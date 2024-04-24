Blue Zones: A Blueprint for Adapting Health and Financial Security into Longevity
Many of the tactics used to increase longevity in "blue zones" are attainable, and as people age longer, habits and financial planning need to adapt accordingly.
Life expectancy rates across the world increase every year. The average global age is now 71 years — an improvement from 64 just 30 years ago, according to the World Health Organization.
When people live longer, it becomes increasingly necessary to adjust financial planning and management accordingly while learning from the lifestyles of those who statistically live the longest.
There are regions in the world known as “blue zones,” where people have consistently been living for 100 years or longer. With the help of Dr. Gianni Pess and Dr. Michel Poulin’s age expectancy studies, journalist David Buettner first coined the term blue zone in the early 2000s.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Buettner’s team trekked the world to find communities where people lived longer, identifying five distinct locations:
Sardinia, Italy
This island off the coast of Italy was the first blue zone identified. Due to distinct genes, a plant-based diet, and walking mountainous terrain. With a close 1 to 1 ratio Sardinia hosts the highest of people 100 and older in the world. There are almost 10 times more centenarians per capita compared to the U.S.
Okinawa, Japan
Another island, Okinawa boasts one of the highest life expectancies in the world at 85 years. This can be attributed to the diet staple of superfoods like turmeric and seaweed.
Ikaria, Greece
The Aegean Sea is home to the third blue zone island. Ikarians are almost completely free of diseases that often afflict older Americans like dementia. The Blue Zone website states that seven simple but effective factors contribute to their long lives:
Nicoya, Costa Rica
In this community located in Central America, the average age of residents is 85 years old. Similar to other blue zone regions, a significant number of residents live beyond 100 years old. The longevity of these residents is attributed to two key factors: they consume unprocessed plant-based foods, and their water supply is naturally rich in calcium.
Loma Linda, California, United States
Loma Linda has a notable component that helps its community live a decade longer than most Americans: the Seventh-day Adventist church. Most Adventists are vegetarian and promote regular exercise while staying abstinent from smoking and alcohol consumption.
Blue zone adaptations
Adopting a blue zone approach to successful health and financial planning involves much more than a balanced diet and saving. Constructing a plan should not only prepare you for a lengthy retirement but also should align with behaviors promoting longevity.
Developing habits that maintain your overall health while going beyond traditional exercising and eating well is a good start. Taking care of your mental and emotional well-being plays an integral part.
Residents of the Nicoya, Costa Rica, blue zone refer to this as “pura vida,” slowing down and eliminating stress. When combined, these factors promote a path for better personal and professional development while helping you achieve specific financial goals, such as spending less on healthcare.
Studies have shown a clear correlation between personal finances, health status, and behaviors:
Solid financial foundations
Financial planning is just as important as health. To maintain financial stability, there are important foundational factors you’ll need to take note of.
This may seem apparent, but planning for a longer life means reshaping retirement savings. Contributing to various retirement accounts like Roth IRAs, Simple IRAs, Self Directed IRAs and 401(k)s all can offer tax advantages while promoting long-term growth.
Additionally, emergency funds are crucial, acting as financial safety nets. You don’t want to be stuck figuring out how to pay for an unexpected expense with nothing to take from.
Diversified investments also promote financial health. Bond funds, stocks, real estate, ETFs, mutual funds and more can all help build your portfolio and help money last.
Finally, estate planning tools like trusts, wills, and beneficiary designations will help make sure your legacy lives and contribute to your family’s wealth transfer ensuring future generations.
In all, much can be learned from blue zones and their inhabitants, but when preparing for a longer life, both health and financial planning are needed to be successful.
Related Content
To continue reading this article
please register for free
This is different from signing in to your print subscription
Why am I seeing this? Find out more here
Quincy is the digital producer at Kiplinger. He joined Kiplinger in May 2021. Before, he worked at Agora Financial - Paradigm Press and was a contributing writer for several other online media publications.
In his current role at Kiplinger, Quincy manages Kiplinger's newsletters, including Kiplinger Today, Investing Weekly, Tax Tips, Kiplinger’s Special Report, and Closing Bell. At the same time, he writes numerous articles every month.
When he’s not working, he’s taking his dogs for a walk or fishing.
-
-
One-Third of Parents Are Paying An Adult Child's House Down Payment? Are You?
As housing costs soar, Gen Z and Millennial home buyers are turning to family for help with down payments.
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
TikTok Ban Passes Ahead of Meta Earnings: What To Know
Lawmakers voted in favor of banning social media platform TikTok just ahead of rival Meta Platforms' earnings report.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Ease on Down the Road to Retirement
Want to keep working, just not as hard? A phased retirement may just be the answer.
By Kimberly Lankford Published
-
A Financial Checklist for Widows
An interview with a financial adviser about the financial steps widows should take.
By Janet Bodnar Last updated
-
You Should Be Investing in a 529 Now for Your Kids' or Grandkids' Tuition
Learn how to maximize investing in a 529, a state-sponsored college education savings account for qualifying educational expenses.
By Emma Patch Published
-
Get These 40 Earth Day Deals and Discounts
Monday, April 22, is Earth Day. Many of your favorite retailers are celebrating with deals on sustainable products, recycling services, and more
By Kathryn Pomroy Last updated
-
Free Coffee on National Cold Brew Day Saturday, April 20th
Just in time for National Cold Brew Day, Dunkin', Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers, La Colombe and Dutch Bros. are offering up crave-worthy deals.
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
Starbucks BOGO and New Sweet and Spicy Drinks
For a limited time, Starbucks is announcing four new "swicy" drinks that are both spicy and sweet.
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
Walmart Lawsuit: Get Up to $500 as Part of a $45 Million Settlement
You could be eligible to receive up to $500 as a result of Walmart's class-action lawsuit settlement.
By Erin Bendig Published
-
Credit Card Bonuses Up to $1,600 for New Cardholders
Earn up to $1,600 when you sign up for a new credit card. Here are the best welcome offers for new cardholders.
By Ellen Kennedy Last updated