Separating the Pros From the Pretenders: This Is How to Tell if You Have a Great Adviser
Do you leave meetings with your financial adviser feeling as though you've been bulldozed into decisions or you're unsure of what you're paying for? Here's how to take control.
Ever sit through a meeting with your financial adviser and wonder afterward, "Did that really help me?"
Now imagine the opposite — you leave feeling lighter, clearer and confident about what comes next. That's what happens when an adviser meeting actually works.
Too many people leave adviser meetings with a tidy report but no real clarity on whether they're on track financially — or paying for the right kind of help.
From just
$107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The best meetings aren't about beating the market; they're about trust, measuring real progress and adapting as life changes.
Kiplinger's Adviser Intel, formerly known as Building Wealth, is a curated network of trusted financial professionals who share expert insights on wealth building and preservation. Contributors, including fiduciary financial planners, wealth managers, CEOs and attorneys, provide actionable advice about retirement planning, estate planning, tax strategies and more. Experts are invited to contribute and do not pay to be included, so you can trust their advice is honest and valuable.
The key is having the confidence to ask your adviser some direct questions. Here's what those meetings sound like when that happens.
1. Ask your adviser how they're measuring your success
Start with the big picture: How does your adviser define progress? Try asking, "How are you measuring my success? What value do you think you're adding to my life?"
A good adviser will focus on your goals — peace of mind, confidence about retirement, helping family or simplifying your financial life — not just investment returns.
But this is also your cue to define success for yourself. Say it out loud: "Here's what success looks like to me." Maybe it's knowing you can retire at 67 without worrying about cash flow. Maybe it's helping your kids buy their first home or ensuring your surviving spouse never has to worry.
When both you and your adviser share the same definition, every meeting becomes more productive and personal.
2. Be direct about fees and value
You can't get value if you don't know what you're paying for. Say it plainly: "Can we review exactly what I'm paying and how I'm getting my money's worth?"
A fiduciary, fee-only adviser should welcome that question. They should be able to point to specific ways they've saved you money or simplified your financial life — reducing investment costs, optimizing taxes or keeping your plan steady through volatile markets. Transparency is the foundation of trust.
3. Stress-test your plan
The most revealing moments in a client-adviser meeting come when the client says, "I'm worried about outliving my money." That one sentence opens the door to real planning.
Ask to see what happens if markets drop 20% early in retirement, or if you live to age 100. A strong adviser will model those scenarios, showing you the trade-offs and guardrails in your plan. The weaker ones just say, "You'll be fine."
4. Use meetings to realign, not just review
Before each meeting, think about what's changed since the last one — maybe you started a new job, inherited money or are helping a parent. Then start the conversation this way: "What's changed since our last meeting that might affect my plan?"
Looking for expert tips to grow and preserve your wealth? Sign up for Adviser Intel (formerly known as Building Wealth), our free, twice-weekly newsletter.
That question turns a routine review into a real discussion. Your adviser should help you adjust strategy, rebalance priorities and anticipate what's next. The best meetings are collaborative and forward-looking, not just performance check-ins.
5. Push for plain English
If you can't repeat your adviser's explanation in one clear sentence that makes sense to you, it's not your fault — it's theirs. You have every right to stop and say, "Can you explain that again in simpler terms?"
Good advisers pride themselves on clarity. Jargon and buzzwords are red flags. You should leave each meeting understanding your plan better than before, not feeling more confused.
6. Prepare to be challenged, but not steamrolled
Every adviser has a philosophy, whether it's passive investing, active management or something in between. The key is alignment. Ask, "Can you walk me through your overall philosophy and how that applies to me?"
A great adviser listens first, respects your comfort level and explains how their approach supports your goals. You want someone who challenges your thinking without bulldozing your preferences. If you feel dismissed or pressured, that's your cue to move on.
The bottom line
Here's the question that tells you everything you need to know: "When circumstances change — whether that's my job or health, my goals or the markets — how will you help me adapt my plan?"
The answer reveals whether your adviser is a true fiduciary partner who's ready to guide you through change, or just a portfolio manager focused on the next quarter.
Great adviser meetings aren't about hand-holding or jargon. They're about collaboration and seeing your financial life as a living plan that evolves.
When you know what to ask and when to push for clarity, you'll always walk away feeling like the expert on your own life. And if you ever wonder whether your adviser is truly on your side, ask the simplest question of all: "Are you a fiduciary 100% of the time for every client?"
The answer to that one question separates the professionals from the pretenders.
Related Content
- Are Investment Fees Putting Your Retirement at Risk?
- 11 Questions to Ask When Choosing a Fiduciary Adviser
- I'm a Personal Finance Expert: People Are Asking if Financial Advice Is Worth $8,000
- Should I Pay a Financial Adviser an Assets Under Management Fee?
- How Her Financial Adviser Changed Her Life
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
With more than 25 years in investor advocacy, Pam Krueger is the founder and CEO of Wealthramp, an SEC-registered adviser matching platform that connects consumers with rigorously vetted and qualified fee-only financial advisers. She is also the creator and co-host of the award-winning MoneyTrack investor-education TV series, seen nationally on PBS, and Friends Talk Money podcast.
-
-
Shutdown Freezes Federal Flood Insurance, Impacting Homeowners and Buyers
FEMA's National Flood Insurance Program is unavailable for new customers, increased coverage or renewals during the government shutdown.
-
What Netflix Stock's 10-for-1 Split Means for Investors
Netflix announced its long-awaited stock split after Thursday's close. NFLX will start trading on a split-adjusted basis ahead of the November 17 open.
-
Government Shutdown Freezes National Flood Insurance Program: What Homeowners and Buyers Need to Know
FEMA's National Flood Insurance Program is unavailable for new customers, increased coverage or renewals during the government shutdown.
-
What Netflix Stock's 10-for-1 Split Means for Investors
Netflix announced its long-awaited stock split after Thursday's close. NFLX will start trading on a split-adjusted basis ahead of the November 17 open.
-
Stocks Sink with Meta, Microsoft: Stock Market Today
Alphabet was a bright light among the Magnificent 7 stocks today after the Google parent's quarterly revenue topped $100 billion for the first time.
-
I Retired at 60 Two Years Ago With $3.1 Million. My 62-Year-Old Wife Still Works Because She Wants to, but She Resents My Free Time. Help!
We asked a psychologist and a mediation expert for advice.
-
Five Downsides of Dividend Investing for Retirees, From a Financial Planner
Can you rely on dividend-paying stocks for retirement income? You'd have to be extremely wealthy — and even then, the downsides could be considerable.
-
Dow, S&P 500 Slip on December Rate Cut Worries, Nvidia Boosts Nasdaq: Stock Market Today
Nvidia became the first company ever to boast a $5 trillion market cap, but it wasn't enough to lift the Dow and the S&P 500.
-
The Social Security Earnings Test: Know This Rule Before Working in Retirement
When you work and collect Social Security benefits before your FRA, you are subject to the Retirement Earning Test that could result in a temporary reduction of your benefits.
-
Grant Cardone Tells Us the Biggest Retirement Mistake You Can Make
The entrepreneur, real estate investor and motivational speaker tells us why people should never stop working.