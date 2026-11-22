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One of the biggest myths about financial adviser fees is that the amount of money you have to invest drives the fee you'll pay for the advice.
It's true that most advisers prefer to charge based on a percentage of your assets they manage, but the size of your portfolio doesn't necessarily reflect how much financial and tax planning you need or how complicated your financial life may be.
Someone with $500,000 in savings, several retirement accounts, rental properties and a complicated tax situation may need substantially more planning than someone with $2 million invested in a simple portfolio of index funds.
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The true story about adviser fees is that the price should reflect the work involved, not simply the size of your portfolio. Before comparing fees, you need to understand what you want an adviser to accomplish and what kind of relationship makes sense for you.
Different needs call for different kinds of advice
One of the most important developments in financial advice is that consumers now have more choices in how they work with qualified, fee-only fiduciary advisers.
Some want an adviser to directly manage their investments and provide ongoing financial planning
Others want comprehensive planning advice but prefer to keep managing their own portfolios
Still others just need help with one major decision
About Adviser Intel
The author of this article is a participant in Kiplinger's Adviser Intel program, a curated network of trusted financial professionals who share expert insights on wealth building and preservation. Contributors, including fiduciary financial planners, wealth managers, CEOs and attorneys, provide actionable advice about retirement planning, estate planning, tax strategies and more. Experts are invited to contribute and do not pay to be included, so you can trust their advice is honest and valuable.
Consider someone five years from retirement with a 401(k), an IRA, taxable investments and a mortgage. They want to know whether they can afford to retire, how much income their savings can support, when to claim Social Security and how to manage taxes as they begin drawing down their accounts — the whole nine yards.
A qualified adviser might spend considerable time reviewing the client's finances and testing different retirement scenarios against market downturns, inflation and unexpected expenses.
That person may want comprehensive advice, but without turning over a single dollar for investment management. In that case, a flat-fee or retainer-based planning arrangement could make sense.
Now consider someone approaching retirement who must choose between taking a lump-sum payout from an employer's pension plan or receiving a guaranteed monthly annuity payment for life. The decision requires a careful look at the pension terms, along with the client's other income sources, tax situation and long-term financial needs.
This person may need a one-time analysis and recommendation, not an ongoing advisory relationship. So, hourly or project-based advice can be a good fit.
Before asking about fees, get clear on what kind of help you want
This is the conversation I wish more consumers would have before hiring a financial adviser. Instead of beginning with how much money you have available to invest, start with what you want to accomplish and the decisions you need help making.
An adviser should want to understand your financial situation before determining the scope of the engagement. That includes your income sources, types of accounts, tax considerations, real estate holdings, family obligations and any other financial challenges.
The time and complexity involved aren't necessarily measured by the number of accounts or the size of your portfolio. They're measured by the depth of analysis, coordination and ongoing work required.
For instance, someone with stock options, concentrated investments, rental properties or complicated estate planning needs may require specialized advice. And there's a big difference between an adviser who develops a financial plan you implement yourself and one who monitors your situation and adjusts recommendations as your circumstances change. The fees should reflect that difference.
If you're paying for ongoing financial planning and investment management, you should know what work your adviser is providing throughout the year. That may include portfolio rebalancing, tax-loss harvesting when appropriate, reviewing investment allocations, coordinating tax strategies and making adjustments as needed.
Not every client needs all these services, and not every adviser provides them. That's why it's important to establish the scope of work upfront, including what the adviser will deliver, how often your plan will be reviewed and which responsibilities remain yours.
Here's how to know you're getting your money's worth
Before hiring an adviser, think about what success would look like for you. What are you hoping to accomplish, and how will you know whether the advice is making a difference?
The answer doesn't always have to be higher investment returns or measurable tax savings. It might mean making a better-informed decision, avoiding an expensive mistake or gaining confidence that your retirement plan is on track.
This is another thing you and your adviser should discuss at the beginning of the relationship and revisit whenever you meet. Like hiring a personal trainer, you're not just paying for someone's time. You're paying for expertise and guidance that should help you make progress toward goals you've agreed on.
You also have a role to play. Be prepared to communicate what's important to you, what has changed and whether the advice is helping you move in the right direction.
Ultimately, whether an adviser charges a percentage of assets under management, a flat annual retainer, an hourly rate or a project fee, ask how the proposed compensation relates to the work involved.
Don't move forward until you understand what's included, what you'll receive and what circumstances might change the cost.
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Fee-only is the starting point, not the finish line
I've spent years advocating for consumers to work with independent, fee-only fiduciary financial advisers because I believe advice should be driven by the client's needs, not commissions or incentives to sell financial products. But choosing a fee-only fiduciary doesn't eliminate the need to understand how that adviser determines what to charge.
The least expensive adviser isn't necessarily the best choice, and the most expensive isn't necessarily delivering the most value.
The real measure of value is the quality, depth and relevance of the work being done to help you accomplish your financial goals. And both you and your adviser should have a clear understanding of what that means before the relationship begins.
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.
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With more than 25 years in investor advocacy, Pam Krueger is the founder and CEO of Wealthramp, an SEC-registered adviser matching platform that connects consumers with rigorously vetted and qualified fee-only financial advisers. She is also the creator and co-host of the award-winning MoneyTrack investor-education TV series, seen nationally on PBS, and Friends Talk Money podcast.