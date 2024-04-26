Earn Delta SkyMiles Worth Up to $1,800 on AMEX Card

This article only reviews the Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express credit card. We may get compensation if you visit partner links on our site. We may not cover every available offer. Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more. Our relationship with advertisers may impact how an offer is presented on our website. However, our selection of products is made independently of our relationship to advertisers.

Deciding which travel credit card to choose? The Delta and American Express cobranded Platinum business credit card just got a new welcome offer that could get you thousands of SkyMiles. The card is designed for businesses large enough to meet the spending threshold for the intro offer: $20,000 in the first three months of card ownership.

Why Delta SkyMiles?

Hitching your rewards wagon to just one airline can be a risk if the quality of service erodes over time. According to a report by airline analytics company Cirium, Delta was the most on-time North American airline in 2021, 2022 and 2023, demonstrating quality management over time. And you can redeem miles through many other domestic and international partner carriers.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

According to The Points Guy, Delta SkyMiles are worth 1.2 cents per mile.

Overview: Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card This business card comes with a big intro offer and up to 5% back as SkyMiles on qualified purchases. New cardholders can earn a total of 150,000 miles, worth $1,800, after spending $20,000 in purchases on their new Card in the first three months. Plus, earn up to 1.5 SkyMiles back on select business purchases up to $2 million. The card does not charge a foreign transaction fee, making it a good choice for both domestic and international travel. See rates and fees.

Intro offer: Earn 150,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $20,000 in eligible purchases on the Card within the first 3 months of Card Membership.

Rewards rates: Earn Five Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels on AmexTravel.com. Earn 1.5 points (that’s an extra half point per dollar) on each eligible purchase at US construction material, hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers, and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on purchases of $5,000 or more everywhere else, on up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year for total potential annual rewards up to $30,000. Get one point for each dollar you spend on all other eligible purchases.

Statement credits: Unlock over $1,000 in statement credits on select purchases, including tech, recruiting and wireless in the first year of membership with the Business Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.

Unlock over $1,000 in statement credits on select purchases, including tech, recruiting and wireless in the first year of membership with the Business Platinum Card®. Enrollment required. $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees are charged by the airline to the Card.

Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees are charged by the airline to the Card. $189 CLEAR® Plus Credit: Use your card and get up to $189 in statement credits per calendar year on your CLEAR® Plus Membership (subject to auto-renewal) when you use the Business Platinum Card® .

Use your card and get up to $189 in statement credits per calendar year on your CLEAR® Plus Membership (subject to auto-renewal) when you use the Business Platinum Card® Lounge Access : The American Express Global Lounge Collection® can provide an escape at the airport. With complimentary access to more than 1,400 airport lounges across 140 countries and counting, you have more airport lounge options than any other credit card issuer on the market as of 03/2023.

: The American Express Global Lounge Collection® can provide an escape at the airport. With complimentary access to more than 1,400 airport lounges across 140 countries and counting, you have more airport lounge options than any other credit card issuer on the market as of 03/2023. $695 Annual Fee.

Terms Apply.

See Rates & Fees

If you don't think you can meet the $20,000 spending threshold required by this business card but still want Delta SkyMiles, then a personal credit card bonus might be the way to go. If so, compare three different intro offers on personal Delta and American Express cobranded credit cards in our article, Earn Delta SkyMiles Worth up to $720.

Read More