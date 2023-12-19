Best Blue Chip Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2024 and Beyond
Wall Street's top-rated blue chip dividend stocks are well-positioned to generate income and deliver outperformance.
It's said the best blue chip dividend stocks never go out of style. True, they might tend to lag in up markets, but they're also likely to hold up better when everything is selling off.
That defensive bias might just be what investors need amid an increasingly opaque outlook for equities.
The Federal Reserve's dovish pivot to forecasting interest rate cuts in 2024 has stocks rallying hard into the end of an already remarkable year. The benchmark S&P 500 gained more than 25% on a total return basis (price change plus dividends) for the year-to-date through mid-December. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose almost 45%, including dividends, over the same span.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Alas, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, that elite bastion of 30 blue chip stocks (29 of which pay dividends), returned "only" 15%. To be sure, that's a very good year on an absolute basis: the Dow's annualized return over the past three decades comes to a bit more than 10% before inflation. And yet the fact remains that the Dow lagged the S&P 500 and Nasdaq by painfully wide margins this year.
Although the very bluest of blue chip dividend stocks were collective laggards in 2023, their defensive aspects could very well come in handy over the next 12 months or so. After all, as giddy as the market may be about the Fed's intentions to loosen monetary policy, a host of risks remain in the new year. To take just one example: the probability of recession hitting the U.S. over the next 12 months still stands at more than 50%, according to the New York Federal Reserve's yield-curve model.
Happily, Wall Street's top-rated blue chip dividend stocks – with their impregnable balance sheets and rivers of free cash flow – are well-positioned to generate income and deliver outperformance in the year ahead and beyond, analysts say.
How to find the best blue chip dividend stocks
In order to find the best blue chip dividend stocks to buy now, we started by screening all 30 Dow Jones stocks for Wall Street analysts' top-rated names.
Here's how the process works: S&P Global Market Intelligence surveys analysts' stock ratings and scores them on a five-point scale, where 1.0 equals Strong Buy and 5.0 means Strong Sell. Any score of 2.5 or lower means that analysts, on average, rate the stock a Buy. The closer the score gets to 1.0, the stronger the Buy call. In other words, lower scores are better than higher scores.
The dividend yield on the Dow has fallen below 2%, so we further limited our screen to Dow dividend stocks with yields of more than 2% as of December 18.
And so, without further ado, below please find the five Dow dividend stocks yielding more than 2% that analysts like best heading into the new year. Note well that two of these names are among the top holdings in Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway equity portfolio.
|Company
|Ticker
|Analysts' Consensus Recommendation Score
|Analysts' Consensus Recommendation
|McDonald's
|MCD
|1.65
|Buy
|Merck
|MRK
|1.70
|Buy
|Coca-Cola
|KO
|1.74
|Buy
|Chevron
|CVX
|1.80
|Buy
|JPMorgan
|JPM
|2.00
|Buy
Related Content
Dan Burrows is Kiplinger's senior investing writer, having joined the august publication full time in 2016.
A long-time financial journalist, Dan is a veteran of SmartMoney, MarketWatch, CBS MoneyWatch, InvestorPlace and DailyFinance. He has written for The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Consumer Reports, Senior Executive and Boston magazine, and his stories have appeared in the New York Daily News, the San Jose Mercury News and Investor's Business Daily, among other publications. As a senior writer at AOL's DailyFinance, Dan reported market news from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and hosted a weekly video segment on equities.
Once upon a time – before his days as a financial reporter and assistant financial editor at legendary fashion trade paper Women's Wear Daily – Dan worked for Spy magazine, scribbled away at Time Inc. and contributed to Maxim magazine back when lad mags were a thing. He's also written for Esquire magazine's Dubious Achievements Awards.
In his current role at Kiplinger, Dan writes about equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities, funds, macroeconomics, demographics, real estate, cost of living indexes and more.
Dan holds a bachelor's degree from Oberlin College and a master's degree from Columbia University.
Disclosure: Dan does not trade stocks or other securities. Rather, he dollar-cost averages into cheap funds and index funds and holds them forever in tax-advantaged accounts.
-
-
Low Gas Prices Are This Season's Gift That Keeps On Giving
AAA predicts gas prices will fall even lower in the coming days as the travel season heats up.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
The FCC Might Eliminate Your Cable Service Junk Fees
The FCC has passed a rule to banjunk fees charged by cable operators and now awaits public comment.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: Merger Monday Helps Give Markets a Lift
M&A news gives equities a boost ahead of some key economic events.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Swing Lower as Oil Prices Retreat
A bad-news-is-good-news jobs report sent the main indexes higher at the open, but they didn't stay there for long.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Soars 511 Points After McDonald's Earnings
All three indexes notched impressive gains Monday ahead of a jam-packed week on Wall Street.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: S&P 500 Joins Nasdaq in Correction Territory
The Nasdaq managed to hold higher into the close thanks to a strong earnings reaction for mega-cap stock Amazon.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Earnings Boost Stocks, Bitcoin Price Hits New High
Bitcoin rallied to its highest level since May 2022 amid signs that a spot bitcoin ETF could hit the market sooner rather than later.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Mixed as Treasury Yields Stabilize
Stocks started the day in the red as the 10-year Treasury yield topped 5%, but finished well off their session lows.
By Karee Venema Published
-
7 Best Stocks to Gift Your Grandchildren
The best stocks to give your grandchildren have at least three qualities in common.
By Dan Burrows Last updated
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Climb Ahead of Busy Earnings Week, Powell Speech
The main benchmarks opened higher Monday and rallied into the close.
By Karee Venema Published