Stocks vs Funds: Six Different Ways They Impact Your Portfolio
What are the key differences between stocks and mutual funds — and which would be better suited to your portfolio? Here are six distinctions you need to know.
Choosing between individual stocks and equity mutual funds depends on your preferences, financial goals and risk appetite.
Including common stocks in retirement portfolios can mitigate the adverse effects of inflation. On the other hand, a mutual fund enables many investors to combine their money with a professional investment manager, buying and owning shares in the fund rather than individual company shares owned by the fund.
A balanced portfolio holding stocks and mutual funds can offer reassurance and confidence in your investment strategy. Here’s what you need to know:
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
1. Your level of control
Individual stocks: You select which company shares to buy and sell.
Mutual funds: The investment manager has total discretion.
2. Research and performance
Stocks: You make buy-and-sell decisions based on your own research, knowledge and expertise.
Funds: The fund manager manages the portfolio, researches and monitors performance.
3. Fees and expenses
Stocks: You pay commissions and fees for purchases and sales, though commission-free trades are common. Many brokers charge annual account maintenance fees.
Funds: Most funds have ongoing costs — referred to as “expense ratios” — that cover operating, management, administrative expenses and marketing. Other fees may also be charged.
4. Valuation, marketability and transparency
Stocks: Common shares are priced when the market is open and can be bought or sold during that time. You always know the portfolio composition.
Funds: Mutual fund shares are priced at the end of the day and trade at that closing price. A complete portfolio listing of all stocks is published periodically.
5. Dividends and capital gains
Stocks: You know the amount and timing of dividends received. You also determine the timing of sales that generate capital gains and losses.
Funds: Dividends and capital gains are accumulated in the fund and distributed periodically. Mutual funds can distribute only net capital gains, not losses.
6. Diversification and risk
Stocks: It’s riskier to hold one or two stocks, but you can control the degree of diversification and concentration in any single company, industry or geographic region.
Mutual Funds: With a large basket of stocks, risk is spread around — although most funds have stated investment objectives that are usually limited to a single characteristic, such as U.S. large-cap stocks. Over time, however, the positions in the fund may drift from the initial objective.
Note: This item first appeared in Kiplinger Retirement Report, our popular monthly periodical that covers key concerns of affluent older Americans who are retired or preparing for retirement. Subscribe for retirement advice that’s right on the money.
Related content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Robert H. Yunich is a freelance writer in New York City. He has extensive knowledge about and expertise in investing and insurance. His career spanned over 30+ years in the financial services industry, including public accounting, banking, and as a financial adviser. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with a concentration in Economics from Columbia College (New York) and an MBA from Harvard Business School.
-
-
Five Reasons Roth Conversions and Pensions Work Well Together
This financial planner unpacks why Roth conversions can save you big-time on taxes if you're a retiree with a pension.
-
The One Surefire Way to Keep Your Car Insurance Premium From Soaring
I'm an insurance expert, so I know from extensive experience: The more claims you file, the higher your car insurance premium. So maybe don't ask your insurer to fix that tiny scratch on your bumper.
-
Five Reasons Roth Conversions and Pensions Work Well Together
This financial planner unpacks why Roth conversions can save you big-time on taxes if you're a retiree with a pension.
-
The One Surefire Way to Keep Your Car Insurance Premium From Soaring
I'm an insurance expert, so I know from extensive experience: The more claims you file, the higher your car insurance premium. So maybe don't ask your insurer to fix that tiny scratch on your bumper.
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Chop After House Passes Trump's Tax Bill
The bill, which was narrowly approved by the House of Representatives, will now move to the Senate.
-
What You Expect in Retirement vs What You Get: Where Reality Can Surprise You
A financial planner explores how your expectations for retirement can greatly differ from reality — and how you can plan for that.
-
5 Momentum Stocks to Buy Now
momentum stocks Amid volatile trade and rising uncertainty, these momentum stocks have shown strong signs of leadership in the first half of 2025.
-
Nvidia Earnings: Live Updates and Commentary May 2025
Nvidia's earnings event is less than a week away, and investors are keyed into the AI bellwether's results.
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Falls 817 Points as Bond Yields Rise
Financial markets are once again focused on Washington, D.C., but taxes, not tariffs, are driving recent price action.
-
What's Up With the 10-Year Treasury Bond: Four Financial Experts Weigh In
A financial professional and three colleagues explain the fluctuations in the 10-year Treasury bond and what investors should do.