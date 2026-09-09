Stepping into the role of a trustee is a major responsibility, but it doesn't have to be overwhelming. At its core, being named a trustee means someone placed an extraordinary amount of confidence in your judgment and integrity to handle their assets for the benefit of others.
While the job comes with legal duties — from keeping accurate financial records to protecting trust property — your main objective is simply to carry out the grantor’s vision while looking out for the beneficiaries.
It helps to know right off the bat where your role begins and ends. While you might hear "trustee" and "executor" used in the same breath, they cover different ground: an executor wraps up a person's individual estate through probate, whereas a trustee manages the assets held specifically within a trust. Understanding that distinction is just the starting point.
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The real work lies in navigating the day-to-day decisions, balancing competing interests and staying on top of the administrative details that keep a trust running smoothly.
Trustee vs executor: How the roles differ
A trustee holds legal title to assets in a trust and manages them for the benefit of designated beneficiaries, according to the instructions in the trust agreement. An executor is appointed by a will — or designated by a probate court — to manage and settle a deceased person’s individual estate.
While both act as fiduciaries with a strict legal duty to act in good faith and in the best interests of the beneficiaries, their scope of work, duration of responsibility and oversight differ significantly.
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Trustee vs executor responsibilities
Trustee
Executor
Primary role
Manages and distributes assets held inside a trust according to the trust document.
Settles a deceased person's estate and distributes assets according to a will (or state law).
Duration
Long-term. Can last years, decades or generations depending on the trust terms.
Short-term. Typically lasts 6 to 18 months until the estate is fully probate-settled and closed.
Court oversight
Operates privately out of court (unless a legal dispute or court-supervised trust arises).
Direct court supervision through the probate process.
Authority begins
Immediately upon creation/funding of the trust or upon the grantor's death/incapacity.
Only after the court officially grants Letters Testamentary following the individual's death.
Scope of assets
Controls only assets titled in the name of the trust.
Controls individually owned assets subject to probate (excludes accounts with direct beneficiaries).
Core duties and responsibilities of a trustee
When you accept the role of trustee, you assume a high standard of care known as a fiduciary duty. This means you are legally obligated to act with absolute loyalty to the trust beneficiaries, avoiding conflicts of interest and self-dealing.
Your primary job isn't to make bold financial moves, but to manage and protect the trust's assets strictly according to the grantor's instructions and for the exclusive benefit of the named beneficiaries.
You have the option to say "no" to being a trustee before you start, or you can step down later and pass the role to a successor named in the trust. You are also entitled to be paid for your time, with reasonable compensation usually stipulated in the trust document itself or guided by state law.
If you find the prospect at all intimidating, you can and should get outside help. "There are a lot of different components in how to administer a trust, and you can hire professional advisors to help you do that. And those fees are an appropriate expense of the trust," said Kerry L.S. Mast, a fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC).
Duty of loyalty: You must place the beneficiaries' interests above your own at all times. You must strictly avoid self-dealing, conflicts of interest or using trust assets for personal gain, ensuring every decision benefits the trust.
Duty of prudent administration and investment: Your main job is to protect the assets and investments of the trust, safeguard trust property (real estate, accounts, business interests) and invest liquid assets prudently to balance growth with income needs.
Duty of recordkeeping and accounting: It’s vital tomaintain detailed records of all income, expenditures, distributions and investments and to provide periodic accountings to beneficiaries. Your records should also include an inventory of trust assets, copies of important communications with beneficiaries/professionals and receipts for expenses.
Duty of impartiality: When a trust has multiple beneficiaries, you cannot show favoritism toward any one individual or group. You must balance competing interests fairly, such as providing sufficient current income to lifetime beneficiaries while preserving principal for remainder beneficiaries.
Duty to follow the trust terms: The trust instrument serves as your ultimate guide and rulebook. You are legally obligated to execute the grantor's explicit instructions regarding investments, distributions and administrative procedures, departing from those terms only if ordered by a court or required by law.
Duty to communicate: Transparency is key to maintaining trust and avoiding legal disputes. You must keep beneficiaries reasonably informed about the administration of the trust, provide regular financial accountings and promptly answer reasonable requests for information about trust assets.
Distributions: Follow the trust guidelines regarding when and how much to distribute to beneficiaries. Pay attention to discretionary vs mandatory distributions, age milestones and any health or education requirements.
What to do when you become a trustee
While your exact duties depend on the wording of the trust document, every trustee has basic tasks to complete to get the trust in order. This is a good place for a new trustee to begin.
Step 1: Review estate documents. Obtain and thoroughly read the trust agreement, any amendments and associated estate planning documents, such as the will. This step helps you understand the grantor’s exact intent, your specific authority as trustee, payout instructions and any conditions placed on distributions.
Step 2: Categorize assets. Take a complete inventory of all assets connected to the trust, distinguishing between liquid property (such as bank accounts and stocks) and non-liquid property (such as real estate, business interests, jewelry or physical collectibles). Knowing what the trust owns allows you to determine immediate management needs, insurance requirements and appropriate investment strategies.
Step 3: Review beneficiary assignments. Examine beneficiary designations across all relevant accounts and policies to ensure they align with the trust agreement. Verifying primary and contingent beneficiaries helps prevent assets from bypassing the trust unexpectedly or triggering unnecessary probate proceedings.
Step 4: Account titling. Confirm that all designated assets are formally re-titled in the legal name of the trust rather than the grantor’s individual name. Properly titling bank accounts, real estate deeds and brokerage holdings is essential to ensure you have legal control to manage, protect and distribute those assets.
Common problems and issues trustees encounter
Even with the best intentions, administering a trust rarely goes without a hitch. Most complications don't come from bad math or missing paperwork — they stem from human dynamics, vague trust language and the heavy legal burden placed on the trustee. Knowing the most common pitfalls ahead of time is the best way to protect both the trust's assets and yourself.
Discretionary conflicts: Trust documents often give trustees discretion to approve or deny requests for funds (e.g., for health, education, maintenance and support). Deciding when to grant or deny requests can create friction with beneficiaries.
Competing beneficiary interests: Balancing the current income needs of lifetime beneficiaries (such as a surviving spouse) with the long-term capital preservation expectations of remainder beneficiaries (children from a prior marriage).
Personal liability: Trustees can be held personally liable for financial losses resulting from improper investments, failure to pay taxes or misapplication of trust funds.
Co-trustee deadlock: If multiple co-trustees are named without a clear tie-breaker mechanism, disagreements on investment strategy or distributions can paralyze administration.
Administrative burden: Managing non-standard assets — such as closely held businesses, rental real estate or complex private equity investments — requires specialized expertise that many trustees may lack.
They trusted you for a reason
If you think you'll be managing a trust for your parents one day, take an opportunity to talk to them. An astonishing 51% of parents and adult children say they rarely or never discuss money, according to the Kiplinger Trillion Dollar Talk survey. The "element of surprise" is fun for birthdays or scavenger hunts, but that's not the case when you are on deck to assume an important responsibility.
Ultimately, serving as a trustee is less about mastering legal jargon and more about executing a series of thoughtful, deliberate choices over time. The real key to success lies in handling the trickier human and administrative moments — such as evaluating tough distribution requests, keeping peace among family members and maintaining pristine records to safeguard yourself from personal liability.
By honoring the boundaries of your role and making each decision with transparency and care, you can carry out the grantor’s vision with confidence and protect the people relying on you.
Donna joined Kiplinger as a personal finance writer in 2023. She spent more than a decade as the contributing editor of J.K.Lasser's Your Income Tax Guide and edited state specific legal treatises at ALM Media. She has shared her expertise as a guest on Bloomberg, CNN, Fox, NPR, CNBC and many other media outlets around the nation. She is a graduate of Brooklyn Law School and the University at Buffalo.