Considering a Roth IRA Conversion? 6 Reasons It Makes Sense

A Roth IRA is a great retirement vehicle to consider. There is no tax deduction for contributions, but withdrawals are tax-free. This offers an opportunity for sizable investment gains over the lifetime of the account that will never be taxed.

This contrasts with a traditional IRA, where a tax deduction is available on contributions, but withdrawals are taxed later. While there are income limits for contributing directly to a Roth, there is no income limit to be able to do a Roth IRA conversion. When situations are favorable, you can decide to move all or a portion of your IRA into a Roth IRA, pay taxes on the amount moved and have tax-free withdrawals from the Roth IRA. To get the most benefit, taxes should be paid with cash and not with the IRA funds.

Here are six reasons why a Roth IRA conversion may make sense.