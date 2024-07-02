30 Early Walmart Deals Ahead of the Big Sales Event

Not to be outdone by Amazon, Walmart announces Walmart Deals — the mega-retailer’s largest deals event ever going on from Monday, July 8 at 5 pm to Thursday, July 11 at 11:50 pm.

Can’t wait? SHOP THESE 30 EARLY DEALS AVAILABLE RIGHT NOW!

Clue Classic Mystery Board Game

For Kids and Family, Only At Walmart. Reg. $11.99, Now $9.97

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

SAMSUNG 65" Smart TV

Class LS03B The Frame QLED 4K. Reg. $1,999.99, Now $1,496

Travelhouse 3 Piece Hardshell Luggage Set

Hardside Lightweight Suitcase with TSA Lock Spinner Wheels 20in24in28in. Reg. $399.99, Now $90.99

Lhked Tablet

7-inch Android 4.4 Quad Core Tablet PC 1GB + 8GB Camera Wifi Bluetooth. Reg. $45.27, Now $39.38

Google Nest Thermostat

Programmable NEST Smart Thermostat for Home - Snow. Reg. $129.98, Now $94.95

Apmemiss Wireless Headphones

Bluetooth 5.3 Senseless Wearing Comfort Non In Ear. Reg. $30.91, Now $7.93

Baby Monitor

360° Wireless 5G Nanny Cam with Safety Alerts. Reg. $89.99, Now $17.89

Lmueinov Solar Outdoor Lights

Motion Sensor Solar Powered Security Lights 3 Modes. Reg. 7.44, Now $5.95

Versace Bright Crystal Absolu

For Women, 3.0 oz. Reg. $120, Now $53.75

NANDIYNZHI Microwave Oven Gloves

Anti-scald And High-temperature Oven Gloves. Reg. $2.19, Now $1.95

BISSELL Vacuum

PowerForce Helix Bagless Upright Vacuum 3313. Reg. $79, Now $59

My Orders Cotton Tunic Tops

Loose Fit Dressy Tops Plus Size Sm to XXL. Reg. 7.99, Now $6.22

Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker

Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod, Black. Reg. $59, Now $49

Hillsdale Leather Sofa

Jianna Faux Leather Sofa, Saddle Brown. Reg. $619, Now $283

TaoTronics Air Fryer

1700W 14.8 Quart, 5 in 1 Countertop Toaster Oven. Reg. $109.99, Now $77.76

DuraComfort Portable Air Conditioner

8150 BTU Dehumidifier, Fan, AC Unit. Reg. $539.99, Now $369.99

Sony Headphones

Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, Black. Reg. $399.99, Now $319.96

Walmart Plus

Join today and get 30-days of Walmart Plus FREE

Gnobogi LED Lantern

Battery Powered, Light With LED Edison Style Bulb. Reg. $22.59, Now $14.19

Lmueinov Vacuum Sealer

Automatic Food Vacuum Sealer For Food Preservation. Reg. $17, Now $13.60

Fan Gnobogi Laptop Cool Pad

RGB Lights Laptop Cooler 2/4 Fans for 11-17.3 Inch Laptops. Reg. $12.89, Now $11.55

KISSAIR Countertop Ice Maker

Self-Cleaning Portable Ice Maker Machine with Handle. Reg. $129.99, Now $71.99

Queen Air Mattress

18 Inch with Built-in Pump for Camping, Guests Air Bed, Black, Reg. $119.99, Now $55.99

NEXPURE Hair Dryer

1800W Professional Ionic Hairdryer w/2 Magnetic Attachments. Reg. $119.99, Now $29.99

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set

21 Pcs Induction Kitchen Cookware Set. Reg. $299.99, Now $119.99

CRUA 27" Curved Gaming Monitor

165Hz/180Hz FHD 1080P, AMD FreeSync,1800R Frameless Computer Monitor. Reg. $249.99, Now $132.69

Intex Above Ground Swimming Pool

15' x 48" Inflatable Easy Set, Ladder And Pump. Reg. $402.65, Now $354.99

JBL Bluetooth speaker

PARTYBOX 110 Powerful portable with dynamic light show. Reg. $399.95, Now $349.99

RTIC 32 QT Chest Cooler

Ultra-Light Hard-Sided Ice Dark Grey And Cool Grey, Fits 48 Cans. Reg. $174.99, Now $134.10

Dreo Tower Fan

42 Inch Bladeless Fan, 90° Oscillating Fan with Remote. Reg. $139.99, Now $75.99

Can you shop Walmart Deals?

Yes. Everyone can shop Walmart Deals. But Walmart Plus members will have early access to the deals event, starting July 8 at 12PM EST instead of 5PM EST. Walmart Plus members also get free unlimited deliveries, free next-day and two-day shipping, special prices on fuel and more.

How much does Walmart Plus cost?

A Walmart Plus membership runs $12.95 a month or $98 a year. If you're new to Walmart Plus you can also try the service out completely free thanks to a 30-day free trial offer.

Is Walmart Deals better than Amazon Prime Day?

Walmart Deals is very similar to Amazon Prime Day, offering discounts and deals on thousands of items. But unlike Amazon Prime Day, that is only available to Prime members, you don’t have to be a Walmart Plus member to take advantage of all the deals.