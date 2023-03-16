Raising Your Credit Score Could Lower Your Mortgage Rate

Becoming a homeowner has become increasingly more challenging for many, with monthly housing payments recently hitting a record high of $2,563 — a 29% increase from 2022. Sky-high mortgage rates, which are expected to keep climbing, have left both homebuyers and owners feeling increasingly pessimistic about the housing market outlook. So, if you're in the market for a mortgage or a refinance, it’s more important now than ever to ensure you can secure the lowest mortgage rate possible. One way it can be done is by prioritizing a good credit score.

Credit score impact on mortgage rates

Lenders take into account a variety of factors when determining the interest rate on your mortgage, including down payment, loan term and the price of the property. However, the biggest factor determining your mortgage rate is your credit score. Most lenders will take into account your FICO (opens in new tab) score, which can range from 300 to 850.

800 or higher: Exceptional

Exceptional 740-799: Very good

Very good 670-739 : Good

: Good 580-669: Fair

Fair 579 or lower: Poor

To qualify for a mortgage loan, you’ll likely need a score of at least 620. However, having a higher score can ease the financial burden of a mortgage as it can help get you lower rates. And the knock-on benefits continue — securing a low mortgage rate can help lower your monthly payments substantially, as shown in this data from MyFICO (opens in new tab).

The chart shows how much you’d pay on current rates as of March 2023, based on a 30-year fixed mortgage of $350,000.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Mortgage Savings FICO Score APR Monthly Payment Total Interest Paid 760-850 6.173% $2,138 $419,505 700-759 6.395% $2,188 $437,725 680-699 6.572% $2,229 $452,381 660-679 6.786% $2,278 $470,251 640-659 7.216% $2,380 $506,638 620-639 7.762% $2,510 $553,724

If you start with a credit score of 620-639, here’s how much you’d save over the course of your mortgage by boosting your credit score.

If your score changes to 640-659, you could save an extra $47,086

If your score changes to 660-679, you could save an extra $83,473

If your score changes to 680-699, you could save an extra $101,343

If your score changes to 700-759, you could save an extra $116,000

If your score changes to 760-850, you could save an extra $134,220

How to improve your credit score

Your credit score matters to lenders as it shows them how likely you’ll be able to repay your loan. If you have a higher credit score, lenders won’t see you as a risky borrower. And while you can still get approved for a mortgage with a bad credit score, you won’t be able to secure the lowest rates possible. If you’re looking to save on your mortgage rates, try following these steps to boost your overall credit score before applying.

Check your credit report: Before applying for a mortgage, get a copy of your credit report. You’ll be able to see a complete rundown of your credit history, helping you identify areas of your credit that are hurting your score, while also checking for any inaccuracies in the report. Having errors on your credit report is more common than you may think, so it’s important to get those fixed, by filing a dispute if any are found.

Make on-time payments: Payment history is the largest factor affecting your credit score, accounting for 35% of your total score. Because of this, it’s vital to always make payments on time, as missing payments can significantly decrease your score.

Pay off credit card balances: Credit utilization is the ratio between any debt you have compared to your total credit limit, and it makes up 30% of your overall credit score. Therefore, keeping your credit utilization as low as possible can help you up your overall credit score. A good rule of thumb is to keep your credit utilization below 30%.