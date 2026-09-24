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Being named an agent in a financial power of attorney is often viewed as a simple legal formality, but stepping into the role of a financial agent is a serious, hands-on job.
Beyond signing checks, an agent assumes strict fiduciary duties that demand meticulous recordkeeping, clear communication and a solid grasp of some complex administrative rules.
From overcoming bank pushback and family friction to managing Social Security rules and healthcare premiums, navigating the day-to-day reality of this role requires equal parts legal awareness and practical strategy.
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This essential document is missing from too many estate plans. Of the 46% of people surveyed who have an estate plan, only 14% had a financial power of attorney (POA, or FPOA for financial), according to a report from Trust & Will.
What is a financial power of attorney?
A financial power of attorney (FPOA) is a legal document that authorizes someone else — known as an agent or attorney-in-fact — to make financial and property decisions on behalf of the principal.
The person creating the POA is called the principal. When someone names you FPOA, it does not mean giving up control of their own money or legal rights; it simply creates a legal concurrent authority for you, their agent, to manage financial matters according to their best interests.
The type of POA the principal chooses dictates when it takes effect:
Adurable power of attorneygives the agent financial access as soon as it is signed and stays active when the principal becomes incapacitated, ensuring immediate help during an emergency.
A springing power of attorney, on the other hand, remains inactive until a doctor officially certifies in writing that you are unable to manage your affairs, which protects your control while healthy but can cause delays when urgent financial decisions are needed.
"A financial power of attorney is part of making sure the people you trust can easily step in if something happens to you. It’s a fantastic tool that helps limit uncertainty when your loved ones need it most," Heather Zack, senior vice president of Private Client Services at the Carson Group, told Kiplinger.
Your legal duties as a financial agent
When you're designated as a financial agent, you assume fiduciary duties, which is the highest legal standard of trust and care. An agent is legally required to:
Act in their best interest: You must make decisions that benefit them, not yourself.
Avoid conflicts of interest: You cannot mix your funds with their personal bank accounts (known as commingling) or use their assets for personal gain unless explicitly permitted by the document.
Keep detailed records: You must track every transaction, receipt and decision made using the POA.
Important limitations of a FPOA
Possessing a financial power of attorney isn't a full access pass to the principal's finances, nor does it give you the right to enrich yourself. Your fiduciary responsibilities require you to put their interests first.
Two glaring limitations to your authority are the inability to access Social Security or Medicare accounts. If you're charged with paying their healthcare expenses and they are enrolled in Medicare, you will need additional forms completed and filed to grant you the necessary authority.
Here are three important limitations you need to know:
Ends automatically at death: A financial POA loses all legal validity the moment the principal passes away. At that point, the executor named in a will or a court-appointed administrator takes over estate management.
How to access Social Security and Medicare accounts
The rules are different when it comes to accessing Social Security or Medicare accounts. If you're responsible for paying for their healthcare, access to their Social Security account is critical. Even if there is a financial or health power of attorney or you share a bank account with a son or daughter, it's not enough.
The easiest way to designate someone as a representative payee is through direct electronic submission in your my Social Security account. Otherwise, you can start the process by calling the SSA at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778 if you are hearing impaired) or visiting your local SSA office.
While serving as a financial agent under a POA is a significant responsibility, agents often face administrative, legal and interpersonal hurdles when trying to carry out their duties.
"Many financial institutions have their own review processes for powers of attorney, and some may even require additional paperwork before letting you take any action. Even when a POA is legally valid, banks, brokerages, and other financial firms often want to verify the document to confirm it meets their internal requirements," Zack explained.
Below are examples of the resistance you might meet and where.
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Issue
Obstacle
Solution
Financial institution pushback
Banks and brokerage firms frequently refuse to honor standard or older POA documents. They often demand that the document be executed on their own proprietary, in-house legal forms or insist on a "fresh" POA executed within the last one to three years
Ask to speak to the bank's legal department, or cite state laws that penalize banks for refusing a valid, executed POA.
Complex bureaucracy
Federal and state agencies often refuse standard state-level POA forms.
If a principal has mild cognitive decline, they might resist the agent's actions. The principal might attempt to revoke the POA, or continue writing checks and making conflicting financial decisions without notifying the agent.
Zack advises: "Start the conversation early, ideally before capacity becomes an issue." But if the decline is more advanced, she suggests "families should work closely with an experienced estate-planning attorney because legal standards around capacity can vary depending on your state and situation."
Best practices to minimize friction
Even with a legally valid power of attorney in hand, navigating banks, family dynamics and record-keeping can present unexpected challenges.
"Whenever possible, it makes sense to have those conversations in advance. Many institutions will review or note a power of attorney before it’s needed, and addressing questions ahead of time can reduce friction during an emergency," Zack told Kiplinger. She emphasized that "estate planning shouldn't be a 'set it and forget it' exercise. One of the most important parts of planning is making sure the documents you have will actually work when you need them."
You can head off most of these problems before they start by following a few essential best practices:
Preclear documents: Work with the principal’s primary banks and investment institutions to submit and approve the POA document before an emergency occurs.
Keep strict separation: Maintain completely separate bank accounts for the principal, and keep detailed records, receipts and logs for every transaction.
Communicate transparently: Provide regular financial updates or accounting summaries to immediate family members or co-beneficiaries to prevent suspicion and resolve misunderstandings early.
Financial power of attorney is a worthwhile duty
When an aging parent or relative grants you financial power of attorney, they're placing immense trust in your ability to manage their life's savings, pay their bills and protect their assets. However, many new financial agents are caught off guard by the bureaucratic roadblocks, strict fiduciary standards and unexpected conflicts that arise once they begin acting on the principal's behalf.
Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
Join over half a million readers using Kiplinger's insights to make smart financial decisions. Profit and prosper with our expert guidance on investing, taxes and retirement, and more. Delivered daily.
Donna joined Kiplinger as a personal finance writer in 2023. She spent more than a decade as the contributing editor of J.K.Lasser's Your Income Tax Guide and edited state specific legal treatises at ALM Media. She has shared her expertise as a guest on Bloomberg, CNN, Fox, NPR, CNBC and many other media outlets around the nation. She is a graduate of Brooklyn Law School and the University at Buffalo.