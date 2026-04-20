<a id="elk-47be580f-1211-4b99-864f-38bcc5bec976"></a><h2 id="who-is-kevin-warsh-2">Who is Kevin Warsh?</h2><p id="elk-39a08b0e-d707-4d47-b338-a4e3e621836a">Kevin Warsh was Fed Chair Ben Bernanke's right-hand man during the 2008-09 global financial crisis and was his primary liaison to Wall Street, which earned him credibility he still retains.</p><p>Markets see Warsh as a source of stability should Trump continue to pressure the central bank. He served on the Federal Reserve Board from February 2006 through March 2011.</p><a id="elk-seasonal"></a><aside id="seasonal_0" class="hawk-root" data-block-type="embed" data-render-type="fte" data-skip="dealsy" data-widget-type="seasonal"></aside><p id="elk-39a08b0e-d707-4d47-b338-a4e3e621836a-2">He was special assistant to the president for economic policy and executive secretary of the White House National Economic Council from 2002 through 2006, during the George W. Bush administration. From 1995 to 2002, Warsh worked for Morgan Stanley.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 140px; margin: 10px 0;"></div><p>He's currently a visiting fellow in economics at Stanford University's Hoover Institution, a lecturer at the Stanford Graduate School of Business and a member of the Panel of Economic Advisers of the Congressional Budget Office.</p><p>Warsh is widely viewed as a "hawk" on monetary policy who generally favors higher <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.kiplinger.com/economic-forecasts/interest-rates"><u>interest rates</u></a> rather than the risk of <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.kiplinger.com/economic-forecasts/inflation"><u>inflation</u></a>.</p><p>At the same time, Warsh, who was said to be a candidate for Treasury secretary before Trump picked Scott Bessent, was on the short list because he has a great relationship with the president.</p><p>Warsh said in mid-2025 that "the independent operations in the conduct of monetary policy is essential," adding "that doesn't mean the Fed is independent in everything else it does."</p><p>Though he consistently took the hawkish line on inflation during his time inside the central bank, Warsh has more recently advocated for lower interest rates.</p><p><em>- David Dittman</em></p><template data-slice-id="slice-person-LXwxAmBSbrD7pVuqZs2zsc-gP9Z9tY0IME1smWP1feUWX1OiZMPsJZL" data-slice-class="person-wrapper"></template>