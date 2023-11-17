Are Banks Open on Thanksgiving in 2023?
Thanksgiving is just around the corner, which has folks many wondering if banks are open on Thursday, November 23.
Are banks open on Thanksgiving in 2023? That's a question plenty of folks are wondering just ahead of the holiday that falls each year on the fourth Thursday in November. The answer is no, banks are not open on Thursday, November 23.
Many folks will choose to spend the holiday with family and friends, eating turkey and watching football. Others might want to spend a few minutes reflecting upon the financial achievements for which they're most thankful. Perhaps they've made the kind of home upgrades that most increased the value of their homes, or taken advantage of tax moves that will allow them to keep more of their money in retirement.
Folks may also take some time Thursday to put together their holiday shopping lists. Target and Costco are just two stores that are offering early Black Friday deals, while Amazon is offering big discounts through Cyber Monday. Regardless of when or where you shop, make sure to follow these seven tips for scoring the best Black Friday deals.
As for those wondering "Is the stock market open on Thanksgiving?," the answer to that is no. Thanksgiving is one of several stock market holidays, with investors also getting an early dismissal at 1 pm Eastern time on Black Friday.
Anyone curious about what time does the market open for regular trading hours, both the Nasdaq Stock Market and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) are open from 9:30 am to 4:00 pm Eastern time Monday through Friday.
Below, we feature a full schedule of all U.S. bank holidays for 2023.
Bank holidays 2023
|Date
|Day
|Holiday
|January 2
|Monday
|New Year's Day (Observed)
|January 16
|Monday
|Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
|February 20
|Monday
|President's Day
|May 29
|Monday
|Memorial Day
|June 19
|Monday
|Juneteenth
|July 4
|Tuesday
|Independence Day
|September 4
|Monday
|Labor Day
|October 9
|Monday
|Columbus Day
|November 11
|Saturday
|Veterans Day
|November 23
|Thursday
|Thanksgiving Day
|December 25
|Monday
|Christmas Day
* This is the recommended bank market holiday schedule from the Federal Reserve. This schedule is subject to change.
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is an investing editor and options expert at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
