Twenty years ago, a surviving spouse might have inherited a pension and a checking account.
Today, she's more likely to inherit multiple retirement accounts, taxable investments, trust assets, stock compensation, Medicare decisions and a Social Security claiming strategy, often all at once.
As a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® Professional, I'm watching more of my female clients step into this role as the baby boomer retirement wave enters its final stretch. The role itself has become far more complicated than it used to be.
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This isn't just about assets changing hands. It's a shift in financial leadership. Women aren't only inheriting wealth, they're inheriting responsibility, often while simultaneously managing retirement, widowhood or another major life transition.
Here are the six priorities I put in front of every client making this shift, and the order matters as much as the list itself.
1. Get a handle on access before anything else
Before touching investments, secure access to cash and liquidity. That means access to cash accounts, a clear picture of what's coming in and going out and a check for life insurance claims that might not have been filed yet.
That last one can relieve significant financial pressure at a moment when everything else feels uncertain.
A financial adviser can help identify every inflow and outflow so nothing falls through the cracks, and working with one before an unexpected event can make this process seamless.
This is the foundation everything else gets built on, and it's not a step to rush.
2. Reassess every income source, not just the obvious ones
Losing a spouse can change Social Security benefits, required minimum distributions, tax brackets, Medicare premiums and investment withdrawal needs, often all in the same year. I think of retirement income like an orchestra: When one instrument changes, every other player has to adjust.
Skipping this reassessment means leaving money on the table or worse, triggering tax consequences that could have been avoided with a little planning. Important to keep in mind, time matters here.
3. Update beneficiaries before anything else on the estate list
A major life transition, whether retirement, widowhood or divorce, should trigger a full estate review: Wills, trusts, healthcare directives, powers of attorney and transfer-on-death registrations.
But if I had to rank the list, updating beneficiaries on qualified accounts and life insurance, meaning IRAs, Roth IRAs, annuities and policies, comes first.
Skip this step, and those assets can pass to an estate instead of a person, which creates real tax problems for the people you meant to protect.
4. Match your investment risk to your new reality, not old assumptions
Retirement isn't a choice between growth and income; it's about giving each dollar a purpose. Some assets should provide dependable income, others should outpace inflation, and others exist to provide flexibility when markets get volatile.
One misconception I hear often is that holding a lot of cash is automatically the safe move.
Say a retiree is sitting on $200,000 in cash earning next to nothing. At 3% average inflation over 20 years, that same $200,000 loses more than half its real purchasing power, even though the number on the statement never drops.
That's the quiet risk that a "safe" allocation can carry. The conservative approach that felt right 30 years ago isn't automatically the right one for the next 30.
5. Plan for healthcare costs long before you need to
Healthcare isn't simply another line item in a retirement budget. It's one of the largest financial risks retirees face, largely because it's so hard to predict its timing or size, and it's also one of the biggest opportunities for strategic planning.
The clients who benefit most are the ones who start this conversation years before retirement.
There are strategies available well ahead of time that can meaningfully reduce taxes tied to future healthcare costs. It's worth having that conversation earlier than feels necessary.
6. Plan for 30 years, not 10
Women often live longer than men, and should plan for retirements lasting 30 years or more. Over that time horizon, inflation can be a bigger threat to a portfolio than short-term market volatility.
Planning only for today's expenses ignores what the same lifestyle might cost decades from now, so a portfolio built for a 30-year retirement needs to be designed with that stretch in mind from the start, not adjusted for it later.
I see this pattern often: A client is widowed unexpectedly, and my job is to be the bridge through that period without pressure or panic.
Because we'd already documented income sources, reviewed estate documents, updated beneficiaries and built a retirement income strategy together well before the transition, there were no dropped balls and no desperation.
She had the space to focus on her family, which is exactly where she needed to be.
Final thoughts
Financial confidence doesn't begin when life changes; it begins long before it has to. If you're approaching retirement, or you expect to take on this role someday, schedule time this year to walk through every piece of your financial picture, even if nothing feels urgent right now.
The clarity it provides tends to be worth far more than the time it takes.
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This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.