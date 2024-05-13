Got a Cash Balance Pension? Understand Your Options
To maximize your retirement income, you need to know how your cash balance plan works, which type of payout is right for you and how it’s taxed.
As traditional pension plans have largely disappeared over the years, many Baby Boomers heading into retirement today will by relying on cash balance pension plans instead. Understanding how to make the most of this employer benefit becomes increasingly important as one nears retirement.
Cash balance pension plans became popular in the late 1980s and early 1990s, especially with companies such as IBM, Xerox and AT&T, which at the time had large liabilities in their traditional defined benefit pensions. Cash balance pension plans emerged as a hybrid between traditional defined benefit plans (aka, a pension) and defined contribution plans (such as a 401(k) plan), offering employees a portable retirement benefit. The plans gained popularity among employers seeking to manage their costs and risks, while providing competitive retirement benefits.
Individuals with a cash balance pension plan face numerous decisions as they near retirement. Understanding the various options available is crucial for maximizing retirement income and ensuring financial security.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Let’s review the considerations and choices one should explore when navigating their cash balance pension options.
The basics
Unlike traditional defined benefit pensions, which provide a specific monthly benefit upon retirement, a cash balance pension maintains a hypothetical account balance that grows based on company contributions and interest credits. Unlike a 401(k), the employee can’t select a menu of investment options from which to invest their balance. The company determines the cash balance plan’s crediting rate, sometimes quarterly, but most often set annually. Here are a few companies’ cash balance pension plans’ crediting rates for 2024:
- GlaxoSmithKline: 3%
- Duke Energy: 4.46%
- IBM: 5%
Upon retirement or separation from service, employees typically have several distribution options.
Option 1: A lump sum payment in cash.
Cash balance participants may consider taking a lump sum payment from their cash balance pension. However, the entire payment is taxed as ordinary income, which can be very costly. Participants should carefully weigh the tax implications associated with a lump sum distribution.
Option 2: An IRA rollover.
Participants can roll over their cash balance pension to an IRA. A direct rollover to a qualified retirement account is not taxable — but any withdrawals you take later on will be taxed. An IRA rollover offers a couple of major advantages: It provides the participant with greater investment options, and it allows for more flexible income tax planning.
Keep in mind that if you leave a company before retirement, some companies don’t allow a rollover until the participant reaches a specified age. In addition, some employers require those with small cash balance pension benefits (say under $10,000) to exit the plan — either in lump sum or IRA rollover — when separating from service.
Option 3: Annuity payments.
Another option is to convert the cash balance pension into a series of annuity payments. Annuities provide a steady stream of income over a specified period, offering retirees a predictable source of retirement income. Retirees should compare different annuity providers and payment options to find the most suitable arrangement for their financial needs and goals.
Participants can also opt for some combination of these different options. For example, a participant might decide to take annuity payments for 50% of their cash balance pension and do an IRA rollover with the other 50%.
Other considerations
As interest rates have risen, the crediting rates of some cash balance pension plans are lower than CD rates, making the rollover option more attractive. Participants should also remember that cash balance pension plans are subject to the same required distribution rules as IRAs.
Cash balance pension plans are an often-overlooked component of one’s retirement nest egg. Navigating retirement options with a cash balance pension requires careful consideration and planning. By understanding the available options, evaluating individual goals and managing cash balance pensions in concert with 401(k) and Social Security benefits, retirees can pave the way for a secure and fulfilling retirement journey.
Related Content
- Five Things Your Annuity Seller Won’t Tell You
- A Public Pension and Full Social Security Benefits? No Way
- Social Security Basics: 12 Things You Must Know to Maximize Your Social Security Benefits
- Pension Lump Sum Option vs. Annuity Payment: Which Is Better?
- Before You Retire, Consider These Five Questions
To continue reading this article
please register for free
This is different from signing in to your print subscription
Why am I seeing this? Find out more here
Mike Palmer has over 25 years of experience helping successful people make smart decisions about money. He is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional. Mr. Palmer is a member of several professional organizations, including the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA) and past member of the TIAA-CREF Board of Advisors.
-
-
5 Steps to Take to Get Money Back from a Trip Gone Awry
Five steps to take if travels go awry and you need to get money back.
By Becca van Sambeck Published
-
Avoid Retirement Regrets: Five Facts to Learn Now, Not Later
Is your retirement planning full of holes? Unless you fully understand a few key points, you could be setting yourself up for some surprises.
By Jenna Lolly, CFP® Published
-
Avoid Retirement Regrets: Five Facts to Learn Now, Not Later
Is your retirement planning full of holes? Unless you fully understand a few key points, you could be setting yourself up for some surprises.
By Jenna Lolly, CFP® Published
-
Four Do’s and One Don’t to Help Protect Your Inheritance
If you’re lucky enough to inherit a lot of money, keeping these five things in mind, especially knowing the tax implications, could head off some regrets.
By Brian Gray Published
-
Four Considerations for Moms Leaving the Workforce
If you want to make the transition from a full-time job to being a stay-at-home mom (or dad), here are some issues to keep in mind.
By Mindy J. Oglesby, CFP®, NSSA®, IRMAACP Published
-
Retired and 'Stuck' With a Mortgage Below 4%? You Have Options
You may feel like a mortgage prisoner, but your options may be more doable than you think.
By Evan T. Beach, CFP®, AWMA® Published
-
Considerations for Americans Who Want to Move to Europe
Relocating to Europe for retirement or just because could be more complicated than you might think. Here are a few things to think about.
By Alex Ingrim, Chartered MCSI Published
-
Three Details That Matter for a Successful Retirement
Many people skip over retirement planning specifics that could help them create a stronger plan that would better match their needs. Here’s how to not do that.
By Mark Gelbman, CFP® Published
-
How to Take a Break Without Breaking the Bank
Setting savings goals and a budget and including the kids in the planning can make your vacation more relaxing and less stressful.
By Jared Elson, Investment Adviser Published
-
Guide to Military Benefits for Retirement, Pay and Savings
Benefits for those who serve in the U.S. military can sometimes be complex and confusing. Here’s what to know about how to optimize some of them.
By Zach Mindel Published