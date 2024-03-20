30 Great Deals at Amazon’s Big Spring Sale
Bose, Bissell, Samsung and more are included among these 30 deals from Amazon's Big Spring Sale, available March 20 through 25.
Just in time for sunny days and warmer temps, Amazon is kicking off its Big Spring Sale — the retail giants first big savings event of 2024 — starting March 20 through March 25. You’ll find Black Friday and Prime Day-level deals on thousands of items from spring fashion and Amazon devices to vacuums, tablets and oh, so much more.
Like Prime Day, expect huge markdowns on big brands like Samsung, Bissel, Boze and Dewalt. Unlike Prime Day, this Big Spring Sale is not a Prime-exclusive event. However, if you’re a Prime member, you can still take advantage of key benefits like free shipping and deeper discounts. Thinking about becoming a member? Sign up to try your free 30-day trial.
Now to the deals —
- Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones — Save 12%, Now $379.
- DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit — Save 45%, Now $99
- Amazon Essentials Women's Short — Save 60%, Now $9.90
- BISSELL PowerGlide Vacuum — Save 34%, Now $98.99
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablets — Save 36%, Now $69.99
- SAMSUNG 27" Curved Gaming Monitor — Save 43%, Now $399.99
- All-New Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight Camera — Save 40%, Now $77.99
- Bestway 9'3" x 6'5" x 33" Above Ground Pool — Save 28%, Now $160.54
- INSIGNIA 50-inch Smart Fire TV — Save 30%, Now 209.99
- SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab Android Tablet — Save 19%, Now $219.99
- Nicwell Water Dental Flosser — Save 44%, Now $27.99
- Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod — Save 22%, Now 69.99
- Plastic Frame Solar Eclipse Glasses — Save 44%, Now $19.99
- TCL 98-Inch LED Smart TV with Google TV — Save 50%, Now $1,998
- Walking Pad,Under Desk Treadmill — Save 33%, Now $199.95
- Greenworks 40V 16" Cordless (Push) Lawn Mower — Save 25%, Now $224.25
- Champion Sports Rhino Playground Ball Set — Save 30%, now $31.47
- Disney Junior Minnie Mouse Pretend Play Toys for Ages 3+ — Save 59%, Now $20.49
- Logitech Minimalist Wireless Illuminated Keyboard — Save 20%, Now $79.99
- MORENTO Humidifier — Save 80%, Now $39.99
- The Children's Place Fleece Jogger Pants (boys) — Save 56%, Now $33.10
- Garmin Approach GPS Golf Smartwatch — Save 33%, Now $199.99
- Washable 53" x 36" Dog Bed — Save 15%, Now $67.99
- Best Choice Patio 7-Piece Modular Outdoor Sectional — Save 33%, Now $599.98
- Best Choice 12V Kids Ride On Truck Car w/Remote Control — Save 20%, Now $159.98
- COSORI Air Fryer — Save 17%, Now $99.99
- College Basketball Apparel from Merch on Demand — Save 15%, Now $19.54 to $33.99
- FLYBIRD Weight Bench — Save 53%, Now $111.99
- Non-Contact Thermometer for Kids and Adults — Save 43%, Now $16.99
- SAMSUNG 15.6" Galaxy Book3 Business Laptop — Save 38%, Now $619.99
Amazon's Big Spring Sale deals are live as of today, March 20. Spring into action. These deals won't last long.
Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor.
