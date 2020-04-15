Track Your Stimulus Check with the IRS's "Get My Payment" Tool

The IRS release a new tool that lets you check the status of your stimulus check. But the launch hasn't gone well so far for some people.

Stimulus checks are already on the way—well, at least the direct deposit version of the payments. If you want to know when you're going to get paid, the IRS now has an online tool that let's you check the status of your stimulus check. It's called the "Get My Payment" tool, and you can find it on the IRS website at irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment. Unfortunately, though, it looks like the IRS may have launched the tool before it was ready.

What Does the "Get My Payment" Tool Do?

The "Get My Payment" tool will let you:

Check the status of your stimulus payment;

Confirm your payment type (paper check or direct deposit);

Get a projected direct deposit or paper check delivery date (or find out if a payment hasn't been scheduled); and

Enter your bank account information for direct deposit if the IRS doesn't have your direct deposit information and they haven't sent your payment yet.

The tool will be updated once daily, typically overnight. As a result, the IRS is urging people to only use the tool once per day, since there are millions of people expecting a payment who will want to use the tool.

What Information Will You Need?

For starters, you'll be asked to provide a:

Social Security Number (SSN) or Individual Tax ID Number (ITIN);

Date of birth;

Street address; and

Five-digit ZIP or postal code.

If you need to add bank account information to get your stimulus check directly deposited into your account, you will also need to provide:

Your adjusted gross income from the most recent tax return you filed (either your 2019 or 2018 return);

The refund or amount owed from your latest filed tax return;

The type of your bank account (e.g., savings or checking); and

Your bank account and routing numbers.

The "Get My Payment" tool cannot update bank account information after your stimulus check has been scheduled for delivery. To help protect against potential fraud, the tool also doesn't allow people to change bank account information already on file with the IRS.

If you're married and filed a joint return, you may be getting a paper check if the IRS doesn't have information for a joint bank account.

Is the Tool Working?

So far, the tool has some problems. Many people (including me) can't get a status report. I keep getting a message saying, "Payment Status Not Available: According to information that we have on file, we cannot determine your eligibility for a payment at this time." Although I haven't filed by 2019 return yet (shame on me), I did file a 2018 return.

After trying multiple times, I eventually received a message saying, the information I entered "does not match our records" and that I have "already accessed the system the maximum number of times today." So now I have to wait 24 hours before I can try it again!

There are also reports of delays due to heavy traffic and people not being able to enter bank account information for direct deposit payments.

Stay tuned for more information on fixes

