30 Early Walmart Deals Ahead of the Big Sales Event
Walmart Deals sales event starts next week, but some great deals are available now. Save on thousands of items from tech and toys to outdoor and travel.
Not to be outdone by Amazon, Walmart announces Walmart Deals — the mega-retailer’s largest deals event ever going on from Monday, July 8 at 5 pm to Thursday, July 11 at 11:50 pm.
Can’t wait? SHOP THESE 30 EARLY DEALS AVAILABLE RIGHT NOW!
Clue Classic Mystery Board Game
For Kids and Family, Only At Walmart. Reg. $11.99, Now $9.97
SAMSUNG 65" Smart TV
Class LS03B The Frame QLED 4K. Reg. $1,999.99, Now $1,496
Travelhouse 3 Piece Hardshell Luggage Set
Hardside Lightweight Suitcase with TSA Lock Spinner Wheels 20in24in28in. Reg. $399.99, Now $90.99
Lhked Tablet
7-inch Android 4.4 Quad Core Tablet PC 1GB + 8GB Camera Wifi Bluetooth. Reg. $45.27, Now $39.38
Google Nest Thermostat
Programmable NEST Smart Thermostat for Home - Snow. Reg. $129.98, Now $94.95
Apmemiss Wireless Headphones
Bluetooth 5.3 Senseless Wearing Comfort Non In Ear. Reg. $30.91, Now $7.93
Baby Monitor
360° Wireless 5G Nanny Cam with Safety Alerts. Reg. $89.99, Now $17.89
Lmueinov Solar Outdoor Lights
Motion Sensor Solar Powered Security Lights 3 Modes. Reg. 7.44, Now $5.95
Versace Bright Crystal Absolu
For Women, 3.0 oz. Reg. $120, Now $53.75
NANDIYNZHI Microwave Oven Gloves
Anti-scald And High-temperature Oven Gloves. Reg. $2.19, Now $1.95
BISSELL Vacuum
PowerForce Helix Bagless Upright Vacuum 3313. Reg. $79, Now $59
My Orders Cotton Tunic Tops
Loose Fit Dressy Tops Plus Size Sm to XXL. Reg. 7.99, Now $6.22
Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker
Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod, Black. Reg. $59, Now $49
Hillsdale Leather Sofa
Jianna Faux Leather Sofa, Saddle Brown. Reg. $619, Now $283
TaoTronics Air Fryer
1700W 14.8 Quart, 5 in 1 Countertop Toaster Oven. Reg. $109.99, Now $77.76
DuraComfort Portable Air Conditioner
8150 BTU Dehumidifier, Fan, AC Unit. Reg. $539.99, Now $369.99
Sony Headphones
Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, Black. Reg. $399.99, Now $319.96
Walmart Plus
Join today and get 30-days of Walmart Plus FREE
Gnobogi LED Lantern
Battery Powered, Light With LED Edison Style Bulb. Reg. $22.59, Now $14.19
Lmueinov Vacuum Sealer
Automatic Food Vacuum Sealer For Food Preservation. Reg. $17, Now $13.60
Fan Gnobogi Laptop Cool Pad
RGB Lights Laptop Cooler 2/4 Fans for 11-17.3 Inch Laptops. Reg. $12.89, Now $11.55
KISSAIR Countertop Ice Maker
Self-Cleaning Portable Ice Maker Machine with Handle. Reg. $129.99, Now $71.99
Queen Air Mattress
18 Inch with Built-in Pump for Camping, Guests Air Bed, Black, Reg. $119.99, Now $55.99
NEXPURE Hair Dryer
1800W Professional Ionic Hairdryer w/2 Magnetic Attachments. Reg. $119.99, Now $29.99
Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set
21 Pcs Induction Kitchen Cookware Set. Reg. $299.99, Now $119.99
CRUA 27" Curved Gaming Monitor
165Hz/180Hz FHD 1080P, AMD FreeSync,1800R Frameless Computer Monitor. Reg. $249.99, Now $132.69
Intex Above Ground Swimming Pool
15' x 48" Inflatable Easy Set, Ladder And Pump. Reg. $402.65, Now $354.99
JBL Bluetooth speaker
PARTYBOX 110 Powerful portable with dynamic light show. Reg. $399.95, Now $349.99
RTIC 32 QT Chest Cooler
Ultra-Light Hard-Sided Ice Dark Grey And Cool Grey, Fits 48 Cans. Reg. $174.99, Now $134.10
Dreo Tower Fan
42 Inch Bladeless Fan, 90° Oscillating Fan with Remote. Reg. $139.99, Now $75.99
Can you shop Walmart Deals?
Yes. Everyone can shop Walmart Deals. But Walmart Plus members will have early access to the deals event, starting July 8 at 12PM EST instead of 5PM EST. Walmart Plus members also get free unlimited deliveries, free next-day and two-day shipping, special prices on fuel and more.
How much does Walmart Plus cost?
A Walmart Plus membership runs $12.95 a month or $98 a year. If you're new to Walmart Plus you can also try the service out completely free thanks to a 30-day free trial offer.
Is Walmart Deals better than Amazon Prime Day?
Walmart Deals is very similar to Amazon Prime Day, offering discounts and deals on thousands of items. But unlike Amazon Prime Day, that is only available to Prime members, you don’t have to be a Walmart Plus member to take advantage of all the deals.
