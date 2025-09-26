Home Equity in Retirement: Should You Sell, Borrow or Rent?

For many retirees, the home they’ve lived in for decades isn’t just a place to live. It’s the single largest asset in their financial portfolio.

In fact, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, households that own their homes have a median wealth of about 44 times that of renter households, largely because of home equity. If your retirement savings feel a little tight, your house may hold untapped potential.

But how and when you use that equity matters. Should you sell and downsize? Take out a loan? Rent part of it? Or simply hold it for your heirs? Here's how to turn that built-up equity into a retirement strategy that works for your lifestyle, needs and legacy.

Equity is wealth you can put to work

Home equity is the difference between your home’s market value and what you owe on it. If your home is worth $400,000 and your mortgage balance is $100,000, you’ve got $300,000 in equity.

For retirees who bought decades ago and stayed put, that figure could be even higher (often surpassing the size of their 401(k) or IRA).

This equity can be a source of financial flexibility. Whether you’re looking to supplement income, reduce monthly expenses, or help your children with college or a down payment, your home can be more than just a place to live. It can help you live better in retirement.

Staying put: protecting your home’s value

If you plan to age in place, using equity to preserve your home’s value should be a top priority. Preventative maintenance like addressing roof issues early or servicing heating and cooling systems can help avoid costly repairs down the line.

Consider updates that enhance both your living space and resale value. Installing walk-in showers, adding handrails, or improving lighting may not seem like value-boosting renovations, but they can make a big difference for aging homeowners.

Also, energy-efficient upgrades like modern windows or insulation improvements can lower utility bills while making the home more attractive to future buyers.

Also, proper home insurance coverage is a must. Make sure your policy reflects current replacement costs and consider additional protection for natural disasters if you’re in a vulnerable area.

Downsizing or relocating: When less can mean more

Selling a larger home and downsizing to something smaller can also unlock a big chunk of equity while also cutting your monthly bills. Transitioning to a smaller home and more affordable home can lead to lower property taxes, lower insurance and fewer maintenance headaches.

That freed-up equity could pad your retirement savings, cover travel or healthcare costs, or simply give you peace of mind knowing you have a bigger cushion. Some retirees also take the opportunity to move closer to family, downsize into a condo community, or relocate to a state with lower taxes and living costs.

Of course, downsizing comes with trade-offs: emotional attachments to your home, the hassle of moving, and possible capital gains taxes if your home has skyrocketed in value. Still, for many retirees, less really does mean more.

Tapping equity without selling

If selling doesn’t appeal to you, there are ways to tap into your equity without giving up your home.

Home equity loans provide a lump sum, usually with a fixed rate, which can be handy for one-time big expenses.

provide a lump sum, usually with a fixed rate, which can be handy for one-time big expenses. HELOCs (Home Equity Lines of Credit) act more like a credit card, letting you draw money as you need it (though the rates are often variable).

act more like a credit card, letting you draw money as you need it (though the rates are often variable). Cash-out refinancing replaces your existing mortgage with a new, larger loan, giving you the difference in cash.

Each of these options comes with pros and cons. They can be useful tools, but remember: your house is on the line as collateral. It’s smart to run the numbers with a financial advisor to be sure the payments fit comfortably into your retirement budget.

Turning your home into income

Your house doesn’t just have to sit there. It can actually generate income. Renting out a spare bedroom, converting a basement into a small apartment, or even building an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) on your property can provide steady monthly cash flow.

If you live in a popular tourist spot, short-term rentals through platforms like Airbnb might also be worth exploring. But be sure to check local regulations, factor in the extra wear and tear, and think about whether you’re comfortable hosting strangers in your home.

Done right, this can be a great way to stretch your retirement income without selling the house.

Planning for the next generation

For many people, leaving the family home to children or heirs is part of the legacy they want to build. But it’s worth knowing the rules so your heirs aren’t hit with an unexpected tax bill.

When heirs inherit a home, they usually benefit from what’s called a “step-up in basis,” which adjusts the home’s value for tax purposes to its current market value. That means if they sell it right away, they may owe little to no capital gains tax.

Other strategies, like putting the home in a trust, can simplify the transfer and avoid probate. On the flip side, gifting the home during your lifetime could complicate things for you and your heirs, especially with Medicaid eligibility. An estate planner can help you weigh the best path forward.

Is it time to sell? Decision checklist for retirees

Sometimes the best option is to sell outright. If you’re weighing that choice, here are a few questions to ask yourself:

Am I struggling to afford the upkeep, taxes or insurance?

Would selling give me more financial breathing room?

Do I still want to live in this neighborhood, or would I prefer to be closer to family or healthcare?

What’s the tax impact of selling now?

Do I have a plan for where I’ll go next?

Answering honestly can help you see whether selling would bring relief, or if you’d rather keep your home as part of your retirement plan.

Make your home part of your retirement strategy

At the end of the day, your home is more than just four walls and a roof. It’s a financial resource. The key is making sure your housing decisions align with your broader retirement goals.

For some, that means preserving the property and living comfortably in it for decades to come. For others, it may mean downsizing, renting part of it, or using equity to cover expenses. And for many, it’s about planning carefully so the home becomes a lasting gift to the next generation.

Whatever path you choose, your home can give you options, peace of mind and a solid foundation for the next chapter.