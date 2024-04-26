Earn Delta SkyMiles Worth Up to $1,800 on AMEX Card

Delta SkyMiles and American Express offer 150,000 miles on a business credit card.

Delta Air Lines plane with logo.
(Image credit: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Ellen Kennedy
By Ellen Kennedy
published

This article only reviews the Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express credit card. We may get compensation if you visit partner links on our site. We may not cover every available offer. Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more. Our relationship with advertisers may impact how an offer is presented on our website. However, our selection of products is made independently of our relationship to advertisers.

Deciding which travel credit card to choose? The Delta and American Express cobranded Platinum business credit card just got a new welcome offer that could get you thousands of SkyMiles. The card is designed for businesses large enough to meet the spending threshold for the intro offer: $20,000 in the first three months of card ownership.

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card

This business card comes with a big intro offer and up to 5% back as SkyMiles on qualified purchases.

New cardholders can earn a total of 150,000 miles, worth $1,800, after spending $20,000 in purchases on their new Card in the first three months. Plus, earn up to 1.5 SkyMiles back on select business purchases up to $2 million.

The card does not charge a foreign transaction fee, making it a good choice for both domestic and international travel.

Disclaimer

As an independent publication dedicated to helping you make the most of your money, the article above is our view and is not the opinion of any entity mentioned such as a card issuer, hotel, airline, etc. Similarly, the content has not been reviewed or endorsed by any of those entities. 

Ellen Kennedy
Ellen Kennedy
Personal Finance Editor, Kiplinger.com

Ellen writes and edits personal finance stories, especially on credit cards and related products. She also covers the nexus between sustainability and personal finance. She was a manager and sustainability analyst at Calvert Investments for 15 years, focusing on climate change and consumer staples. She served on the sustainability councils of several Fortune 500 companies and led corporate engagements. Before joining Calvert, Ellen was a program officer for Winrock International, managing loans to alternative energy projects in Latin America. She earned a master’s from the U.C. Berkeley in international relations and Latin America. 

