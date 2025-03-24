Klarna Buy Now, Pay Later Is Coming to a Walmart Checkout Screen Near You
How buy now, pay later options at Walmart could get easier after the retailer traded Affirm for Klarna.
The major deals at Walmart Super Savings Week aren’t the only big news from the retailer. Over the next few weeks, Walmart will begin rolling out new buy now, pay later (BNPL) features integrated directly into the retailer’s checkout.
The change comes after a recent announcement that Walmart would make Klarna its exclusive BNPL partner, ending its agreement with Affirm, the BNPL service shoppers currently see when shopping online at Walmart (and on Amazon).
Shoppers will see Klarna installment loan options integrated into Walmart’s checkout in the next few weeks and the retailer says you’ll see the option rolled out across all Walmart channels by the holiday season later this year.
While the installment plans offered by Klarna and Walmart’s previous BNPL partner, Affirm, are similar, the switch will impact how Walmart shoppers use installment payments both online and in stores. Here’s what to expect.
How Klarna will change buy now, pay later options for Walmart shoppers
While shoppers can technically use Affirm at Walmart to pay for purchases in stores right now, the process isn’t quite as seamless as it’s likely to become after the switch to Klarna. To pay in store, you need to go into the Affirm app on your phone, apply for financing, get approved, and then scan the barcode that appears on your phone at checkout.
As part of the partnership with Klarna, Walmart will integrate the installment loan provider directly into OnePay, a digital wallet app. The digital wallet already lets you add multiple payment options and pay with your phone at checkout or online. It also offers shoppers cash back at Walmart, regardless of which payment method they use through the app.
After the upcoming rollout, those shoppers will be able to choose from a variety of Klarna payment plans, ranging from three to 36 months, through the same app. They’ll also be able to manage their payment plans all in the same app. Between Klarna integrations on OnePay and a Walmart Plus membership, shoppers will soon enjoy more flexibility than ever in ordering and paying for purchases.
More details on exactly how the new feature will work are likely to come in the next few weeks as Walmart rolls out the new feature.
Rachael Green is a personal finance eCommerce writer specializing in insurance, travel, and credit cards. Before joining Kiplinger in 2025, she wrote blogs and whitepapers for financial advisors and reported on everything from the latest business news and investing trends to the best shopping deals. Her bylines have appeared in Benzinga, CBS News, Travel + Leisure, Bustle, and numerous other publications. A former digital nomad, Rachael lived in Lund, Vienna, and New York before settling down in Atlanta. She’s eager to share her tips for finding the best travel deals and navigating the logistics of managing money while living abroad. When she’s not researching the latest insurance trends or sharing the best credit card reward hacks, Rachael can be found traveling or working in her garden.
