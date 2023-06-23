Bond vs Certificate of Deposit (CD): Which is Better for You?

Trying to decide between investing in a bond or a CD? Both offer you a secure way to earn a return.

The returns will usually be modest relative to other investments, but both offer investment safety with steady returns. Weighing the differences between bonds and CDs essential to finding the right fit for you and your money.

When to choose bonds

Bonds are debt obligations issued by governments, government agencies and corporations used to raise capital or operating expenses. When you buy a bond, you are making a loan to the issuer and the issuer promises to pay you periodic interest payments (coupon) and to repay the face value of the bond (par value) upon maturity.

When you buy a bond, you receive periodic interest payments known as coupons. The coupon payments, which may be made quarterly, twice yearly or annually, are expected to provide regular, predictable income to you. Longer maturity terms make bonds a lower maintenance investment. You can lock in a stream of income for up to 30 years and avoid having to seek reinvestment at a potentially lower rate.

Bonds are not FDIC-insured and come with some risk. When buying corporate bonds, you can manage the risk by buying investment-grade bonds that have earned a high rating from the credit-rating agencies. The least risky are Treasury bonds and U.S. savings bonds that are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government.

Government and corporate bonds can be purchased through a brokerage. Treasurydirect.gov allows you to buy Treasury bonds and savings bonds directly from the federal government without any fees.

When to choose a CD

CDs are a type of savings account you can open at a bank or credit union. CDs are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) or the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) up to $250,000 per account, reducing your risk to zero.

When you open a CD, you agree to leave the money on deposit for a set amount of time or incur a penalty for withdrawing funds early. In exchange, the bank pays you a fixed annual percentage yield (APY), making CDs a safe, predictable way to grow your money. Terms can run anywhere from three months to five years.

CDs can help you reliably save for the near future. Deciding how long to keep your money on deposit is crucial because there are penalties for an early withdrawal. A three- or five-year CD could help you save for an extended vacation or for the down payment on a home. CDs with a shorter term can help you accumulate earnings to build an emergency fund or gain fiscal discipline by putting the money temporarily out of reach.

Below you can compare current CD rates below with our new tool, in partnership with Bankrate. Make sure to compare interest rates, early withdrawal penalties and the amount of time you’re willing to lock your cash away, before opening a CD.

Bottom line Bonds vs CDs

Bonds and CDs may offer smaller returns, but they carry little or no risk of principal loss. Both require you to “lock-up” your money for a specified period to receive the maximum return and avoid possible penalties. Important factors to consider are your risk tolerance and how potential returns compare between CDs and bonds.

CDs might be a better option for the most risk-averse investors. They’re ideal for reaching short-term savings goals because you can choose from a variety of term lengths. CDs are great if you have a savings goal because you can earn more interest than a typical savings account without locking your money away for too long or risking losing it.

If you are more risk-tolerant and looking for greater returns might prefer to put in bonds. Most bonds pay a steady income, so they’re useful if you are looking for a fixed income stream. And bonds can also be used to diversify an your investment portfolio and help hedge your investments against the fluctuations in the stock market.