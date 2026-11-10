IRS Updates 2027 Tax Deduction for People Age 65 and Older

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As it does each year, the IRS has announced inflation adjustments to several tax credit and deduction amounts for 2027. This includes new 2027 income tax bracket thresholds, higher standard deduction amounts, and an increase in the additional standard deduction available to taxpayers age 65 and older.
As Kiplinger has noted, this extra standard deduction — which can be claimed in addition to the regular standard deduction — can help lower taxable income for many eligible retirees and older adults.
As Kiplinger has noted, this extra standard deduction — which can be claimed in addition to the regular standard deduction — can help lower taxable income for many eligible retirees and older adults.
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Adding to those familiar annual adjustments, the Trump tax law introduced a "senior bonus deduction" for qualifying older adults last year. This extra benefit, available to itemizers and those who claim the standard deduction, took effect last year and is available through 2028.
Here’s more to know to plan for tax returns you'll file in early 2026 and 2027.
Over 65 additional standard deduction for 2027 announced
For single filers and heads of household age 65 and over, the additional standard deduction increased slightly — from $2,050 for 2026 (returns you'll file earlier next year) to $2,100 for 2027 (returns you’ll file in early 2028).
For 2027, married couples over 65 filing jointly will also see a modest benefit.
The extra deduction per qualifying spouse increased from $1,650 in 2026 to $1700 for 2027, a $50 increase per qualifying spouse.
For couples where both partners are 65 or older, this translates to a total increase of $100 in their additional standard deduction.
New: 2027 Extra Standard Deduction Age 65 or Older (Single or Head of Household)
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65 or older or blind
$2,100
65 or older and blind
$4,200
New: 2027 Extra Standard Deduction Age 65 and Older (Married Filing Jointly or Separately)
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65 or older or blind
$1,700 per qualifying individual
65 or older and blind
$3,400 per qualifying individual
Those 65 or older and blind continue to receive double the additional amount. For 2027, that means an extra $4,200 for single filers or heads of household. (Twice the $2,100 for those 65 or older or blind.)
Meanwhile, the 2027 amount will be $3,400 per qualifying spouse for those married filing jointly (i.e., $1700 x 2).
These changes are typically important or those deciding between taking the standard deduction and itemizing.
While the inflation-adjusted amounts may seem small, depending on the financial situation and federal income tax bracket, some taxpayers over 65 may benefit from a modest tax reduction.
It’s also worth noting that the IRS announced inflation-adjusted federal income tax brackets for 2027.
Regular standard deduction rises for 2027
The IRS adjustments to the extra standard deduction for older adults come alongside increases in the standard deduction for all taxpayers.
The Tax Policy Center and other groups estimate that around 90% of people take the standard deduction rather than itemizing.)
With affordability top of mind for many people across the country due to persistently high costs of living, the IRS's newly released 2027 inflation-adjusted numbers are just one piece of the financial puzzle.
And while the new bonus deduction for older adults could help many taxpayers, how it impacts you depends on your specific tax situation.
Consider consulting a tax professional to understand how new inflation-adjusted amounts may (or may not) affect your overall tax liability for the upcoming tax season and beyond.
Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
Join over half a million readers using Kiplinger's insights to make smart financial decisions. Profit and prosper with our expert guidance on investing, taxes and retirement, and more. Delivered daily.
Kelley R. Taylor is the senior tax editor at Kiplinger.com, where she breaks down federal and state tax rules and news to help readers navigate their finances with confidence. A corporate attorney and business journalist with more than 20 years of experience, Kelley has helped taxpayers make sense of shifting U.S. tax law and policy from the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), to SECURE 2.0, the Inflation Reduction Act, and most recently, the 2025 “Big, Beautiful Bill.” She has covered issues ranging from partnerships, carried interest, compensation and benefits, and tax‑exempt organizations to RMDs, capital gains taxes, and energy tax credits. Her award‑winning work has been featured in numerous national and specialty publications.