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Kiplinger Personal Finance Magazine is celebrating its 80th birthday. In honor of that, we're sharing articles from the 80th-anniversary print edition, including this reflection from Knight Kiplinger.
If you are reading these words in a certain format — printed in ink on paper, in a magazine you're holding in your hands — you are witnessing (and supporting) a minor miracle: The survival and prospering of Kiplinger Personal Finance for 80 years. Thank you! (If you're reading these words online, at Kiplinger.com, we love you, too; after all, it's the content that counts.)
Even before the internet began siphoning off subscribers and ad revenue in the early 2000s, magazines had a high mortality rate, coming and going with changing tastes.
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Print periodicals that have been continuously published for eight decades are pretty rare. Several of them are in the business and finance field — witness The Economist (founded in 1843) and Dow Jones's Wall Street Journal (1889) and Barron's (1921), and our sister services, The Kiplinger Letter (1923) and The Kiplinger Tax Letter (1925). Their longevity, like this magazine's, seems to suggest that readers will keep seeking out and paying for high-quality, practical information rather than just entertainment or general edification.
This magazine — founded by my grandfather and father right after World War II — was the first publication anywhere to offer useful information on managing one's own money: Saving it, investing it, spending it wisely on important things, and sharing it with others before and after we're gone. In the booming prosperity of the decades after World War II, millions of Americans needed this advice, free of commercial influence, and the Kiplinger Magazine (for a while known as Changing Times) was there to help.
The topic came to be called personal finance, and in the 1970s through the '90s, this genre of publishing became a crowded field. After we blazed the trail, there came Money in 1972 and a slew of other magazines in the '80s and '90s — Sylvia Porter's Personal Finance, SmartMoney, Your Money, Family Money, Bloomberg Personal Finance and more. All except Kiplinger are gone today as print magazines, though a few live on as websites.
Nothing gives me more professional pleasure than hearing from longtime subscribers who tell me how valuable our advice has been to their family's financial security. Some are fourth-generation readers who received gift subscriptions from their grandparents, parents or other relatives.
During some legendary bubbles and subsequent meltdowns — 1987, 2000 and 2007–09, to name a few — we urged readers to keep a cool head at the top and keep investing in falling markets. (Yes, artificial intelligence is another bubble today... outcome TBD.) Those who did so laid the foundations of great fortunes in scary market troughs.
Through it all, we have also urged readers to live simply and plan for adversity, with ample savings and insurance against disability and death. We also urge everyone to share their good fortune with others, through charitable giving and community service.
It was my privilege to lead this magazine for almost half of its 80 years, and I'm confident it's in good hands today to continue serving you well.
Note: This item first appeared in Kiplinger Personal Finance Magazine, a monthly, trustworthy source of advice and guidance. Subscribe to help you make more money and keep more of the money you make here.
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Knight came to Kiplinger in 1983, after 13 years in daily newspaper journalism, the last six as Washington bureau chief of the Ottaway Newspapers division of Dow Jones. A frequent speaker before business audiences, he has appeared on NPR, CNN, Fox and CNBC, among other networks. Knight contributes to the weekly Kiplinger Letter.