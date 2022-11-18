Is the Stock Market Open on Thanksgiving 2022?

Investors can sit back and enjoy a full day of turkey and football on Thursday, with the stock market closed on Thanksgiving.

Happy Thanksgiving note surrounded by gourds
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Karee Venema
By Karee Venema
published

Brokerage accounts get a breather on Thursday, Nov. 24, because the stock market is indeed closed for Thanksgiving Day.

However, it is not a full four-day weekend for investors. The stock market is open on Black Friday – at least for a short while. 

In 2022, the stock market will be closed all day for the Thanksgiving holiday. Meanwhile, on Friday, Nov. 25, which is more colloquially referred to as Black Friday, the stock market will open at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time, with trading on both the Nasdaq Stock Market and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) ending early at 1:00 p.m. Remember, regular stock market trading hours run from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Investors can expect a similar schedule in the bond market, which will be closed all day for Thanksgiving and open for an abbreviated session on Black Friday.

Below, we feature a full schedule of all stock market and bond market holidays for 2022. Please note that the list of stock market holidays has actually grown by one day in 2022. That's because Congress voted in 2021 to make Juneteenth – the June 19 holiday commemorating the end of slavery – the 12th federal holiday. When President Joe Biden signed the bill last year, Juneteenth became the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which was signed into law in 1983 by then President Ronald Reagan.

 2022 Market Holidays

Swipe to scroll horizontally
DateHolidayNYSENasdaqBond Markets*
Monday, Feb. 21Presidents' Day/Washington's BirthdayClosedClosedClosed
Thursday, April 14Maundy ThursdayOpenOpenEarly close (2 p.m.)
Friday, April 15Good FridayClosedClosedClosed
Friday, May 27Friday Before Memorial DayOpenOpenEarly close (2 p.m.)
Monday, May 30Memorial DayClosedClosedClosed
Monday, June 20Juneteenth National Independence Day (Observed)ClosedClosedClosed
Friday, July 1Friday Before Independence DayOpenOpenEarly close (2 p.m.)
Monday, July 4Independence DayClosedClosedClosed
Monday, Sept. 5Labor DayClosedClosedClosed
Monday, Oct. 10Columbus DayOpenOpenClosed
Friday, Nov. 11Veterans DayOpenOpenClosed
Thursday, Nov. 24Thanksgiving DayClosedClosedClosed
Friday, Nov. 25Day After ThanksgivingEarly close (1 p.m.)Early close (1 p.m.)Early close (2 p.m.)
Friday, Dec. 23Christmas Eve (Observed)OpenOpenEarly close (2 p.m.)
Monday, Dec. 26Christmas Day (Observed)ClosedClosedClosed
Friday, Dec. 30New Year's Eve (Observed)OpenOpenEarly close (2 p.m.)

* This is the recommended bond market holiday schedule from the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). This schedule is subject to change.

