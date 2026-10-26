October 2026 Fed Meeting: Live Updates and Commentary

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Where have all the Fed speakers been? The Fed-speak has been nonexistent over the past week or so. That's by design. Since Saturday, October 17, and until Thursday, October 29, participants in the FOMC meeting have been bound by a Federal Reserve policy that limits the extent to which they can talk about the economy and interest rates. These two-week "blackout periods" begin the second Saturday that falls 10 days before the next FOMC meeting and end the Thursday that follows the meeting. The Fed's blackout period was an unofficial practice that began in the 1980s. It was formalized in 2011 and reaffirmed in January 2025 . Fed-watchers see the policy as a measure against corruption and the potential for information leaks to distort markets. It also provides cover for open discussion during the Fed's most intense periods of policy-making. Here is a schedule (pdf) for all blackout periods through January 2028. - David Dittman David Dittman Investing Editor David Dittman is the former managing editor and chief investment strategist of Utility Forecaster and the former editorial director of Investing Daily, Charles Street Research, and Weiss Ratings. A former stockbroker, David has been working in financial media for more than 20 years.

The Fed is expected to hike again in December Odds are low that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this week, but CME Group FedWatch shows futures traders are pricing in a 73% chance it will hike again in December, up from 42% one month ago. Paul Eitelman, global chief investment strategist at Russell Investments, agrees. "We expect a hawkish hold in October with the Fed delivering one more hike at year-end. Growth has been solid, supported by strong earnings, the AI buildout, and resilient consumer spending." But price pressures have been hot, he notes, with inflation not falling at a quick enough speed to satisfy Chair Warsh. The strategist believes inflation will moderate in 2027 "as wage and shelter inflation remain modest, but "geopolitics, energy prices, the AI buildout, and broader supply chain pressures pose upside risks." If these risks fade, Eitelman feels "the risk of a sustained tightening cycle should fade, too." - Karee Venema

Fed meeting schedule for 2026 and 2027 The next Fed meeting, which runs October 27 through 28, marks the second-to-last gathering of 2026. "The committee meets eight times a year, or about once every six weeks," explains Kiplinger contributor Dan Burrows. The Federal Open Market Committee "is required to meet at least four times a year and may convene additional meetings if necessary," Burrows adds, noting that "the convention of meeting eight times per year dates back to the market stresses of 1981." Fed meetings last two days and wrap up with the release of a policy decision at 2 pm Eastern Standard Time. This is typically followed by the Fed chair's press conference at 2:30 pm, though this could change under Warsh's leadership. The final meeting of 2026 will occur on December 8 and 9. As for 2027, here is the full Fed meeting schedule: January 26 to 27

March 16 to 17

April 27 to 28

June 8 to 9

July 27 to 28

September 14 to 15

October 26 to 27

December 7 to 8 - Karee Venema

When is the next Fed meeting for interest rates? The Federal Open Market Committee will kick off its next policy meeting this Tuesday, October 27, and issue its latest policy statement on interest rates at 2 pm Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday, October 28. According to CME Group FedWatch, futures traders are currently pricing in a nearly 90% probability that the central bank will keep the federal funds rate at its current range of 3.75% to 4.0% this time around. Deutsche Bank economists believe there are several reasons the Fed will pause after hiking rates in September. "Financial conditions have started to tighten, though they remain accommodative on many metrics," the group writes. "Officials might want to see how much FCI [Financial Conditions Index] tightening occurs for reasons outside of monetary policy before taking further action. One could also argue that if tightening is needed to catch up to a rising neutral rate, it makes sense to take a gradual approach in this adjustment given that r-star is uncertain." The economists also feel that "the Fed might prefer to stay out of the headlines for raising rates just ahead of a midterm election where affordability is the principal concern." - Karee Venema

Who gets to vote at the October Fed meeting? The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) has 12 total members, eight permanent and four who rotate each year. The eight permanent voting committee members include the Fed chair and vice chair, the five Fed governors and the president of the New York Fed. Four regional Fed presidents are rotated in each calendar year. The 2026 FOMC voting committee consists of: Fed Chair Kevin Warsh

Vice Chair Philip Jefferson

Fed Governor Michael Barr

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman

Fed Governor Lisa Cook

Fed Governor Jerome Powell

Fed Governor Christopher Waller

New York Fed President John Williams

Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan

Philadelphia Fed President Anna Paulson In 2027, the presidents from Chicago, Richmond, Atlanta and San Francisco will rotate in as FOMC voting members, according to the Federal Reserve. - Karee Venema Karee Venema Social Links Navigation Senior Investing Editor, Kiplinger.com With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021, and oversees a wide range of investing coverage, including content focused on equities, fixed income, mutual funds, ETFs, macroeconomics and more.