and Walmart – there are still plenty of bargains to be found. And the most prudent of consumers will be sure to follow these tips for shopping smart on Black Friday.

As for the bond market, it too closes early on Black Friday, but not until 2 p.m.

Below, we feature a full schedule of all stock market and bond market holidays for 2022. Please note that the list of stock market holidays has actually grown by one day this year. That's because Congress voted in 2021 to make Juneteenth – the June 19 holiday commemorating the end of slavery – the 12th federal holiday. When President Joe Biden signed the bill last year, Juneteenth became the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which was signed into law in 1983 by then President Ronald Reagan. 

 2022 Market Holidays

DateHolidayNYSENasdaqBond Markets*
Monday, Feb. 21Presidents' Day/Washington's BirthdayClosedClosedClosed
Thursday, April 14Maundy ThursdayOpenOpenEarly close (2 p.m.)
Friday, April 15Good FridayClosedClosedClosed
Friday, May 27Friday Before Memorial DayOpenOpenEarly close (2 p.m.)
Monday, May 30Memorial DayClosedClosedClosed
Monday, June 20Juneteenth National Independence Day (Observed)ClosedClosedClosed
Friday, July 1Friday Before Independence DayOpenOpenEarly close (2 p.m.)
Monday, July 4Independence DayClosedClosedClosed
Monday, Sept. 5Labor DayClosedClosedClosed
Monday, Oct. 10Columbus DayOpenOpenClosed
Friday, Nov. 11Veterans DayOpenOpenClosed
Thursday, Nov. 24Thanksgiving DayClosedClosedClosed
Friday, Nov. 25Day After ThanksgivingEarly close (1 p.m.)Early close (1 p.m.)Early close (2 p.m.)
Friday, Dec. 23Christmas Eve (Observed)OpenOpenEarly close (2 p.m.)
Monday, Dec. 26Christmas Day (Observed)ClosedClosedClosed
Friday, Dec. 30New Year's Eve (Observed)OpenOpenEarly close (2 p.m.)

* This is the recommended bond market holiday schedule from the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). This schedule is subject to change.

