JP spent 38 years in technology. He built two companies, sold one and retired at 66 with a portfolio he described as more than sufficient.
He had done everything the financial planning industry said was essential to a strong retirement plan: The right accounts, the right withdrawal rate, the right estate documents and enough money to do almost anything he wanted.
Eight months into retirement, he found himself trying to articulate something he couldn't quite name. He tried several versions before settling on this one: "I have everything I said I wanted, and I feel like I'm waiting for something that never arrives."
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He had not yet named what was missing. He had also, without realizing it, just described the most common yet least expected experience of modern retirement.
What the career was providing
For 38 years, JP woke up with a reason that extended beyond himself. Not every day was meaningful in a way he could articulate. But the aggregate of his work, the teams he built, the problems his company solved and the engineers he developed gave his days a context that outlasted any individual task.
He was part of something. That something had stakes. And the stakes, invisibly and continuously, answered a question that retirement would eventually force into the open: Why do my days matter to anyone other than me?
Most people never ask that question during their careers. Their careers answer it automatically. Retirement removes that answer before anyone has a chance to replace it.
What the research says
The pillar of retirement most likely to be dismissed in a financial planning context is the one the research most consistently shows to predict health and longevity.
A 2019 JAMA Network Open study followed more than 6,000 adults over 50 and found that a greater sense of purpose in life was linked to significantly lower all-cause mortality and fewer cardiovascular events.
The effect was substantial. Adults in the lowest quartile of purpose were more than twice as likely to die during the study period as those in the highest. Purpose was not a soft variable. It was a biological one.
Researchers studying the world's Blue Zones, the five regions where people consistently live past 100, identified purpose as a common thread across cultures.
In Okinawa, Japan, the concept is called ikigai: A reason to get out of bed in the morning. In Nicoya, Costa Rica, residents call it plan de vida.
The vocabulary changes; the underlying mechanism does not. People with a clear reason to matter live measurably longer than those without one.
Austrian neurologist, psychiatrist and Holocaust survivor Viktor Frankl observed that human beings can endure almost any "how" if they have a sufficient "why." The inverse is equally true. Comfort without meaning is not fulfillment. At best, it is a holding pattern.
The definition that matters
In this research, spirituality is not religion. This distinction matters because it determines who reads this article and who stops reading here.
The research uses the term to describe a specific condition: A connection to something larger than oneself, a sense of meaning that extends beyond personal comfort, and an answer to the question of why the days have weight.
This does not require faith, doctrine or affiliation. It requires only a coherent response to the question that retirement poses to every retiree, whether ready or not.
JP is comfortable in retirement. His days are pleasant and unhurried, and, in a way he has not yet named, purposeless. He has not lost his intelligence or capability. He has lost the context that gave those qualities a place to go.
That is not a spiritual crisis in any religious sense. It is a planning gap with measurable health consequences.
The planning gap
Financial planning answers the quantity question: How long will the money last? It does not answer the quality question: What are those years for?
Purpose is plannable. Most retirees encounter this idea expecting it to be framed in therapeutic terms. The research frames it differently: As a design problem. You cannot withdraw from a purpose account you never opened.
The retirees who sustain the highest levels of well-being in later life are not those who stumbled into meaning after retirement. They are those who designed for it before they retired.
The question that begins the design is not complicated. It is uncomfortable, which is why most people avoid it: What would make the next chapter matter to anyone other than yourself?
For JP, the answer emerged slowly, then clearly. He began mentoring two young engineers through their first company. Not for equity. Not for visibility. For the work itself and for what it produced in the people he was developing. A year later, that absence was gone. The portfolio has not changed. The purpose has.
The prescription
Purpose in retirement is not found by waiting for it. It is built by answering a question most retirement plans never ask.
The research identifies three conditions under which purpose takes root in later life: A commitment that demands your best thinking, a community that depends on your presence, and an outcome that outlasts you. None of these require a salary. But all of them require a decision.
The financial plan funds the years. Purpose determines whether the person living them gets out of bed with a reason.
Both require planning. For too long, only one has received any.
To learn more about designing a fulfilling retirement, pick up my book, Your Encore Years: The Psychology of Retirement.
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This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.