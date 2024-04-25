How AI Can Help Take the Emotion Out of Investor Decisions

AI-driven recommendations can complement human judgment, leading to more rational choices that aren’t as influenced by biases and blind spots.

The letters AI on a digitized background.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Francis Geeseok Oh
By Francis Geeseok Oh
published

Since October 2022, the market has surged to unprecedented heights, with all major indexes hitting record levels. Yet, beneath this ascent, emotions are running high.

Investors are contending with uncertainty, questioning the sustainability of the rally amid looming risks such as Federal Reserve interest rate policy, mounting debt and political uncertainties surrounding the upcoming election.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up
Disclaimer

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Francis Geeseok Oh
Francis Geeseok Oh
APAC CEO, Qraft Technologies

Francis Geeseok Oh is responsible for global sales and business development of Qraft's cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies to financial institutions. He contributes to media such as Bloomberg, WSJ and Financial Times, discussing AI adoption in the asset management industry. Also, he has appeared as a guest speaker at AI lecture classes, including Oxford Said Business School, HKU and HKUST. 

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8