I'm a Personal Finance Expert: People Are Asking if Financial Advice Is Worth $8,000
If market turmoil has you worried about your retirement accounts, but getting professional help sounds too expensive, I recommend that you try to look at cost vs value.
The once-steady bull market has become more of a roller coaster, prompting individual investors to reassess their strategies.
Last year, the S&P 500 notched 57 record highs — a historic run. And most Americans were along for the ride. A 2024 Gallup survey found that 62% had money in the market, including through retirement accounts like 401(k)s and IRAs.
But we’re now in a moment of heightened financial tension. Trade and tariff policies have been rattling the global markets. And tensions between the Federal Reserve and the White House are adding to the sense of unease about interest rates.
Corporate earnings have been rolling in, and some major public companies, including Apple (APPL), Intel (INTC) and Amazon (AMZN), are warning about the impacts of tariffs ahead, further adding to the current market’s volatility.
For people who are still working, all this economic noise can be unsettling. For those in or near retirement, it can feel downright risky.
With markets less stable and inflation looming large, many people who have been confidently managing their own finances are now starting to second-guess their strategy.
More people are asking a very honest question: Is now the time to stop DIY-ing it?
At Wealthramp, I’ve had a front-row seat for this shift. We’ve seen a surge in people asking for intro calls with fiduciary financial advisers, listening to recommendations and exploring the option of engaging with an adviser for the first time.
One recent comment stuck with me:
“While hearing a good plan from a top-notch professional would give peace of mind, we’re trying to decide if peace of mind is worth $8,000 to us right now, while we continue to work. We could go on a really nice trip or buy some nice furniture for that amount of money, and we wouldn’t feel compelled to buy it again in five years like we would need to do with a financial planner after everything changes.”
That sentiment — rational, honest, practical — is exactly what advisers need to hear from prospective clients if they want to answer the value question head on.
Shifting the conversation from cost to value
For fiduciary advisers, the best way to win over DIY investors isn’t by defending fees, it’s by reframing the conversation. Cost is what you pay. Value is what you get. And both sides benefit when expectations are clear.
Because here’s the truth: $8,000 isn’t just a fee. It’s an investment in better decisions, fewer mistakes, more time and less stress. The right adviser can help you save — and grow — your money in ways that far exceed the cost.
What $8,000 really buys you
For someone with $1 million in retirement savings, $8,000 is less than 1% of their assets. And for that amount, you’re not just getting investment management — you’re getting comprehensive and holistic financial planning.
It’s important to be aware that often advisers will charge less than 1% annually for full asset management services, which include ongoing financial planning. And increasingly advisers will offer flexible fee arrangements such as hourly rates, retainer fees and one-time project fees.
Beyond the numbers, you’re gaining a strategic partner who helps you plan, pivot and protect everything you’ve built.
You wouldn’t think twice about spending 1% on taxes, health care or a major home repair if it meant saving time or stress. The same logic applies here.
That fee buys you:
- Preserving your nest egg
- Generating tax-efficient retirement income
- Confidence that your plan supports your lifestyle
Maybe you’re unsure when to claim Social Security, how to approach Roth conversions or manage required minimum distributions (RMDs) or when to shift from growth to income mode.
These aren’t one-time events. They require ongoing advice, tailored to your life as it changes.
What if you're already working with a broker?
Some people I talk to have someone managing their investments — usually at a big firm or bank. But often, that relationship is limited to asset allocation and performance updates.
Here’s what’s missing:
- Proactive tax planning
- Estate strategy
- Retirement income optimization
- Unbiased help with major decisions like downsizing, gifting to children or exiting a business
So, if you’re comparing a fiduciary adviser to a broker, ask: What services am I not getting now that could have a meaningful impact?
Questions that reveal true value
If you’re interviewing advisers, don’t just ask about performance or fees. Ask:
- How do you make decisions together with your clients?
- Can you share a real example of how you helped someone avoid a costly mistake?
- What does the first year with you look like, and how do things evolve?
It’s about making smarter decisions, not just managing money.
Final thought: Peace of mind isn't a luxury — it's a smart investment
Financial planning isn’t something you “buy again in five years.”
Life moves fast. Your financial situation, goals, health and family dynamics shift more than you think. A fiduciary adviser grows with you. They’re a strategic partner you can call when you’re facing the unknown — and that’s often when their value is clearest.
So, is peace of mind worth $8,000?
If it helps you retire earlier, avoid a six-figure tax mistake or sleep better knowing you have a reliable plan — not just in theory, but in practice — then yes, it’s worth every penny.
Pam Krueger is the founder and CEO of Wealthramp, an SEC-registered adviser matching platform that connects consumers with rigorously vetted and qualified fee-only financial advisers.
