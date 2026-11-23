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Kiplinger Personal Finance Magazine is celebrating its 80th birthday. In honor of that, we're sharing articles from the 80th-anniversary print edition.
Gen Z, those young up-and-comers born between 1997 and 2012, are getting all the generational buzz these days, with baby-faced Gen Alphas (ages 2 to 14 in 2027) hot on their heels. (Sorry, millennials, you had your day.) But the hottest generation, if you're judging by rapid growth, lives at the other end of the age spectrum: Folks 80 and up, a demographic cohort expected to roughly quadruple in size between now and 2040.
The leading edge of the baby boom turned 80 in 2026, including such iconic figures as presidents Trump, Clinton and George W. Bush, along with celebrities such as Cher, Steven Spielberg and Sylvester Stallone. An estimated 4 million more will follow in 2027, along with such notable and diverse institutions as the U.S. Air Force and our own Kiplinger Personal Finance magazine.
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Driving the wave: A unique blend of the aging pig in a python — the metaphor used to describe the bulging baby boom generation's slow, distinctive move through the economy — combined with advances in medicine, fitness and technology that are enabling today's octogenarians to lead longer, healthier lives than any generation before them.
Reaching your eighties comes with both challenges and opportunity. On the one hand, aging inevitably brings more health problems for many people and the loss of some friends and loved ones. On the other hand, you've probably reached a place of financial stability and peace in your life compared with the earlier years of retirement and have greater clarity about what matters to you and the activities that bring you joy and satisfaction.
"The best part of reaching this age is the freedom of doing what we want, when we want," says certified financial planner Harold Evensky, 84, founder of Evensky & Katz/Foldes Wealth Management. "By the time you're in your eighties, you've got a pretty good idea of where you stand financially and what your health is, so it's really time to be optimistic and look forward to the time you have left."
The financial and lifestyle decisions you face at this stage of life are different than you probably faced when you were younger.
"One of the biggest challenges is finding the right balance between enjoying the money you've accumulated, helping your family while you're still here to see the impact, and protecting enough of your assets to cover the health and care expenses that can come later in life," says Laura Mattia, a CFP with Wealth Enhancement in Sarasota, Florida, and author of the upcoming book The Money Decisions That Matter Most: How to Make Life's Biggest Choices in an Uncertain World. "The key question at this age: How do you enjoy and share what you have built without giving up the financial security and independence you may need later?"
Here are some answers and practical guidance from financial experts who are in their eighties themselves and other advisers who work with clients at this stage of life.
Revisit your financial plan
Advice for the retirement years tends to treat this period of life as a monolith, focusing primarily on how to make your money last, what your withdrawal rate from savings should be and how to adjust your investments to balance portfolio protection with the need for growth over the next 25 to 30 years or more. But your eighties look very different from your sixties, with a different timeline and different goals.
"By the time you hit 80, you've usually been retired for 10 years or more, and most of the big questions of your sixties have been answered — you know your income stream, most of your big bills are gone, and your lifestyle is starting to change, with different spending patterns," says CFP Dick Power, 86, founder of Power Plans in Walpole, Massachusetts, who still works with a few clients on a part-time basis. "If, like most people, the last time you did a major financial plan was when you were first transitioning into retirement, turning 80 is a good inflection point to reflect, reexamine and reset."
The average 80-year-old will live another 10 years, according to Social Security actuarial tables, and those who are fit, active and financially comfortable often live longer, perhaps 15 or even 20 years or more. The central task is "deciding very intentionally what you want your money to do for you, your family, and the people and causes you care about over this next period of your life," says Mattia, who is in her sixties. "What do you want and hope these next years will look like?"
The goals you set should be as specific and detailed as possible, Evensky says. Don't just say you want to take a cruise; find the cruise, price it and bake that number into a planning model.
Want to help a grandchild financially? Decide what expense you want to assist with — say, summer camp, piano lessons or college tuition — and attach a price or amount to it. Then, run the numbers to see if you can reasonably afford to do it, without jeopardizing not just your current lifestyle but funds you may need to set aside for future bills such as healthcare or long-term care, which are a more distinct possibility at this point in your life than earlier, in your sixties or seventies. And yes, you should plan for those expenses, too (get estimates for the cost of home health care, assisted living and nursing homes in your area at CareScout).
Whether you model different scenarios yourself using online planning tools or work with an adviser, make sure the time frames in your calculations are realistic. Standard software often works to ensure a subject's money will last until age 90. But once you're 80 and older, that's probably too short a horizon.
"Longevity with decent health is a significantly different variable today, and you want to plan for that," says David Demming, a CFP in Aurora, Ohio, who will turn 80 next summer. "I use age 100 as the target in my plans for people in their eighties, and when you're in your nineties, we make it 105 or, in some cases, even 110."
Loosen the purse strings
Spending less than you can comfortably afford in retirement is a common phenomenon, research shows. It can be even more of a thing in your eighties, when many people start to slow down and find themselves traveling, eating out, and pursuing hobbies and social engagements less often than they did in the early years after leaving the workforce.
"Many people in their eighties live as if they're still saving for retirement," says Eileen Olson, 57, a CFP with Emerald Wealth in Daufuskie, S.C. "I find myself giving clients of this age permission to spend more above almost anything else."
Mattia tells the story of a client, a single 85-year-old woman with significant assets and no children, who had refused for years to spend her money beyond basic living expenses and a few donations to charities she cares about. When the planner asked what the client was waiting for, the woman replied, "I'm saving the money for my old age." To which Mattia gently replied, "Well, you're kind of there."
Mattia ran an analysis to show the client she could safely spend another $50,000 or even $75,000 a year and never run out of money. And the woman finally booked herself on a few cruises she'd long wanted to take. "When you've been such a good and disciplined saver for so many years, it can be tough to change that mindset," Mattia says. "But especially if your health is good enough, you want to take advantage of these years to find joy, support your values and make memories."
For some people, this may mean indulging in a few more creature comforts. For instance, economist Alicia Munnell, 84, founder of the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College, has finally started flying business class instead of coach when she and her husband take trips. And they have gotten into the habit of making financial gifts to their family now, rather than waiting to leave a larger inheritance later.
"It's very satisfying to help a child's or grandchild's life," says Munnell. "We've done it for our young-adult grandchildren for several years now, and it gives them a little sense of independence they wouldn't have otherwise. It's not clear to me that their parents are always delighted but, at this stage, I think it is more important that I am delighted."
Similarly, finance professor Meir Statman, author of A Wealth of Well-Being: A Holistic Approach to Behavioral Finance, and his wife, Naveh, have been generously investing in his children, as he terms it, and contributing to causes that are meaningful to them, such as giving to the National Alliance on Mental Illness and establishing an endowment to support scholarship and teaching at Santa Clara University, where he has worked for 47 years.
The couple also enjoy judicious spending on themselves, but they pick the indulgences carefully. "I get no joy from meals at Michelin-star restaurants," says Statman, who turns 80 in April. "I imagine the chef standing in the back, laughing at diners who pay exorbitant prices for pâté he knows as chopped liver. But we get joy from being able to sleep in outrageously priced business-class beds on long flights."
Just be sure, especially when it comes to helping out family, that you have run the numbers to know how much you can actually afford to give. One of Mattia's clients, an affluent man in his eighties, enjoyed generously helping his children, including buying them cars and homes. Then his wife developed significant care needs. The cost was greater than he had anticipated, and the cumulative effect is that there isn't enough money left for him.
"We now have to manage his finances very carefully," says Mattia. "I know his kids would step in if they knew the situation, but I'm not at liberty to fill them in."
Update your estate plan
Four out of five people age 80 or older have wills and other key estate-planning documents, according to Pew Research. But if you haven't reviewed yours in a while — or, if you're among the one in five who has never gotten around to this critical paperwork — now is the time (past time, in fact). Circumstances may have changed, and the directives and the people you put in place for key roles a decade ago, say, may not reflect your current wishes. And in your eighties, when life can change on a dime, the need to have the paperwork buttoned up takes on added urgency.
It might include a list of your financial accounts, account numbers, contacts and passwords; the location of important documents, such as your birth certificate, will and Social Security card; funeral and burial wishes; and guidance about who you want to receive certain personal belongings, such as jewelry and family heirlooms. You'll also need backups for key roles, especially if your first choice is a spouse, sibling, friend or anyone else close to you in age.
"These conversations are tough, and people put them off, but they're incredibly meaningful to both sides," says Jeff Judge, 43, a CFP and accredited estate planner with Chesapeake Financial Planners in Forest Hill, Md. "At the most basic level, it's as simple as saying, 'If something happens to me, here's where the documents and accounts are, and here are the people to call.' It's also important to talk about your final wishes, from the type of care you want right down to whether you want to be buried or cremated and what kind of music you want played during services."
"You want the people you love to hear your wishes in your own words, while you're able to convey them," Olson says. "You don't want them to have to guess."
If you're married, you'll also want to plan for the inevitability that one spouse will be on their own at some point. If one partner has typically managed the couple's finances without the other's involvement, it's time to get the second spouse in the loop — not necessarily on every detail of every investment and financial account, but enough so that they will have a general high-level knowledge of the family's financial situation and will be comfortable discussing it.
"Trying to first get up to speed at a time of emotional turmoil and grief is overwhelming," says Judge. "It's much better to try to get both spouses involved as early as possible."
Set up your Plan B
The toughest part of financial planning in your eighties may not be facing up to mortality but rather being realistic about the physical and mental challenges you may experience between now and then, and the help you'll need to deal with them. "Everybody tends to think they'll be OK, and then one day they're just going to die," says Mattia. "But evidence suggests that's often not how the last years of life play out."
An estimated 7% of people ages 75 to 84 and 21% of those 85 and older, for example, will need help at some point with basic activities of daily living, such as bathing, dressing or eating, according to research by CARE Homecare, a caregiving service in West Hollywood, California. Many more will need an occasional hand — say, help driving to medical appointments or keeping up with home repairs and maintenance. Meanwhile, the Mayo Clinic finds, about one in four people ages 80 to 84 show signs of mild cognitive impairment that can interfere with memory and judgment, and the percentage jumps to 37% among those 85 and older.
Of course, the flip side of those numbers is that the majority of people stay reasonably sharp and independent well into their eighties. The rub is you can't know with certainty whether you will be one of them.
"There can be a lot of anxiety over the big changes that can happen in the later phases of retirement," says CFP James Mayo, 39, founder of IronFjord Wealth Management in Lakewood, Colo. "Being protective, having open communication with your family and putting some simple protections in place can really alleviate a lot of that stress."
One underutilized tool that Mayo and others recommend is to name a trusted contact on your financial accounts and with your adviser, if you have one — someone the institution or planner can reach out to if they can't reach you or they suspect financial exploitation, fraud or cognitive impairment. Planner Jeff Judge recalls a client in her eighties who recently requested a transfer of $75,000 from her account to an unknown party but couldn't clearly explain what the money was for. So he called the woman's trusted contact, her daughter, who discovered her mom had been the victim of a phone scam.
"If we hadn't had a trusted contact to call, the money would be gone," says Judge. "As the technology becomes more sophisticated, and things like cloning voices and deepfakes become more prevalent, having a trusted contact will become even more important."
The biggest question: Who can you turn to for help if and as needs arise? "You can't just assume your children will step in to help you as you age," says Power. "It's got to be at the level of discussion with whoever you think you can rely on, and you have to have a backup plan."
Where you choose to live in these older years can make a difference. "Most people say something along the lines of, 'I'm going to stay in my house until I drop dead and they have to take me out in a stretcher,' " says Power. "They don't think about or face up to the fact that in the couple of years before that happens, they're probably going to need some assistance, if their health or mobility declines."
Many advisers say some clients at this age choose to move closer to their children — to make it easier for the kids to help, if needed, but also just to cut down on travel time to see them and the grandkids. Moving to a 55-plus housing development offers a built-in community, which can be helpful if your own social circle is shrinking, with friendly neighbors who may be able to lend a hand if you're, say, laid up after a hospital stay. Assisted-living facilities and continuing-care communities provide a much higher level of on-site support as you age. But, of course, they come with a much higher price tag as well. (You can explore housing options at Where You Live Matters.)
Share your stories and wisdom
Your assets are only part of the legacy you can pass to the people you love. Arguably more important than the money are the values you've lived by and the life stories and lessons you have to share.
Eileen Olson encourages clients in their eighties to write a letter to their families about what matters most to them and the causes they care about and to recount stories of their family history. She's also a fan of taking a video of some of the treasured items in your home and telling the stories behind them that the younger generation may not know. "Their stuff tells a story about their life — like the silk wall hanging acquired on a trip to China, or a particular painting. It's important because a lot of people inherit things and don't know what they are, so they don't care about them. But if they knew the meaning behind them, they probably would feel differently."
Olson often asks clients in their eighties about the life they've led, their insights and their regrets. She says they usually tell her that their smartest financial moves were investments in themselves: An education and a career that let them support a family and put children through college, often at the same company for decades.
Their advice to younger generations, she says: Keep perspective on what, and who, really matters. "They tell me, If you leave a job, you're replaced quickly, but to the people you love, you are irreplaceable," she says.
Dick Power, who recently celebrated his 86th birthday, shares those views but is less focused on the past than on the here and now. "The best thing about this time of life is that I don't have to ask permission from anybody for anything," he says. "You can do your own thing, contribute how you want to contribute. You have the freedom to do so and the wisdom of age. Enjoy it."
Note: This item first appeared in Kiplinger Personal Finance Magazine, a monthly, trustworthy source of advice and guidance. Subscribe to help you make more money and keep more of the money you make here.
Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
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An award-winning financial journalist and editorial leader, Diane Harris is currently deputy editor of Kiplinger Personal Finance, where she helps direct the magazine’s coverage of retirement, savings, taxes, credit, financial planning, family finance and other core personal finance topics.
With more than three decades of magazine and digital journalism experience, Harris is the former deputy editor of Newsweek, as well as the former editor-in-chief of Time Inc.’s Money magazine. Her work has also appeared in The New York Times, TIME magazine, AARP the Magazine and AARP.com among other publications.