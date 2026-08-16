Nearly every retirement calculator is built to answer the same question: How far am I from having enough saved to retire?
It's an important question, and if you've spent the last 30 or 40 years investing diligently for retirement, you've probably checked your progress more times than you can count.
Then one day you open your accounts, look at the balances and realize you've hit it. You've reached the number you've been working toward all these years. Naturally, you then ask, "Is it really enough?"
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That's not the right question. What you should be asking is, "How will I turn my savings into the paycheck I'll be living on for the next 25 or 30 years?" That conversation is vital but, in my experience, far too few people are having it.
Reaching your number tells you that you've accumulated enough assets to support retirement. It doesn't tell you how prepared you are to make the transition from building wealth to living on it.
You've spent 40 years making one financial decision over and over: How much should I save? Retirement hands you a different set of decisions, starting with how much you can safely withdraw, where your income should come from, how taxes fit in and when to claim Social Security.
Each decision carries consequences that can last for decades. That's a conversation a retirement calculator, or an AI agent, simply isn't equipped to have.
Your portfolio has a new job
Managing your finances may have been relatively straightforward during your working life. You earned a paycheck, spent some of it and invested the rest. When the market dropped, you kept contributing because time was still on your side. If you made a mistake, there was another paycheck coming and another opportunity to recover.
Retiring changes the rules. The day your paycheck stops, your portfolio takes over. You're no longer asking how much you can save. Now you're asking how much you can safely spend.
And here's what surprises many new retirees: Two people can earn the exact same investment return and end up living very different retirements. It's not because of what they invested in, but because of how they withdraw the money.
Your discipline got you most of the way there. A strong market may have carried you across the finish line. We tend to assume the day we hit our retirement number is purely a function of years of disciplined saving, but that's only part of the story.
Here's what people easily overlook. A strong bull market may have helped push your portfolio over your retirement goal, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's the ideal time to retire.
If markets weaken just as you begin drawing income, those early retirement years can have an outsized impact on how long your savings last.
That doesn't mean retiring after a strong market is a mistake, or that you should wait around for "perfect" stock market conditions. No one knows when those will arrive.
It does mean that hitting your retirement number shouldn't automatically trigger your retirement date. It should trigger a different question: Not "Can I retire?" but "How should I retire?"
Your savings are only half the story now
Consider two couples who both retire at age 67 with $2 million saved. They invest the same way, earn the same returns and spend the same amount every year. The only difference is how they generate retirement income.
One couple simply withdraw money as they need it. The other intentionally coordinate withdrawals, Roth conversions and Social Security claiming to manage taxes over time.
Twenty-five years later, the second couple could realistically end up with hundreds of thousands of dollars more in after-tax wealth — not because they earned higher investment returns, but because they kept more of what they earned.
Research on retirement income planning has consistently shown that coordinated withdrawal strategies can add significant lifetime value for many affluent retirees. The exact benefit varies from household to household, but one point is remarkably consistent: How you withdraw your money can matter almost as much as how you invested it.
Ignoring withdrawal planning doesn't just cost you a little at the margins. It can blindside you years later, at exactly the wrong time.
Consider what's known as the widow's penalty. A married couple filing jointly enjoy lower tax brackets and a larger standard deduction. When one spouse dies, the survivor typically loses the smaller of the two Social Security checks, but required minimum distributions (RMDs) often remain largely unchanged because the retirement accounts themselves haven't disappeared.
Now much of that same income is taxed using the narrower single-filer tax brackets, while Medicare premium thresholds become much easier to exceed.
The result? It's entirely possible for a surviving spouse to pay tens of thousands of dollars more in lifetime taxes than they would have if the couple had gradually converted some of their traditional IRA to a Roth during the lower-income years they shared together.
Nobody made a bad investment. Nobody timed the market poorly. They simply never looked ahead and asked what their tax picture might look like after one spouse was gone.
There's another cost to not having a retirement income plan — and this one is emotional.
According to a 2025 survey from the Employee Benefit Research Institute, more than three-quarters of retirees say they could actually afford to spend more freely than they do. Yet nearly half admit they continue to hold back because they're afraid they'll eventually run out of money.
Imagine spending 40 years building your retirement savings, only to spend the next 30 afraid to use them.
That's the real cost of not knowing exactly where your retirement paycheck is coming from each month.
If you've just hit your retirement number, celebrate it. You've earned that moment. But before you decide today's the day to retire, take the time to pressure-test the income plan that will support the next 25 or 30 years of your life.
That's where a knowledgeable, fee-only retirement income adviser can make an enormous difference.
Reaching your retirement number answers one important question: Have I saved enough? Retirement immediately asks another: Do I know how to live on it?
Those are two very different questions, and the second one deserves every bit as much attention as the first. That's where retirement planning becomes far more interesting — and far more valuable.
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This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.