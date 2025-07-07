Cash Balance Plans: An Expert Guide to the High Earner's Secret Weapon for Retirement
Cash balance plans offer business owners and high-income professionals a powerful way to significantly boost retirement savings and reduce taxes.
For business owners, partners and high-income professionals looking to boost retirement savings and reduce taxes, cash balance plans offer a compelling solution.
They combine the structure of a defined benefit plan with the portability of a 401(k), making them a modern retirement tool with significant advantages.
What is a cash balance plan?
This plan is a tax-qualified retirement strategy that operates much like a traditional pension while maintaining the feel of a 401(k).
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Each participant has an individual account that grows annually through two components: employer contributions (defined by a formula) and an interest credit usually tied to a specified rate in the plan document.
The Kiplinger Building Wealth program handpicks financial advisers and business owners from around the world to share retirement, estate planning and tax strategies to preserve and grow your wealth. These experts, who never pay for inclusion on the site, include professional wealth managers, fiduciary financial planners, CPAs and lawyers. Most of them have certifications including CFP®, ChFC®, IAR, AIF®, CDFA® and more, and their stellar records can be checked through the SEC or FINRA.
Upon retirement or departure from a job, the account balance can be rolled over into an IRA or another qualified plan.
While the mechanics are based on actuarial formulas, the end-user experience is straightforward: Participants see a clear account balance and can track growth over time, just as they would in a defined-contribution plan.
Why employers choose them
Perhaps the biggest advantage of a cash balance plan is the ability to allocate significantly more than what's allowed in a traditional 401(k) or profit-sharing plan — often more than $250,000 per year for older, high-earning participants.
These contributions are tax-deductible, grow tax-deferred and offer significant potential to reduce corporate or personal tax liability.
Business entities of all types can benefit. Corporations deduct contributions on their corporate tax returns, while partnerships and sole proprietors split the deduction between the business and the owners' personal filings.
The tax savings typically far outweigh the administrative cost of running the plan.
Beyond the tax advantages, these plans are a powerful way to attract, retain and reward key employees, especially in professional services firms such as law, accounting and medical groups.
In addition, assets in a cash balance plan are generally protected from lawsuits and creditors of the employer.
They've grown in popularity outside these industries as well, and the plans are now used by a wide range of businesses to support the larger contributions often made for business owners.
What to know before starting
Cash balance plans require an actuary to manage annual funding calculations, and there's an expectation of permanency; they're not intended as short-term strategies.
Contributions must generally be made every year, and the plan must meet minimum participation rules and nondiscrimination testing.
Consequently, these plans are often paired with a 401(k) and profit-sharing component to help meet those standards.
Staff and nonowner contributions typically fall in the 5% to 7.5% range of pay. The plans also have a lifetime IRS limit on how much an individual can accumulate, and most are covered by the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation (PBGC), though some are exempt, depending on structure.
Looking for expert tips to grow and preserve your wealth? Sign up for Building Wealth, our free, twice-weekly newsletter.
Despite these requirements, plan designs can be flexible. Employers can periodically amend contribution levels, option to freeze benefit accruals and have the flexibility of terminating the plan over time.
Who should consider one?
Cash balance plans are ideal for firms in which owners and key employees consistently earn $500,000 or more annually and are seeking to contribute well beyond 401(k) limits.
They're particularly efficient when layered on top of existing retirement programs such as profit-sharing contributions of 3% or more.
Firms of any size can implement a plan, but the more key employees involved and the higher their desired contributions, the more efficient the plan becomes.
Final thoughts
Cash balance plans are a strategic retirement solution for those who want to catch up quickly, lower taxes significantly and reward themselves and key team members in the process.
With the right design and ongoing guidance, these plans can potentially deliver tremendous long-term value that far exceeds their complexity.
For high-income professionals looking for a smarter way to save, the cash balance plan might be a great opportunity.
Related Content
- Got a Cash Balance Pension? Understand Your Options
- Cash Balance Plans: Big Deductions and Big Retirement Savings
- The Pros and Cons of Cash Balance Pension Plans
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Jerry serves as Executive Vice President and Head of Retirement at Sentinel Group, where he drives the strategic growth of Retirement Plan Services. Jerry spearheads business development, cultivating partnerships and leading plan consulting to help ensure the financial strength of the business. A forward-thinking leader, Jerry is committed to elevating service quality for clients and partners. By prioritizing compliance, he fosters a culture that values accountability and continuous improvement. Jerry’s dedication to streamlining data-driven solutions helps clients and partners achieve exceptional outcomes and sustainable growth.
-
-
Here's Why Walmart Deals are Better Than Amazon Prime Day
With sales for Walmart Deals and Amazon Prime Day running comparable on price, one factor separates them.
-
How to Get Rid of the Things Your Kids Don't Want While Downsizing
Whether moving by necessity or choice, downsizing means deciding what to do with your stuff. Here's what to do if the kids and grandkids don't want it all.
-
Five Things You Can Learn From Jimmy Buffett's Estate Dispute
The dispute over Jimmy Buffett's estate highlights crucial lessons for the rest of us on trust creation, including the importance of co-trustee selection, proactive communication and options for conflict resolution.
-
I'm a Financial Adviser: For True Diversification, Think Beyond the Basic Stock-Bond Portfolio
Amid rising uncertainty and inflation, effective portfolio diversification needs to extend beyond just stocks and bonds to truly manage risk.
-
I'm a Retirement Psychologist: Money Won't Buy You Happiness in Your Life After Work
While financial security is crucial for retirement, the true 'retirement crisis' is often an emotional, psychological and social one. You need a plan beyond just money that includes purpose, structure and social connection.
-
The Retirement 'Rule of $1 More'
The 'Rule of $1 More' explains how to plan for critical retirement thresholds. Because "you don't want to step off a cliff just because of $1 more."
-
Recent Market Volatility Offers Valuable Lessons for Investors
Stocks will always rise and fall, but strategic investors can benefit through dollar-cost averaging, rebalancing in down markets and taking the long view.
-
Retiring Early? This Strategy Cuts Your Income Tax to Zero
When retiring early, married couples can use this little-known (and legitimate) strategy to take a six-figure income every year — tax-free.
-
Ditch the Golf Shoes: Your Retirement Needs a Side Gig
A side gig in retirement can help combat boredom, loneliness and the threat of inflation eroding your savings. And the earlier you start planning, the better.
-
The $33,000 Retirement: One Man's Surprising Path to Financial Freedom at 61
Forget what society tells you, even with less than $1 million, you can be happy in retirement.