Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Lower After Fed Minutes, Meta Pops
While the major indexes were choppy, Meta Platforms stock popped on news of a new microblogging app.
It was a sleepy start for stocks following the Fourth of July holiday, with the major indexes bouncing between positive and negative territory throughout Wednesday's session.
The choppy price action came as market participants looked ahead to the mid-afternoon release of the minutes from the June Fed meeting (when it chose to pause hiking interest rates) and continued into the close.
The release of the Fed meeting minutes was the main event on today's relatively quiet economic calendar. The minutes showed that "some participants" favored another quarter-point rate hike at the June gathering, with those in support of this saying there were "few clear signs" that inflation was easing amid a still-strong labor market.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
However, "all participants continued to anticipate that … maintaining a restrictive stance for monetary policy would be appropriate" to reach the Fed's 2% inflation target, the minutes indicated.
Meta takes aim at Twitter
Meanwhile, there was plenty of single-stock action to keep investors on their toes. Meta Platforms (META), for one, jumped 2.9% after the Facebook parent said it will release this Thursday a microblogging app called Threads. The app is expected to compete with Elon Musk's Twitter. The latter social media app caused an uproar over the weekend when it said it would temporarily limit the number of posts unverified users can see in a day.
Elsewhere, United Parcel Services (UPS) shed 2.1% after the Teamsters Union said the logistics giant "walked away" from contract negotiations. UPS, for its part, accused the union of ending discussions. The contract between the two parties expires at the end of this month.
As for the major indexes, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.4% to 34,288, the S&P 500 shed 0.2% to 4,446, and the Nasdaq Composite gave back 0.2% to 13,791.
ETF popularity gained ground Q2
Interest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) rose in the second quarter amid "a strong performance in the U.S. equity market and a risk-on investor mentality," says Aniket Ulla, head of ETF Data & Analytics at CFRA Research. Domestic equity ETFs, in particular, were popular over the three-month period, taking in $64 billion in net new inflows vs $2.5 billion in outflows in Q1.
"The reversal in domestic equity ETF flows was sparked by the sharp rebound in U.S. equity performance in the first half of this year," Ulla says, with the recovery led by tech ETFs and growth ETFs – two strategies that "significantly underperformed" in 2022.
Investors looking for the best ETFs to ride the risk-on rally have plenty of options at their disposal, including the best AI ETFs and the best Bitcoin ETFs. Cryptocurrencies were another area of the market that "received a significant boost this year after BlackRock filed for a spot bitcoin ETF," Ulla adds.
Related Content
- Kiplinger's Weekly Earnings Calendar
- When Is the Next Fed Meeting?
- Spotlight on Jensen Global Quality Growth Fund
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is an investing editor and options expert at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
16 Low-Cost ETFs to Buy
Expense ratios for index funds have declined in recent years, making them a cheap investing strategy to consider. Here are 16 low-cost ETFs to consider.
By Kyle Woodley • Published
-
What to Know About Alternative Investments
An overview of the definition of alternative investments and different ways to participate.
By Jacob Wolinsky • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Tesla Stock Soars in Quiet Day for Markets
While the major indexes made modest moves ahead of the July 4th holiday, Tesla stock popped on impressive June deliveries.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Pop on Upbeat Inflation Data; Apple Hits $3T Market Cap
Markets finished broadly higher after upbeat inflation data lowered expectations for two additional rate hikes this year.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Mixed After Fed Stress Tests, GDP
The Dow outperformed Thursday on strength in blue-chip bank stocks JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Ekes Out a Win Despite Chip Stock Weakness
Semiconductor stocks lagged after media reports said the Biden administration is considering more restrictions on chip sales to China.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Snaps Losing Streak on Strong Economic Data
The blue chip index notched its first win in seven sessions even as Walgreens Boots Alliance spiraled.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Lower on Russia Worries
Markets wavered amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty and concerns about global growth.
By Dan Burrows • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Rising Recession Fears Sink Stocks
Markets closed broadly lower on worries that hawkish central banks will cause an economic downturn.
By Dan Burrows • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Mixed as Central Banks Raise Rates
Two of the three major benchmarks notched gains Thursday despite hawkish commentary at home and rate hikes abroad.
By Dan Burrows • Published