AI and Your Portfolio: How LLMs Can Boost Your Investments
Large language models (LLMs), such as OpenAI's GPT-4, can sift through massive datasets, identify patterns and generate insights about investment decisions.
In recent years, the financial landscape has witnessed a technological revolution with the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), particularly large language models (LLMs). These advanced AI tools are changing the way investment strategies are developed and implemented, offering unprecedented opportunities for investors. Understanding how LLMs can be utilized in investment portfolios can help investors make more informed decisions and potentially enhance their financial outcomes.
Embracing LLM technology has the potential to significantly impact an investor's approach to portfolio management. LLMs can enable investors to uncover insights that might otherwise go unnoticed or help them find information faster. This can lead to more informed investment decisions, helping investors find new investment opportunities in a shorter timeframe. While tactical asset allocation might require advisory assistance, integrating LLMs into investment processes could provide investors with immediate access to valuable research.
The advancement of AI technologies is leading to the development of large language models (LLMs).
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
LLMs, like OpenAI's GPT-4, are able to process and analyze complex information quickly, making them valuable tools in various industries, including finance. For investors, LLMs provide a means to sift through massive datasets, identify patterns, and generate insights that were previously difficult to obtain.
One of the key advantages of LLMs is their ability to analyze complex financial data efficiently. They can identify trends and predict market movements with a level of accuracy and speed that surpasses traditional methods or human capabilities. This capability can allow investors to build more robust investment strategies, balancing risk and return effectively.
LLMs can personalize investment strategies to fit individual investor needs. By analyzing an investor’s financial goals and risk tolerance, coupled with the current market conditions, LLMs can help investors create tailored portfolios that align with their objectives. This personalized approach ensures that each investment plan is unique to the investor's specific circumstances, potentially leading to improved outcomes.
Who’s using LLMs
Investors can leverage LLMs in various ways to enhance their portfolios. Some of the largest global leaders in the financial industry are utilizing these technologies, including:
- Morgan Stanley. The investment bank has launched a generative AI assistant that helps financial advisers quickly extract relevant information from a vast database of financial data. This tool significantly speeds up the process of analyzing financial information and providing advice to clients.
- Robinhood. The popular trading app has integrated AI-powered features, including natural language processing, to provide personalized insights and recommendations to its users.
- Qraft Technologies. This fintech firm leverages AI for both predictive analytics and the development of LLM technologies. The firm has developed LLM technologies to summarize and translate corporate disclosures from different languages into the local language. The firm has also developed an LLM platform to assist an asset manager’s review of materials for compliance. It also built a fund chatbot that provides internal fund data to clients and makes it available for individual investors through the client's application. (Note: I am the APAC CEO at Qraft Technologies.)
Investors can use these technologies for in-depth market research and analysis, providing insights that inform better decision-making. LLMs can help optimize portfolios by suggesting asset allocations that maximize returns while minimizing risks.
Moreover, LLMs assist in risk management by identifying potential threats and helping investors develop strategies to mitigate them. This can help investors take a more proactive approach, potentially protecting investments against unforeseen market fluctuations.
The use of LLMs translates into several practical benefits. An enhanced understanding is one such benefit. Investors can use LLMs to explain complex investment strategies in simpler terms, ensuring they fully understand the rationale behind their financial decisions.
Potential challenges and considerations
While LLMs offer many benefits, it is important to recognize their limitations. They are powerful tools, but not infallible. Investors must combine AI insights with their knowledge and judgment to make sound investment decisions. Ethical considerations around data privacy and responsible AI use should also be addressed.
The integration of LLMs in investment portfolios represents a significant advancement in personal finance. By enhancing data analysis, market predictions and personalized investment strategies, LLMs offer valuable benefits to investors.
As the role of AI continues to evolve, it could prove beneficial for investors to seek out how these technologies can be harnessed to achieve their financial needs and goals. Staying informed about these advancements can give investors a competitive edge, enabling them to navigate the complexities of the financial markets with confidence and foresight, while paving the way for more informed, effective and personalized strategies.
Related Content
- How AI Can Help Take the Emotion Out of Investor Decisions
- AI Has Powerful Potential to Make Investing Decisions Easier
- Beyond the Hype: A Guide to Investing in AI
- Can Stocks Picked by Artificial Intelligence Beat the Market? 3 Stocks to Watch
- Don’t Hand Your Retirement Income Planning Over to AI Just Yet
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Francis Geeseok Oh is responsible for global sales and business development of Qraft's cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies to financial institutions. He contributes to media such as Bloomberg, WSJ and Financial Times, discussing AI adoption in the asset management industry. Also, he has appeared as a guest speaker at AI lecture classes, including Oxford Said Business School, HKU and HKUST.
-
-
Kamala Harris Calls for 28% Capital Gains Tax, Diverging from Biden's Higher Rate
Capital Gains Capital gains tax rates are an important issue for some voters in the upcoming November election.
By Kelley R. Taylor Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Extend Slide Amid Cooling Labor Market
Stocks continued their September slump after job openings hit a multiyear low.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Extend Slide Amid Cooling Labor Market
Stocks continued their September slump after job openings hit a multiyear low.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Dollar Tree Stock Sinks As "Macro Pressures" Impact Consumer Spending
Dollar Tree stock is plunging Wednesday after the discount retailer missed Q2 expectations and slashed its full-year outlook. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Why Dick's Sporting Goods Stock Is Down After a Beat-And-Raise Quarter
Dick's Sporting Goods stock is lower Wednesday even after the retailer topped Q2 expectations and raised its full-year outlook. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Nvidia Issued Subpoenas from DOJ in Antitrust Probe: What to Know
Nvidia stock is lower Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Justice subpoenaed the chipmaker. Here's what that means for investors.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
How Bitcoin ETFs are Performing So Far
Depending on if you bought into one of the new bitcoin ETFs within the first few weeks or if you waited a few months, you will see very different results.
By Kim Clark Published
-
Five Perks of Choosing Local or Regional Financial Institutions
A commitment to the community and a focus on customer service lead the benefits of banking with a smaller financial institution.
By Kevin Brauer, MBA, CPA, CMA Published
-
Five Considerations About Municipal Bonds if Tax Cuts Sunset
Tax rates are set to revert to 2017 levels after 2025, so now is the time to revisit your muni strategy and plan for optimized portfolio adjustments.
By Daniel J. Close, CFA® Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Kick Off September With a Steep Selloff
Downbeat readings on manufacturing activity spooked the bulls in the month's first session.
By Dan Burrows Published