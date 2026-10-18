Katie retired at 67 after 30 years as a marketing executive. She had planned for it. In the final months of her career, she made a list of everything she had wanted to do but never had time for: Painting, reading, travel and long lunches with friends.
She retired in June and by September had done them all. By January, she was restless in a way she could not explain.
She was not exactly bored. Her days were full. She painted three mornings a week, attended a book club twice a month and had taken two trips she described as wonderful. She had the life most people picture for retirement. She also had a persistent, low-grade sense that something was not adding up.
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She was doing everything right. She simply did not realize that doing everything right is not the same as doing the right things.
The leisure trap
Most retirement planning conversations miss a distinction entirely: Pleasant activity and purposeful engagement are not the same. One passes time agreeably. The other builds something.
Many retirees arrive at retirement with a version of Katie's list. They have delayed hobbies and postponed pleasures, and retirement finally gives them the time to pursue them. This is not a problem. The problem is mistaking the beginning of a fulfilling retirement for the whole of it.
Meaningful activity has three qualities:
- It draws on something you are good at
- It continues to challenge you
- It generates an outcome beyond personal enjoyment
Pleasant activities can satisfy one of those conditions, while purposeful engagement satisfies all three.
Katie's painting met one. She enjoyed it. It did not yet require her best thinking. It produced no outcome that mattered to anyone outside the room. And it was not growing.
What work was actually providing
For 30 years, Katie's career provided three things she did not consciously notice until they were gone: A skill that was always developing, an audience whose response to her work mattered and outcomes with real stakes.
The marketing campaigns she built either succeeded or failed. The metrics were visible, and the feedback was immediate. The challenge was never fully mastered.
That combination of novelty, accountability and consequence is what psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi identified as the conditions for flow: A state of full absorption in a demanding, skill-matched activity.
Flow is not relaxation. It is the opposite of relaxation. Csikszentmihalyi's decades of research identify flow as one of the most reliable contributors to well-being and meaning in adult life.
Pleasant hobbies rarely generate flow. They generate comfort. Comfort is not nothing. It is simply insufficient to fill the psychological space a career once occupied.
The distinction that changes everything
Purposeful engagement is not about what you do. It is about how you do it and for whom.
Golf is an instructive example. As a vehicle for walking, outdoor exposure and social connection, it is among the most valuable physical activities for a retiree. The distinction is not in the game itself. It is in what the game is being asked to carry.
As the sole answer to the question of how to spend the years after a career, it becomes a placeholder masquerading as a life. Same activity. Entirely different design.
Three conditions turn a hobby into purposeful engagement:
- A skill that still has room to grow. An activity not yet mastered that continues to demand more than you can deliver
- An audience beyond yourself. Someone whose response to your work, presence or contribution matters to the outcome
- Stakes. Something that would be diminished if you stopped showing up
A hobby that meets none of these conditions is considered leisure. Leisure is valuable. A retirement built entirely on leisure is like a financial portfolio held entirely in cash: It preserves what is there, but it yields nothing new.
The prescription
Katie's restlessness was resolved not by changing what she did but by altering the conditions under which she did it.
She joined a community art collective that required her to show work quarterly and to receive critiques.
She began teaching watercolor once a week at a center for older adults, which required her to clearly articulate what she knew.
She entered a regional exhibition but did not place. The following year, she entered again and had different results.
The hobby took on a higher purpose.
The painting did not change. The design did. She now has an audience, a standard and a reason to improve that extends beyond her own preference.
Her days have the quality of her career days, oriented toward something that is not yet finished.
That orientation is what the hobbies pillar, properly understood, is meant to provide. Not entertainment. Not the pleasant passage of time. An answer to the question retirement poses to every retiree who takes it seriously.
Who am I becoming in the years after my career, and is anyone watching?
The financial plan tells you how long the money will last. Purposeful engagement determines whether the person spending it keeps growing.
Both deserve a plan. For too long, only one has had it.
To learn more about designing a fulfilling retirement, pick up my new book, Your Encore Years: The Psychology of Retirement.
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This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.