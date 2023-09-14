UAW Strike: Autoworkers Prepare to Strike at GM, Ford, Stellantis Plants

The United Auto Workers ( UAW ) are preparing to strike if deals are not reached with Detroit’s Big 3 automakers - General Motors ( GM ), Ford ( F ), and Stellantis ( STLA ) - by 11:59 pm EST on Thursday, Sept. 14.

In a post by the Contract Faculty Union at New York University ( CFU NYU ) on X.com, they stated , “Tonight at 11:59, the contracts of our @UAW brothers and sisters who work for the Big Three auto manufacturers expire, and baring something surprising there will be history's first simultaneous strike against all of the Big Three. We stand shoulder to shoulder with our siblings.”

The UAW reposted this, essentially agreeing that the first simultaneous strike could take place.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters came out in support of the UAW on Thursday morning and stated they will not cross picket lines, adding pressure to the automakers.

“The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, including our members in the carhaul industry, stand in solidarity with the United Auto Workers to get the best contract possible from America’s biggest automakers,” Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien said in a statement. “You can be sure there is no division in America’s labor movement today. And you are urged to remember that Teamsters don’t cross picket lines.”

Details of the UAW’s demands can be found here and include wage increases, defined benefit pensions for all workers, restoring cost of living adjustments, ending the “abuse” of temporary workers, increased retiree pay and more paid time off.

The UAW’s “strike fund” currently sits at more than $825 million, which means it could strike the Big 3 automakers for 12 weeks before exhausting its funds, according to a report by Axios. It estimates that a strike would cost the fund about $100 per workday per affected worker.

Strike assistance pay is available to workers that are active members and in good standing with the Union after the eighth day of the strike.