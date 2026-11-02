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The IRS increased the 401(k) employee contribution limit to $24,500 for 2026, with a combined employee-and-employer ceiling of $72,000. If you're 50 or older, you can add an additional $8,000 catch-up contribution — and if you're ages 60 to 63 and your plan allows it, a super catch-up of $11,250 applies..
That is Layer No. 1. Most business owners know it exists. Many are not maximizing it, and almost none have turned on what comes next.
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Layer No. 2: The cash balance plan most business owners have never modeled
A cash balance plan is a defined-benefit plan — a different structure from a 401(k). It's actuarially determined, meaning the contribution you can make each year is based on your age, your compensation and what the plan calculates is required to fund a target benefit at retirement.
The numbers are significant. At age 50, a business owner in a cash balance plan might be able to shelter approximately $175,000 or more annually in pre-tax contributions.
At age 60, that number can approach $290,000 per year. The IRS lifetime funding cap under a defined-benefit structure can reach approximately $3.7 million — a ceiling most 401(k) savers will never approach.
A cash balance plan and a 401(k) can run simultaneously. Both are available to the same business owner in the same tax year. The combined pre-tax shelter can potentially exceed $250,000 annually at the right age and income level.
What makes this urgent right now? There is a hard deadline.
Why December 31 is not a suggestion
A 401(k) plan can be established and funded retroactively up to the tax-filing deadline, including extensions. A cash balance plan cannot. To claim the deduction in a given tax year, the plan must be established and contributions must begin before December 31 of that year — no grace period; no extension.
For a profitable business owner generating $1 million or more in gross revenue who has never adopted a cash balance plan, the cost of waiting another year can be measured directly: it's the tax rate applied to income that could have been sheltered but was not.
A roofing contractor I sat across from recently had been running profitable crews for more than a decade — good revenue, consistent work, a business that knew what it was doing. He had never heard of a cash balance plan, not because he was not serious about his finances — but because tax season came fast every year, the planning conversation got pushed to the side, and another year slipped by. That pattern is not unusual; it's the norm.
What the stack looks like by revenue
At $500,000 gross revenue. A $72,000 401(k) maximum plus approximately $100,000 to $150,000 in estimated cash balance plan contributions equals a total pre-tax shelter of approximately $172,000 to $222,000.
At $1,000,000 gross revenue. $72,000 plus approximately $150,000 to $200,000 equals $222,000 to $272,000.
At $2,000,000 or more in gross revenue. $72,000 plus approximately $175,000 to $290,000 or more equals $247,000 to $362,000 or more.
Cash balance plan figures are actuarially determined and vary by age, compensation and plan design. Consult a licensed enrolled actuary and qualified tax adviser before adoption.
Layer Three: Taxable strategy and the estate planning trap
The third layer — a taxable account strategy, Roth conversion sequencing and after-tax investment structure — sits above both. But most business owners never reach it because they stopped at the first.
Worse, failing to coordinate these multilayered retirement vehicles creates a massive tax time-bomb for your estate. Under the current rules of the SECURE Act, non-spouse heirs are generally required to fully distribute inherited retirement accounts within 10 years.
If you successfully build a multimillion dollar cash balance plan stack but pass it on without a targeted estate-coordination strategy, your children could be pushed into their highest lifelong tax brackets during their peak earning years.
Maximizing pretax sheltering today requires an equal commitment to proactive asset-location planning and legacy structures — such as specialized trust planning or strategic Roth conversions — to ensure your tax savings aren't simply kicked down the generation gap to your beneficiaries.
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Three things to do before December 31
If you're a profitable business owner and have never adopted a cash balance plan, here is where to start.
1. Ask whether you qualify. Cash balance plans are generally most effective for business owners with consistent, profitable income. Your financial adviser and a licensed enrolled actuary can confirm eligibility and model the impact for your specific situation quickly.
2. Run the five-year model. Ask your financial team: "What would a stacked retirement plan have cost us in taxes over the last five years if we had adopted one?" That number makes the conversation concrete.
3. Start now. Plan adoption, actuarial determination and contribution funding all take time. Waiting until November compresses the implementation window significantly. The December 31 deadline does not move.
If your financial team has never raised this conversation, that's worth noting. The gap between what is available and what most profitable business owners use is not a knowledge problem. It is a coordination problem which is correctable — before December 31.
Mitchell Monson is a certified estate planner, an educational credential that does not authorize the holder to provide legal advice or draft legal documents. This article is provided for educational purposes only and should not be construed as legal, tax, or investment advice. Cash Balance Plan contribution estimates are illustrative and actuarially determined; consult a licensed enrolled actuary and qualified tax professional before adoption. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.
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Certified Estate Planner and Financial Adviser, MBE Wealth Management LLC
Mitchell Monson, CEP®, is a Certified Estate Planner and licensed fiduciary financial adviser at MBE Wealth Management LLC in Arizona. With over a decade of experience navigating complex tax landscapes, Mitchell specializes in advanced retirement architecture, business exit strategies and multigenerational wealth preservation. He works closely with profitable business owners to bridge the critical gap between proactive corporate tax sheltering and structural estate coordination. Mitchell's comprehensive planning frameworks help business owners optimize their wealth velocity while ensuring their legacies are fully protected against shifting regulatory and legislative tax traps.