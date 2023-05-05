Stock Market Today: Apple Earnings, Bank Stocks Spark Relief Rally
The April jobs report creates uncertainty around the Fed's future policy plans, but it didn't stop the major indexes from soaring Friday.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Newsletter sign up Newsletter
Stocks rallied hard Friday despite a stronger-than-expected jobs report.
A significant driver behind today's broad market gains was an impressive earnings report from mega-cap tech giant Apple (AAPL (opens in new tab)), while a rebound in regional bank stocks also lifted sentiment.
Ahead of the opening bell, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (opens in new tab) said the U.S. added 253,000 jobs in April, blowing past estimates for an increase of 185,000. The unemployment rate ticked down to 3.4% from 3.5%, while wage growth was up 0.5% month-over-month and 4.4% year-over-year.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Many of Wall Street's top minds were quick to chime in on the April jobs report, including Matt Peron, director of research at Janus Henderson Investors (opens in new tab). "The jobs report was uncomfortably strong for policymakers who are trying to tame inflation," Peron says. "The best you can say from today's report is that job growth is slowing when looking at the average over the past few months. However, wages were stubbornly high and that's a key aspect of the report for the Fed and markets."
So, while today's data does help ease recession worries, it creates uncertainty as to how long the Fed will keep interest rates elevated in its efforts to rein in inflation. Nevertheless, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.7% to 33,674, the S&P 500 soared 1.9% to 4,136, and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.3% to 12,235. The reason: Apple stock.
Apple earnings
Shares of the blue chip stock jumped 4.7% on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected fiscal Q2 earnings and revenue thanks to record quarterly sales for both its iPhone and services segments. Apple also hiked its dividend by 4% and said it is boosting stock buybacks by an additional $90 billion.
Apple wasn't the only stock making an outsized move today. After being walloped all week long, several regional bank stocks staged massive relief rallies. PacWest Bancorp (PACW (opens in new tab)) soared 81.7%, Western Alliance (WAL (opens in new tab)) surged 49.2% and Zions Bancorp (ZION (opens in new tab)) climbed 19.2%.
Today's jobs data and AI stocks
There were some key figures in today's jobs report that caught the eye of Andrew Crapuchettes, CEO of RedBalloon (opens in new tab). "The number of people employed over the past year is up 3 million, or 1.9%, and wages are up 4.4%," Crapuchettes wrote in a blog post (opens in new tab). "Total unemployed since last year is down 311,000, or 5.2%." And this, the executive adds, is "likely why we see such a sudden rise in AI. There aren't enough people to get the job done, and AI is one avenue businesses are exploring to fill in the gaps."
Plenty of firms are already employing artificial intelligence. A study by IBM found (opens in new tab) that in 2022, 35% of companies were using AI in their businesses, with another 42% reportedly exploring AI. These figures will likely continue to increase as AI gains in popularity, and will boost the artificial intelligence market in the process. Indeed, the global AI market is projected to grow at an annual rate of 37.3% through 2023, according to Grand View Research (opens in new tab).
Investors wanting to capitalize on this rapid growth have plenty of opportunities at their disposal. But when looking for the best stocks to buy, it's important to focus on high-quality names like those included in Kiplinger's list of the best AI stocks.
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is an investing editor and options expert at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
Frontier Airlines All-You-Can-Fly Summer Pass Now Just $499
Save hundreds of dollars on the Frontier Airlines 'all-you-can-fly' summer travel pass — here's everything you need to know.
By Vaishali Varu • Published
-
Chase’s Co-Branded Amazon Credit Cards have Both Undergone a Revamp, Including a $150 Bonus
Chase’s co-branded Amazon credit cards now have new names, looks, benefits and rewards structures.
By Erin Bendig • Published
-
Apple Stock Remains a Strong Buy Even as Shares Soar
Apple stock has added more than $680 billion in value this year and it still has more room to run, analysts say.
By Dan Burrows • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Slide as Regional Bank Rout Worsens
The major market indexes closed lower Thursday as chaos in the banking industry continued.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Pop, Then Drop After Fed Rate Hike
The major indexes couldn't make heads or tails of the latest Fed statement, ultimately ending the session in the red.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Slide Ahead of Fed Announcement
The major indexes tumbled Tuesday as anxiety ramped up ahead of tomorrow's policy announcement from the Federal Reserve.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Struggle After JPMorgan Buys First Republic
It was a choppy day for stocks as investors considered another bank failure.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Swing Higher After Amazon Earnings, Inflation Data
The major indexes finished the week higher despite Amazon's warning on cloud growth and mixed inflation data.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Meta Earnings Spark Major Rally on Wall Street
The Facebook parent's quarterly results overshadowed a worse-than-expected reading on Q1 gross domestic product.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Outperforms on Microsoft Earnings
The Nasdaq led in a mixed session for stocks Wednesday as Big Tech earnings impressed.
By Karee Venema • Published