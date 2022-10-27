Want to Buy I Bonds Paying 9.62% from Treasury Direct? Good Luck!

In order to buy an I-bond with a rate of 9.62% (for the next six months), you need to have completed your purchase by Friday October 28, 2022, at 11:59:59 PM ET. Otherwise you’ll be getting an I bond that will pay a somewhat lower rate – 6.5% or a bit higher – for the next six months.



But the U.S. government’s TreasuryDirect website is the only place to do that. And it has been crashing due to, to quote the U.S. Treasury itself, “unprecedented requests for new accounts and purchases of I bonds.”

The situation is dire enough that TreasuryDirect further warns that “Due to these volumes, we cannot guarantee customers will be able to complete a purchase by the October 28th deadline for the current rate” – with a link to a TreasuryDirect page with further details on the parameters of your predicament. Of course, if the site is down, you won’t be able to load those. So, we’ll cover them below.



But if you want to buy an I bond at 9.62% before the deadline, don’t give up hope yet. Our core advice: Set an alarm and have the coffee maker ready. After half a day of futile reloading of treasurydirect.gov, we successfully logged into our TreasuryDirect account at 6 a.m. ET and filled our quota. We even opened up a new account for our spouse and bought some more. Want to plan your own shopping window? You can get guidance on TreasuryDirect’s performance from https://www.isitdownrightnow.com/treasurydirect.gov.html .

If you’re wondering what all the fuss is about I bonds or want more details on how they work, check out our FAQ, What Are I Bonds .



A few details, though, about that appealing 9.62% rate, and what happens if you don’t get it. An I bond is a U.S. savings bond with a composite rate made up of two components: a fixed rate (currently 0%) and one that is adjusted with inflation. But that second part, the inflation rate, is reset every six months, on May 1 and November 1. All bonds issued by the end of October will pay 9.62% for the next six months. Then, they will pay six months at the rate to be announced November 1.



But, as we said, the actual deadline to get a bond issued before the end of October is Friday October 28, 2022, at 11:59:59 PM ET, and then there’s successfully accessing and navigating TreasuryDirect to do so.



“Most people can successfully complete account registration in about 15 minutes. In some cases, individuals may have issues with identity verification, bank account validation, or locked accounts,” Treasury’s FAQ indicates.

“Our agents may be unable to resolve your issue before the October 28 purchasing deadline due to historic volumes. In this case, you will receive the rate that is active at the time of purchase.” In short, no promises.



The rate for the next 6 month period – which will be formally announced November 1, will likely be “a little above 6.5%” per David Payne, Kiplinger’s staff economist. The inflation component is already a known value, since it’s derived from the October 13, 2022 Consumer Price Index. But he expects that, based on precedent, the Treasury Department may add a few tenths to the fixed rate component (now 0%), perhaps even as much as an additional 0.5%.