Are Banks Open on Thanksgiving in 2023?

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, which has folks many wondering if banks are open on Thursday, November 23.

Happy Thanksgiving sign surrounded by lit candles and pumpkins
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Karee Venema
By Karee Venema
published

Are banks open on Thanksgiving in 2023? That's a question plenty of folks are wondering just ahead of the holiday that falls each year on the fourth Thursday in November. The answer is no, banks are not open on Thursday, November 23.

Many folks will choose to spend the holiday with family and friends, eating turkey and watching football. Others might want to spend a few minutes reflecting upon the financial achievements for which they're most thankful. Perhaps they've made the kind of home upgrades that most increased the value of their homes, or taken advantage of tax moves that will allow them to keep more of their money in retirement

Folks may also take some time Thursday to put together their holiday shopping lists. Target and Costco are just two stores that are offering early Black Friday deals, while Amazon is offering big discounts through Cyber Monday. Regardless of when or where you shop, make sure to follow these seven tips for scoring the best Black Friday deals.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/xrd7fjmf8g1657008683.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

As for those wondering "Is the stock market open on Thanksgiving?," the answer to that is no. Thanksgiving is one of several stock market holidays, with investors also getting an early dismissal at 1 pm Eastern time on Black Friday. 

Anyone curious about what time does the market open for regular trading hours, both the Nasdaq Stock Market and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) are open from 9:30 am to 4:00 pm Eastern time Monday through Friday.

Below, we feature a full schedule of all U.S. bank holidays for 2023. 

Bank holidays 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally
DateDayHoliday
January 2MondayNew Year's Day (Observed)
January 16MondayMartin Luther King, Jr. Day
February 20MondayPresident's Day
May 29MondayMemorial Day
June 19MondayJuneteenth
July 4TuesdayIndependence Day
September 4MondayLabor Day
October 9MondayColumbus Day
November 11SaturdayVeterans Day
November 23ThursdayThanksgiving Day
December 25MondayChristmas Day

* This is the recommended bank market holiday schedule from the Federal Reserve. This schedule is subject to change.

Related content

Karee Venema
Karee Venema
Contributing Editor, Kiplinger.com

With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is an investing editor and options expert at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.

Latest