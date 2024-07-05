What's the Most Popular Investment? These Investors Might Be Missing Out

The most popular investment may shock you and it has widely underperformed other asset classes. Here’s what you need to know.

A stack of hundred-dollar bills sits on a silver platter.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Joey Solitro
By
published
Contributions from

Retail investors are heavily invested in financial services, technology and energy stocks, but the most popular investment, according to a recent survey, can be a missed opportunity. 

The asset the most American retail investors hold onto is cash, according to a survey of 10,000 retail investors released recently by eToro. About 76% of American retail investors hold cash assets, well ahead of the 49% of respondents holding domestically listed stocks and nearly double the 40% of respondents holding domestic bonds.



Joey Solitro
Joey Solitro
Contributor

Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. 

With contributions from
