Valentine’s Day: Uber, Other Ride-Sharing Drivers To Strike
This Valentine’s Day it may be hard to travel for your love as Uber, DoorDash and Lyft drivers plan to temporarily strike and stop service to and from select airports.
It might be best to stay local for a few hours this Valentine’s Day as ride-sharing drivers including DoorDash, Lyft and Uber plan to strike and stop service to and from 10 airports.
The strike, set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. tomorrow (February 14), is in protest of low wages, safety concerns and other grievances, according to Justice For App Workers (JFAW), a coalition of 130,000 rideshare drivers and delivery workers.
Striking drivers will not pick up fares to and from airports in Austin, Chicago, Hartford, Miami, Newark, Orlando, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Tampa as well as Rhode Island, JFAW says on its website.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The coalition, whose members are located from the East Coast to the Midwest, is inviting drivers nationwide to join the strike to demand “changes from Uber, Lyft, DoorDash and all the app companies profiting off of our hard work.”
Delivery drivers are being mistreated by app companies, JFAW said. “We’re sick of working 80 hours/week just to make ends meet, being constantly scared for our safety, and worrying about being deactivated with the click of a button,” the group added.
The strike would be the latest example of labor unrest spreading across the U.S. economy. In the last year, strikes or threats of strikes have involved unions from various industries including autoworkers, flight attendants, pilots, UPS drivers and writers.
DoorDash and Uber spokespeople told Kiplinger that they do not expect the JFAW strike to have a significant impact on Valentine’s Day.
Such events rarely have had “any impact on trips, prices or driver availability, and we expect the same tomorrow,” the Uber spokesperson said in an email.
Driver earnings are strong, with earning of about $33 per utilized hour last quarter, the Uber spokesperson said. “We also continue to act on driver feedback, adding new safety features to the app and improving our account deactivation processes," she added.
DoorDash is “always listening to Dashers and looking for ways to improve the platform,” a company spokesperson said. “We’re extremely proud that millions of Dashers have turned to DoorDash to help reach their financial goals by earning how, when and where they want — and they’ve earned over $35 billion doing it."
A Lyft spokesperson told Kiplinger in an email that Lyft issued a series of new offers and commitments this month that are aimed at increasing driver pay and transparency, including a new earnings commitment and an improved deactivation appeals process.
“Now, drivers will always make at least 70% of the weekly rider fares after external fees,” the Lyft spokesperson said.
Valentine's Day spending is up
Meanwhile, the National Retail Federation forecast a lucrative Valentine's Day this year for retailers, with total spending expected to hit a record $14.2 billion.
The top gifts? Candy, of course, followed by greeting cards and flowers, according to a recent NRF and Prosper Insights & Analytics survey. And, if you're still looking for ideas, check out Kiplinger's recent report on Valentine's Day gifts at Costco.
RELATED CONTENT
Esther D’Amico is Kiplinger’s senior news editor. A long-time antitrust and congressional affairs journalist, Esther has covered a range of beats including infrastructure, climate change and the industrial chemicals sector. She previously served as chief correspondent for a financial news service where she chronicled debates in and out of Congress, the Department of Justice, the Federal Trade Commission and the Commerce Department with a particular focus on large mergers and acquisitions. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and in English.
-
-
January CPI Report: What the Experts Are Saying About Inflation
CPI A hot reading on inflation means interest rates will stay higher for a little longer.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
States With IRS Tax Deadline Extensions
Tax Deadlines The IRS has extended tax deadlines in several states due to severe storms and natural disasters.
By Katelyn Washington Published
-
AT&T: Your Landline Is Not Going Away But It Needs An Upgrade
AT&T says outdated technologies need to go as it seeks to end certain service obligations for traditional landlines in parts of California.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Airbnb To Start Charging A 2% Cross-Currency Guest Fee
The new Airbnb fee is set to go into effect on April 1. Here’s what to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
ESPN, Fox, Warner To Team Up This Fall On Sports Streaming Deal
The plan includes ESPN and other linear sports networks. Separately, ESPN eyes next year for its own direct-to-consumer launch.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
What to Know About The Recalls at Honda and GM
The recalls affect more than 1 million vehicles over safety concerns.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Use Points At BP and Amoco To Help Pay for Gas. Here's How
uChoose rewards members can use points at BP and Amoco directly at the pump to save up to 50 cents/gal.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Amazon Launches Chatbot 'Rufus' To Answer Your Shopping Questions
Amazon says its AI shopping assistant can help you find products, provide comparisons and make recommendations.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Amazon To Raise MGM+ Streaming Service Prices
The price hike is immediate for new Amazon subscribers but will take effect in March for existing customers.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Visa Users Can Now Directly Withdraw Cryptocurrency in 145 Countries
Visa has partnered with Transak to enable quick crypto-to-fiat conversions.
By Jamie Feldman Published