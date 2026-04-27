<a id="elk-74a08d62-a7ae-4351-b906-aace95f218dc"></a><h2 id="fed-meeting-schedule-for-2026-2">Fed meeting schedule for 2026</h2><p id="elk-c0723de2-59d3-486f-a6fb-b339fbcbae85">The next Fed meeting, which runs from April 28 through April 29, marks the third gathering of 2026.</p><p>"The committee meets eight times a year, or about once every six weeks," writes Kiplinger contributor Dan Burrows in his feature, "<a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.kiplinger.com/investing/when-is-the-next-fed-meeting"><u>When Is the Next Fed Meeting?</u></a>".</p><a id="elk-seasonal"></a><aside id="seasonal_0" class="hawk-root" data-block-type="embed" data-render-type="fte" data-skip="dealsy" data-widget-type="seasonal"></aside><p id="elk-c0723de2-59d3-486f-a6fb-b339fbcbae85-2">The Federal Open Market Committee "is required to meet at least four times a year and may convene additional meetings if necessary," Burrows adds, noting that "the convention of meeting eight times per year dates back to the market stresses of 1981."</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 140px; margin: 10px 0;"></div><p>Fed meetings last two days and wrap up with the release of a policy decision at 2 pm Eastern Standard Time. This is typically followed by the Fed chair's press conference at 2:30 pm.</p><p>Here is the full remaining Fed meeting schedule for 2026:</p><p>April 28 to 29</p><p>June 16 to 17</p><p>July 28 to 29</p><p>September 15 to 16</p><p>October 27 to 28</p><p>December 8 to 9</p>