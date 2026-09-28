Diane spent 32 years as a hospital administrator. She walked miles of corridors every day, climbed stairs between buildings and moved constantly through a campus that never stopped moving.
She didn't belong to a gym. She didn't follow a fitness regimen. She didn't think of herself as someone who exercised.
She retired at 65, in good health and good spirits. Within 18 months, she had gained weight, felt consistently fatigued and noticed that the mental sharpness she had always taken for granted was beginning to slip.
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She was baffled. She told her doctor, "I've always been active."
Her doctor asked what she meant by "active." It was the first time she had no ready answer.
The workplace had been her gym, though she had not known it at the time.
The environmental design problem
The research on retirement and physical activity identifies a pattern that is both consistent and largely ignored in retirement planning conversations: The activity level people attribute to personal discipline is more often a function of their environment than of their character.
The average office worker walks 2 to 4 miles per day without thinking of it as exercise. Add a commute, meetings across floors, lunch trips and the physical demands of a working day, and the structure of employment quietly delivers a significant share of the daily movement the body requires.
Remove the structure, and the movement disappears. The default, without intentional design, is sedentary.
This is not laziness. It is what happens when the architecture of a life is rebuilt, and the physical dimension is overlooked. The workplace provided environmental design, making good choices automatic.
Retirement removes that environment. The retiree who wants to maintain the same activity level must now design it deliberately, because the structure that produced it is gone.
Diane was not inactive during her career. She simply was not intentional about it.
In retirement, the difference between the two matters considerably.
What exercise actually does
Most retirement planning conversations that include exercise treat it as a consideration for healthcare costs. The research frames it differently: As an asset class with measurable returns.
A 2020 Lancet Commission report identified 12 modifiable risk factors accounting for roughly 40% of dementia cases worldwide. Exercise acts on six of them: Physical inactivity, hypertension, diabetes, obesity, depression and social isolation. Few interventions available to a retiree touch half the list.
A 2025 meta-analysis confirmed that regular aerobic exercise reduces the risk of depression and cognitive decline in adults over 65, with an effect size comparable to pharmacological intervention for mild to moderate cases.
The biology is direct: Exercise increases BDNF, a protein that supports the growth of new neural connections. The brain that moves is a brain that continues to build.
The financial calculation, stated plainly, looks like this. According to Morningstar, the average cost of long-term care in the United States reached $242,373 in 2025. Seventy percent of adults turning 65 will require some form of long-term care.
Exercise is the single intervention most consistently identified by research as capable of deferring, reducing and, in some cases, eliminating the conditions that necessitate long-term care: Falls, muscle loss, cardiovascular disease and cognitive impairment.
An investment in physical fitness that defers long-term care by two years yields a financial return that most portfolio strategies cannot match. Yet it appears on no financial statement and is rarely included in a retirement plan as a line item.
Financial advisers calculate the rate of return for different asset classes. Exercise offers one of the highest returns available to a retiree. It generates that return in a currency money cannot replicate once it is gone: The capacity to move through the world independently.
The social multiplier
Among the forms of exercise the research identifies as most protective for retirees, three consistently rank at the top:
The reason is not only cardiovascular. All three involve social engagement. All three produce walking, outdoor exposure and relational texture that compound physical benefits into cognitive and emotional benefits simultaneously.
The research on social isolation and cognitive decline is unambiguous. Social engagement ranks among the most powerful protective factors for cognitive performance in later life, outperforming brain games and supplements in longitudinal studies.
Exercise that is inherently social does not choose between physical and cognitive protection. It delivers both.
A walk with a friend three mornings a week is not a fitness plan. It is a retirement health strategy that addresses physical fitness, emotional well-being and cognitive engagement in one commitment.
The retiree who designs for social exercise is not doing three things at once. They are compressing the investment.
Among the five pillars of a fulfilling retirement identified by the research, exercise is the only one that simultaneously yields returns in the other four. Move with purpose and in relationship, and the return compounds.
Designing it in
The prescription the research supports is less about intensity and more about consistency and design.
The first principle is environmental. Make the right choice the easy one. A retiree who keeps walking shoes by the bed is more likely to walk than one who has to retrieve them from a closet.
A neighborhood walking group that meets at 7 a.m. creates a social accountability structure that makes movement a natural consequence. The commitment is to show up; the exercise is automatic.
The second principle is social. Solitary exercise is better than no exercise. Social exercise is measurably better than solitary exercise. The social dimension is not a preference; it is a return multiplier.
The third principle is incremental. Research on sustained behavior change in older adults consistently supports gradual progression over aggressive starts. Not transformation, but steady accumulation.
A retiree who adds 10 minutes to a daily walk each week does not feel progress in week two. They feel it in month six. The compounding is biological and as patient as a well-managed portfolio.
Checking back in with Diane
Diane now walks every morning with two neighbors, golfs nine holes twice a week and hasn't weighed what she weighed at 18 months post-retirement in over two years.
She recently told me she doesn't think of it as exercise. She thinks of it as her calendar's most important appointment.
She is not wrong. For the first time, she is intentional.
Your financial plan tells you how long the money will last. Your physical fitness determines whether the person spending it will be present, capable and willing to spend it.
Both questions deserve an answer before you retire.
To learn more about designing a fulfilling retirement, pick up my new book, Your Encore Years: The Psychology of Retirement.
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This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.