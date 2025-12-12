Being named the executor of a family member's or friend's estate is often seen as a compliment. But the reality is that managing the final wishes of the deceased is a daunting task that comes with its fair share of headaches.
"It’s a thankless job," said Eric Bond, president of Octave Wealth Management in Long Beach, Calif. In addition to all the paperwork and interactions with the probate court, executors must also brace themselves for intense scrutiny from heirs and beneficiaries. "The beneficiaries," said Bond, "always think they can do it better, even though they've never done it before."
No doubt, people tasked with administering wills and estates are often put in a challenging position. That's because most executors have no prior experience doing it. "The problem is, how many executors — moms, dads or adult children — have closed an estate before in their lives? Lots of times it's zero," said Bond.
From just
$107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Become a smarter, better informed investor. Subscribe from just
$107.88 $24.99, plus get up to 4 Special Issues
CLICK FOR FREE ISSUE
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Being an executor is not an easy job.
It involves a heavy workload. There are time-consuming block-and-tackling tasks, such as obtaining death certificates, locating and closing financial accounts, taking an inventory of assets, and distributing bequests ranging from stocks and bonds to real estate and family heirlooms. There's also a steep legal learning curve. Not to mention crushing paperwork.
Of course, there are also heirs to contend with. It's not uncommon for executors to have to mediate family squabbles, especially when beneficiaries feel they've been short-changed, didn't get their fair share, or weren't the recipients of dad's collectible cars or mom's valuable jewelry, antiques, or artwork.
"You have to understand that this is going to be a lot of work," said Karen Altfest, executive VP at Altfest Personal Wealth Management in New York City, who has spent the past four years as executor of a complicated will. "It's never just clear sailing. There's always going to be an unexpected twist or some kind of surprise, like a disowned relative (getting part of an estate) or an argument over who gets the art collection. And if the estate goes through probate court, there are going to be very strict rules and deadlines to meet."
But just because an executor's job can be challenging doesn't mean you can’t perform your duties with the strategic focus and efficient manner of a CEO. There are steps you can take throughout the process to turn an often-difficult job into one that is manageable for you, the executor, and acceptable to the beneficiaries receiving the proceeds of the estate.
The role of an executor
As executor, there are key tasks you must perform after the estate owner passes, according to a blog post from Seder Law, a full-service law firm headquartered in Worcester, Mass. They include:
- Open the estate to probate. (Probate is the formal legal process that gives recognition to a will and appoints the executor who will administer the estate and distribute assets to the intended beneficiaries, according to the American Bar Association.)
- Collect information about the deceased's assets and debts.
- Defend the estate against false claims and fraudulent creditors.
- Protect assets until they can be distributed to heirs.
- Pay estate expenses and fees, including taxes.
- Distribute assets to heirs and close the estate.
But just like there are key qualities to look for in a spouse, there are certain traits that all good executors possess, according to Seder Law.
Once you've agreed to take on this important task, which can be extremely time-consuming, make sure you're willing to commit the time needed to deal with all affected parties, including heirs, creditors, lawyers and probate judges.
Being a good executor comes down to character. Dependability is a key quality. Carrying out your duties in a reliable and responsible manner is a prerequisite for the job. Conducting yourself ethically is a must, too. A good executor must also not be afraid to ask professionals, such as attorneys, accountants, and investment professionals, for help if they're unclear about how to proceed on their own. The more organized an executor is, the better.
Executors must also be tough and be willing to deal with unscrupulous family members as well as dishonest creditors and estate claimants, according to Seder Law.
"A good executor is someone who is trustworthy, honest, and organized," said Bond.
How to be a good executor
Discuss the will with the writer and the beneficiaries. If possible, discuss the will with the will writer while they're still alive so you have a clear understanding of his or her wishes. If there's something in the will that you think will anger one or more heirs, such as leaving money to an ex-wife or cutting one or more children out of the will entirely, ask the will writer to explain the reasoning. If necessary, ask the will writer to explain his or her thinking in writing in an informal document known as a last letter of instruction.
Even better, have the will writer discuss their wishes in person with all family members before passing. "I tell parents to give the kids the trust or will before they pass away," said Bond. “What that does is hopefully alleviate conflict. If there are two kids and it's a 60/40 split, not 50/50, the kid getting 40% is going to say, 'Wait, what do you mean? Why am I getting 40%?' Mom and Dad should have that discussion with them beforehand."
Start the paperwork. The first order of business is to obtain 10 to 15 copies of the death certificate, which banks, insurers and probate courts will require. Next, locate the original will (not a copy) and other estate planning documents. Secure the home and other property. Gather key financial documents, such as bank statements, insurance policies, and retirement account information, for use in probate and asset inventory later. Then take care of the legal side. File the will with the probate court and apply to be formally recognized as the executor. Once appointed, you can begin the work of inventorying assets, notifying creditors, and ultimately paying debts and distributing property according to the will.
File the will and the death certificate with the probate court to obtain a letter of testamentary, which recognizes you as the executor, a required step before you can take any actions on behalf of the estate.
Hire an attorney and other professionals. Most executors have day jobs and don't have law degrees. So, navigating estate rules and probate laws, which are different in each state, on your own is likely too much of a heavy lift. "Don’t think you can do it alone unless it’s a very, very simple will," said Altfest.
It's prudent to consult a lawyer specializing in wills and estates. "Get counsel," said Bond. "Hire an esta