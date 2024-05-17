Want to Hire a Remote Financial Adviser? What to Consider

Working with a financial adviser who isn’t local isn’t as big of a deal as it used to be, but there are still some things to think about before diving in.

A financial adviser talks with a client on his laptop while in his office.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelli Kiemle, AIF®
By
published

Since 2020, the world has changed how we work and interact with one another. It has particularly impacted how investors meet with their financial advisers. From my experience, most investors preferred to meet with their adviser in-person pre-pandemic. Post-pandemic, I have seen a huge shift, and most investors now prefer to meet with their adviser on Zoom because of its convenience. Clients can now meet with their adviser from anywhere in the world or the convenience of their kitchen.

This presents a considerable advantage for investors — you now have an endless supply of advisers at your fingertips and are not limited to those in your local area. In my previous article How to Find a Financial Adviser, I emphasized that the most important thing in an adviser relationship is their ability to listen to their clients and understand their clients’ “why” beyond the usual numbers and risk tolerances. This still stands and is incredibly important.

Disclaimer

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

Kelli Kiemle, AIF®
Managing Director of Growth and Client Experience, Halbert Hargrove

Kelli Kiemle holds multiple roles with Halbert Hargrove. As Managing Director of Growth and Client Experience, she sets the tone for the quality and character of Halbert Hargrove's client service relationships. She also manages the associate wealth advisers and client service managers. Kelli is also responsible for overseeing the firm's wide-ranging marketing and communications initiatives, including their mentor program.

