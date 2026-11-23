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If you're looking for a safe place to grow your savings, a 5.5% interest rate on a savings bond may be worth considering. Series I savings bonds, also known as I-bonds, offer a way to earn interest while helping protect your savings against inflation. But how do they compare with more traditional savings options, such as certificates of deposit (CDs) and high-yield savings accounts?
Competitive one-year CDs are currently offering around 4.5% to 4.65% APY, while several high-yield savings accounts are paying around 4% or more. That means savers have several attractive options, each with different benefits and restrictions.
Before moving your money, here's how I-Bonds compare with CDs and high-yield savings accounts, and which option might make the most sense for your financial goals.
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An I-Bond earns interest through two components: a fixed rate and an inflation-adjusted rate. The fixed rate is established when you purchase the bond and remains the same for the life of the bond, which could be up to 30 years.
The inflation-adjusted portion of earnings changes every six months and is based on the Consumer Price Index. Together, these two parts determine the bond's composite interest rate. The current I-bond rate of 5.5% was set on November 1, and it applies until April 30, 2027, at which point a new rate will be announced.
However, there's an important catch. The advertised 5.5% rate only applies to the first six months after purchasing an eligible I-bonds. After that, the inflation-adjusted portion resets, which means your total interest rate could increase or decrease. For example, if inflation slows over the next six months, your I-Bond could earn a lower rate during the second half of your first year.
You can purchase up to $10,000 in electronic I-Bonds per person each calendar year through TreasuryDirect.
There are also some withdrawal restrictions to consider:
First 12 months: You generally cannot redeem your I-Bond during the first year
Before five years: If you redeem your bonds after the first year but before five years, you'll forfeit the previous three months of interest
After five years: You can redeem your bonds without an early-withdrawal penalty
These rules make I-bonds an option for those looking to put away savings they won't need to access anytime soon.
I-bonds vs CDs vs high-yield savings accounts
I-bonds, CDs and high-yield savings accounts can all help you earn interest without exposing your principal to stock market fluctuations. However, the way they earn interest and how easily you can access your money are quite different.
Here's a quick comparison.
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Feature
I-Bonds
CDs
High-yield savings accounts
Interest rate
Adjusts with inflation every six months
Usually fixed
Variable
Access to money
Locked for 12 months
Depends on term and penalties
Generally accessible
Early withdrawal
Three-month interest penalty if redeemed before five years
Often a penalty
Generally no penalty
Tax treatment
Federal tax; generally no state or local income tax
Federal and generally state income tax
Federal and generally state income tax
Best for
Inflation protection
Predictable returns
Emergency funds and short-term savings
One advantage of I-bonds is how they're taxed. Interest is exempt from state and local income taxes, and federal income tax can be deferred until you redeem the bond or it matures.
Some savers may also qualify to exclude interest from federal income tax when the proceeds are used for eligible education expenses, subject to IRS requirements.
CDs and high-yield savings accounts, on the other hand, generally don't offer those same tax advantages. Interest earned on these accounts is typically taxed as ordinary income.
However, CDs and savings accounts at FDIC-insured banks are protected within applicable deposit insurance limits. I-bonds aren't FDIC-insured, but they're backed by the U.S. government.
Use the tool below to compare some of today's top high-yield savings account offers:
How much could you earn with $10,000?
Let's say you have $10,000 to save and you're considering an I Bond, a one-year CD or a high-yield savings account. While the 5.5% I-bond rate looks like the clear winner at first, the actual difference in earnings may be smaller than you'd expect.
For this example, we'll assume the I-bond earns 5.5% during its first six months, then drops to a hypothetical 4% annualized composite rate for the following six months. We'll also compare it with a one-year CD earning 4.60% APY and a high-yield savings account earning 4.20% APY.
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Savings option
Assumed rate
Approximate earnings after 12 months
I-bond
5.5% first six months; 4% next six months
$378 after early-redemption penalty
One-year CD
4.60% APY
$460
High-yield savings account
4.20% APY
$420
Article Sources
Earnings are illustrative and assume a $10,000 initial investment. The I-bond calculation includes the three-month interest penalty for redemption after 12 months. Actual returns may vary.
In this example, the CD comes out ahead, even though its advertised rate is lower than the I-bond's initial rate. This is because the I Bond's rate changes after six months, and redeeming it after one year triggers the three-month interest penalty of around $102.
Of course, if inflation remains up and I-bond rates stay higher, the outcome could look different and the I-bond could yield a better return. And if you hold your I-bond for at least five years, you can avoid the early-redemption penalty altogether.
This is why comparing interest rates alone doesn't always tell the full story. It's also important to consider how long you'll keep your money in the account.
When do I-bonds make more sense?
I-bonds can be an attractive savings option if you're worried about inflation eating away at the earnings from your principal balance. Since their interest rate adjusts with inflation, they can help your savings keep pace with rising consumer prices over time.
They may be useful if you have money set aside for a longer-term goal and don't anticipate needing it for several years.
If you're saving for a future home renovation, a major purchase or another expense that's at least five years away, I-bonds could provide inflation protection while allowing you to avoid the early-withdrawal penalty. I Bonds may also appeal to savers who live in states with income taxes, since the interest isn't subject to state or local income tax.
Another potential benefit is diversification. Rather than keeping all your cash savings in traditional bank accounts, you could use I-bonds for a portion of your longer-term savings while maintaining more accessible funds elsewhere.
When is a CD or high-yield savings account better than an I-bond?
Even with an attractive I-bond rate, there are situations where a CD or high-yield savings account may be the more practical choice.
If you're saving for a specific expense and know approximately when you'll need the money, a CD can help you lock in a guaranteed interest rate for a set period. Just be sure to choose a term that aligns with your savings timeline, since withdrawing money early could result in a penalty.
A high-yield savings account is generally the better option for emergency savings or expenses that could come up unexpectedly. If your car breaks down or you need to cover a surprise medical bill, you probably don't want your money locked away in an I-bond.
High-yield savings accounts typically allow you to transfer or withdraw funds without an early-withdrawal penalty, although transfer times and account restrictions may vary. The trade-off is that your APY can change at any time, so you aren't guaranteed to keep earning today's rate.
Are I-bonds worth buying at 5.5%?
A 5.5% I-bond rate is certainly competitive, especially for savers who want to protect their money against inflation without taking on stock market risk.
However, the advertised rate doesn't guarantee that you'll earn 5.5% for even a full year. The inflation-adjusted portion changes every six months, and redeeming your bond before five years means giving up three months of interest. Meanwhile, competitive CDs can offer predictable returns, and high-yield savings accounts provide flexibility that I-bonds simply can't match during the first year.
Ultimately, the best savings option depends on when you'll need your money and what you're saving for.
If you have a fully funded emergency account and extra cash you won't need for several years, I-bonds could be worth considering. But if you're saving for an upcoming expense or want easier access to your money, a short-term CD or high-yield savings account may offer better overall value.
Rather than chasing the highest advertised rate, focus on choosing the savings option that fits your timeline, financial goals and need for flexibility.
A financial adviser can help you compare your options, balance short- and long-term savings needs and develop a strategy that works for you. Use the tool below to connect with a vetted financial adviser:
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Choncé is a personal finance freelance writer who enjoys writing about eCommerce, savings, banking, credit cards, and insurance. Having a background in journalism, she decided to dive deep into the world of content writing in 2013 after noticing many publications transitioning to digital formats. She has more than 10 years of experience writing content and graduated from Northern Illinois University.