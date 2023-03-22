Best 5-Year CD Rates for March 2023 as Rates Rise

Since March 2022, the Federal Reserve has raised the federal funds rate numerous times in an attempt to ease inflation, including Wednesday, when it raised the rate 25 basis points to a range of 4.75% to 5%. That means it's a good time to check out this month's best 5-year CD rates.

The Fed's hikes also mean mortgage rates, credit card APRs and interest rates on other types of loans have all gone up, putting a strain on borrowers' budgets.

However, as interest rates continue to rise, so do savings rates. Rates for CDs have gone up with the Fed hikes, and some of the highest-earning 1-year CD accounts already offer an APY of over 5%, while some of the best 5-year CD rates are above 4%.

Compare CD rates for March 2023 below.

Short-term vs. long-term CDs

It can be easy to choose between a 1-year and a 5-year CD if your money is going toward a particular savings goal. For example, you may be getting married in one year, so it would make sense to open a CD with a similar term. On the other hand, if you’re looking to open a CD with no particular savings goal in mind, you’ll need to consider not only when you’ll need access to your cash, but also what interest rates look like. Typically, long-term CDs offer higher rates than short-term CDs, and since rates on CDs are fixed, you can take advantage of high rates for a longer term. Just make sure you won’t need access to your money before the term is up.

Why open a CD?

A CD, or certificate of deposit, is a type of investment account that holds a fixed amount of money for a fixed term. The APY associated with a CD account is usually higher than that of a traditional savings account, so you’ll be able to earn more thanks to compound interest. Our savings calculator tool can help you determine just how much you’ll earn in interest once your CD term ends.

Unlike savings accounts, though, you won’t be able to access the cash in your CD before the end of the term, or you’ll be met with a fee. Therefore, it’s a good place to put aside cash you don’t intend on using until a future date – maybe you don’t plan on purchasing a new vehicle for another two years and want to accrue as much savings from interest as possible until then.

CDs are also good options for anyone looking for a fixed, predictable and safe return on their savings. This is because most CD accounts are FDIC or NCUA insured , meaning up to $250,000 per account safe is safe if the bank goes under. The difference depends on whether you open an account with a bank (overseen by the FDIC (opens in new tab)) or a credit union (regulated by NCUA (opens in new tab)).

Top 5-Year CD Accounts

These 5-year CD accounts are currently some of the best on the market, per Bankrate (opens in new tab).

BMO Harris

APY: 4.50%

Minimum deposit: $1,000

First Internet Bank of Indiana

APY: 4.49%

Minimum deposit: $1,000

Popular Direct

APY: 4.45%

Minimum deposit: $10,000

Alliant Credit Union

APY: 4.35%

Minimum deposit: $1,000

Barclays

APY: 4.30%

Minimum deposit: $0

Synchrony Bank

APY: 4.30%

Minimum deposit: $0

Quontic Bank

APY: 4.30%

Minimum deposit: $500

Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union

APY: 4.30%

Minimum deposit: $20,000 to earn APY

Ally Bank

APY: 4.25%

Minimum deposit: $0

America First Credit Union

APY: 4.25%

Minimum deposit: $500

Delta Community Credit Union

APY: 4.25%

Minimum deposit: $1,000

Bread Savings

APY: 4.25%

Minimum deposit: $1,500

Sallie Mae Bank

APY: 4.25%

Minimum deposit: $2,500

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union

APY: 4.25%

Minimum deposit: $20,000 to keep APY