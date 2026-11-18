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The main equity indexes opened mixed and closed mixed, with plenty of ups and downs in between during another volatile trading session. After an optimistic early response to results and guidance from Nvidia (NVDA, -2.9%), markets are looking forward to the Anthropic IPO on Thursday for signs of new leadership amid an evolving AI revolution.
By the closing bell, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite had climbed 0.4% to 24,429. But the broad-based S&P 500 was down 0.2% at 7,323, and the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average had fallen 1.1% to 50,198.
As Siebert Financial Chief Investment Officer Mark Malek observes, Nvidia delivered another blockbuster quarter, with revenue reaching $115.8 billion, earnings exceeding expectations, and management raising its fiscal 2028 revenue growth forecast from 70% to 75%.
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"Nvidia is not the market's problem," Malek writes, "and Nvidia cannot solve the market's problems. A spectacular earnings report from one company does not repair deteriorating breadth or reverse the consequences of higher interest rates."
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Meanwhile, as Malek says, markets are reassessing the AI trade: "Companies supplying the infrastructure for artificial intelligence may prosper, while established software companies face an existential challenge to their subscription-based business models."
You can catch up with news and commentary about the semiconductor stock's first quarterly report of its post-Jensen Huang era on our Nvidia earnings blog.
ANT's got next
With Treasury yields in the 5% neighborhood, even top dividend-paying stocks must offer compelling reasons to support their additional risk. "Wall Street spent two years asking who would make money FROM artificial intelligence," Malek concludes. "Now it's finally asking who might lose money BECAUSE of it."
Price action showed again that AI "is creating diverging outcomes" for tech stocks, as Malek put it, with Salesforce (CRM, -2.2%), as well as Intuit (INTU, -2.4%) and ServiceNow (NOW, -2.5%) reflecting competitive threats from super-automated agents.
Note that with investors, traders and speculators teetering on the risk-on/risk-off precipice, large language model (LLM) provider Anthropic (ANT) is on track to begin trading on Thursday.
"Overall sales, profitability, and earnings per share all exceeded our expectations," CEO Ernie Herman (PDF) said in a statement, noting 4% comparable sales growth and an improving top line at Marmaxx. "Importantly, we expect further improvement at Marmaxx in the fourth quarter."
According to Herman, "above-plan" Q3 results support management's expectation that sales momentum will accelerate through Q4. "We are confident in our plans for the holiday selling season," the CEO said, "and availability of quality merchandise continues to be outstanding."
UNH crushed by Medicare audit
UnitedHealth (UNH, -10.2%) was the worst Dow Jones stock on Wednesday. This extended a slide that started yesterday after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) said Monday it intends to claw back Medicare Advantage overpayments as far back as payment year 2018.
As Oppenheimer analyst Michael Weiderhorn explains, Dr. Oz has revived an audit framework that was struck down by a federal court in September 2025. "The substantially larger collection estimate reflects broader auditing," the analyst adds, though CMS "could choose to make adjustments in the final rule."
The CRUSH proposal is open to the same legal challenges it faced more than a year ago. "Even if the rule were implemented as is, and it were upheld by the courts, we believe plans would incorporate the prospective cost into bids rather than absorb an unchanged recurring earnings burden," Weiderhorn concludes.
Weiderhorn has Outperform (Buy) ratings on UNH and HUM and a Perform (Hold) rating on CVS.
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David Dittman is the former managing editor and chief investment strategist of Utility Forecaster, which was named one of "10 investment newsletters to read besides Buffett's" in 2015. A graduate of the University of California, San Diego, and the Villanova University School of Law, and a former stockbroker, David has been working in financial media for more than 20 years.