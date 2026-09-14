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Avoiding IRMAA Can Actually Cost You More in Retirement: A Financial Adviser Explains Why and What You Can Do Instead
While doing everything you can to avoid triggering short-term Medicare surcharges (IRMAA) is tempting, obsessing over annual premium savings can backfire by increasing your total tax bill over the course of retirement.
For many retirees, few acronyms generate more anxiety than IRMAA.
Countless articles, videos and financial discussions warn retirees to stay below the next Medicare premium threshold. But what if avoiding an IRMAA surcharge causes you to pay more over the course of retirement?
In many cases, that's what can happen when annual tax planning takes priority over lifetime tax planning.
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That focus is understandable — but it can also be expensive.
Many retirees reject Roth conversion strategies or other tax-planning opportunities solely because they might temporarily increase Medicare premiums. In some cases, avoiding an IRMAA surcharge can ultimately result in paying significantly more in lifetime taxes.
The better question isn't: "How can I avoid IRMAA this year?"
Instead, ask: "How can I minimize the total taxes and costs my family is likely to pay over the course of retirement?"
Those are two very different objectives.
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Think beyond this year's tax return
Traditional tax planning often centers on reducing this year's tax liability.
Lifetime tax planning takes a broader view by evaluating how today's decisions affect taxes, retirement income and wealth in the next 20 to 30 years.
That distinction matters because strategies that intentionally increase taxable income today — such as Roth conversions — can sometimes reduce taxes substantially later.
Depending on the circumstances, converting part of a traditional IRA to a Roth IRA could:
None of those benefits can be evaluated by looking at only one tax year.
Focus on the right goal
Swipe to scroll horizontally
If your goal is to …
You may decide to …
Potential long-term result
Avoid this year's IRMAA surcharge
Limit or skip Roth conversions
Lower Medicare premiums today, but potentially higher RMDs, higher lifetime taxes and larger future IRMAA surcharges
Minimize lifetime taxes
Evaluate Roth conversions using long-term projections
Might temporarily pay higher Medicare premiums while potentially reducing lifetime taxes, future RMDs and taxes for heirs
Key takeaway: IRMAA is an important planning variable — but it should rarely outweigh a well-supported strategy that meaningfully reduces lifetime taxes.
Understanding the tax valley
Many retirees experience a period after they stop working but before claiming Social Security and before required minimum distributions begin.
During these years, taxable income might be temporarily lower than it will be later in retirement.
Financial planners often refer to this as a tax valley— a window that might present an opportunity to recognize income at relatively favorable tax rates.
Consider a hypothetical married couple, both age 63, with $2 million in traditional IRAs.
Because they recently retired, they temporarily find themselves in the 24% federal income tax bracket. Their retirement income plan projects substantially higher taxable income once Social Security benefits begin and required minimum distributions become mandatory.
Suppose they convert $150,000 per year to Roth IRAs over several years. The conversions increase their taxable income enough to trigger higher Medicare premiums through IRMAA.
At first glance, paying higher Medicare premiums seems undesirable.
However, those same Roth conversions might significantly reduce future required minimum distributions, lower future taxable income, reduce taxes for a surviving spouse, create greater tax flexibility later in retirement and leave heirs with more tax-efficient assets.
If a temporary Medicare surcharge of several thousand dollars helps reduce projected lifetime taxes by six figures, many retirees would likely consider that an attractive trade-off.
The numbers — not the premium increase alone — should drive the decision.
IRMAA is one variable — not the objective
Retirement planning requires balancing many competing financial factors:
Federal income taxes
State income taxes
Social Security taxation
Required minimum distributions
Medicare premiums
Estate planning
Legacy goals
Each deserves consideration, but the mistake is allowing any one of those to dominate the entire planning process.
IRMAA should be viewed the same way investors evaluate transaction costs or capital gains taxes. It is a legitimate expense to consider — but not necessarily a reason to abandon an otherwise beneficial strategy.
Waiting can be expensive
Many retirees assume paying less tax today automatically leads to paying less tax overall.
Unfortunately, that assumption often proves incorrect.
Traditional IRAs continue growing tax deferred. Larger account balances frequently produce larger required minimum distributions, which could:
Push retirees into higher tax brackets.
Increase the taxable portion of Social Security benefits.
Trigger higher Medicare premiums later in retirement.
Increase tax burdens after the death of a spouse, when the surviving spouse begins filing as a single taxpayer.
Leave beneficiaries inheriting taxable retirement accounts that generally must be distributed within 10 years under current law.
Ironically, retirees who spend years trying to avoid modest IRMAA surcharges today might pay larger Medicare surcharges later because their required minimum distributions have become substantially larger.
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Every recommendation should begin with a projection
No two retirees have identical circumstances.
The appropriate Roth conversion strategy depends on numerous variables, including expected investment returns, future tax rates, longevity, charitable giving goals, pension income, state taxes, estate-planning objectives and anticipated spending needs.
For that reason, sophisticated retirement planning relies on long-term projections rather than general rules.
Stopping a Roth conversion because it crosses an IRMAA threshold might feel prudent, but without a lifetime analysis, it's impossible to know whether that decision improves a retiree's long-term financial outcome.
The goal isn't to win this year's tax return
The Internal Revenue Service calculates your taxes one year at a time — your retirement plan shouldn't.
The objective of retirement tax planning isn't minimizing taxes this year — nor is it minimizing Medicare premiums this year.
The objective is maximizing after-tax wealth throughout retirement while preserving flexibility for future spending, charitable giving and legacy planning.
Sometimes that means staying below an IRMAA threshold.
Other times, the math clearly supports accepting a temporary Medicare surcharge because doing so produces substantially larger long-term tax savings.
The answer depends on the analysis — not the acronym.
Neither rule suggests retirees should automatically avoid Roth conversions because of a temporary increase in Medicare premiums. Instead, both reinforce the importance of evaluating tax decisions within the context of an overall retirement income strategy.
The most ideal retirement tax plans rarely optimize a single year — they optimize a lifetime.
Investment advisory products and services made available through AE Wealth Management, LLC (AEWM), a Registered Investment Advisor. AEWM has selected Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. as primary custodian for our clients' accounts. Insurance products are offered through the insurance brokerage Scott Tucker Solutions, Inc. In California: Scott Tucker Insurance Solutions' license 6006708. Scott Tucker's California insurance license is 0G70905.
Investment advisory products and services made available through AE Wealth Management, LLC (AEWM), a Registered Investment Adviser. Please remember that converting an employer plan account to a Roth IRA is a taxable event. Increased taxable income from the Roth IRA conversion may have several consequences. Be sure to consult with a qualified tax advisor before making any decisions regarding your IRA. Neither the firm nor its agents or representatives may give tax or legal advice. Individuals should consult with a qualified professional for guidance before making any purchasing decisions. The appearances in Kiplinger were obtained through a PR program. The columnist received assistance from a public relations firm in preparing this piece for submission to Kiplinger.com. Kiplinger was not compensated in any way. The Accredited Investment Fiduciary (AIF®) designation demonstrates the individual has met educational standards to carry out a fiduciary standard of care and acting in a client's best interest. National Social Security Advisor Certificate Program (NSSA) is a certification created by the National Social Security Association, a for-profit entity. The NSSA Certificate Program grants a Certificate to those who complete the one-day course and pass the proctored assessment. NSSA is independently accredited by The Institute in Credentialing Excellence (ICE). NSSA is not affiliated with, nor endorsed by, the Social Security Administration or any governmental agency. 08/26 - 04335548
Disclaimer
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.
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Scott Tucker is president and founder of Scott Tucker Solutions, Inc. He has been helping Chicago-area families with their finances since 2010. A U.S. Navy veteran, Scott served five years on active duty as a cryptologist and was selected for duty at the White House based on his service record. He holds life, health, property and casualty insurance licenses in Illinois, has passed the Series 65 securities exam in 2015 and is an Investment Adviser Representative.