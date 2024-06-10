Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Higher Ahead of Fed, May CPI
Monday was a quiet session for the main indexes but this week's Fed meeting and a key inflation update could create fireworks.
Stocks opened lower Monday but climbed into positive territory by the close. Investors' attention this week is trained on Wednesday's release of the May Consumer Price Index (CPI) report and the conclusion of the Fed meeting.
Today, though, the economic calendar was bare, so market participants turned to a raft of single-stock headlines hitting the wires.
Most notable was news that cybersecurity stock CrowdStrike (CRWD, +7.3), private equity firm KKR (KKR, +11.2%) and web domain firm GoDaddy (GDDY, +1.9%) will be joining the S&P 500 later this month. The trio will replace staffing company Robert Half (RHI, +1.5%), regional bank Comerica (CMA, -1.7%) and genetic sequencing firm Illumina (ILMN, -3.4%).
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
"Stocks tend to get a lift from inclusion in the S&P 500 because many trillions of passive dollars are held in products that track the index," wrote Dan Burrows, senior investing writer at Kiplinger, in his coverage of the three stocks' inclusion in the S&P 500. "The bottom line is that loads and loads of passive funds and ETFs now have to pick up shares in CRWD, KKR and GDDY."
Noble to buy Diamond Offshore Drilling for $1.6 billion
Noble (NE) stock rose 6.1% after the oil drilling company agreed to buy Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) for $1.6 billion in cash and stock, or $15.52 per DO share. DO, meanwhile, jumped 10.9%.
Noble's bid for Diamond continues a busy stretch of merger-and-acquisition (M&A) news in the oil patch that started last fall when Exxon Mobil (XOM, +0.3%) unveiled its $60 billion bid for Pioneer Natural Resources.
More recently, ConocoPhillips (COP, +1.2%) said it will buy Marathon Oil (MRO, +1.5%) for $17.1 billion.
Elliott takes a massive stake in Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines (LUV) stock was another big mover Monday, rallying 7.0% on news activist investor Elliott Investment Management accumulated a nearly $2 billion stake. According to The Wall Street Journal, Elliott plans to push for changes to reverse recent underperformance by the airline, including replacing current CEO Bob Jordan and overhauling the board of directors.
"The approach of an activist investor in Southwest Airlines is interesting at this juncture given that the company is investing capital to improve operations and lower costs," says Peter McNally, global sector lead for industrials, materials and energy at Third Bridge. "At least for the time being, it is hard to see what new strategy Southwest could pursue given that future growth is dependent on Boeing (BA, -0.06%) delivering more planes."
Apple tumbles on the first day of WWDC 2024
Apple (AAPL) stock slumped 1.9% – making it the worst Dow Jones stock today – as investors took in the first day of announcements from the company's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).
Particularly noteworthy were the onslaught of artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives Apple unveiled. In addition to Apple Intelligence, its suite of AI offerings for its devices, the company also said it is teaming up with OpenAI to offer a ChatGPT function for its personal assistant Siri.
This year's WWDC is a key event for Apple "as the pressure to bring a generative AI stack of technology for developers and consumers is front and center with Cook & Co. set to make history for Cupertino," says Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives (Outperform, the equivalent of a Buy). "We believe AI technology being introduced into the Apple ecosystem will bring ample monetization opportunities on both the services as well as iPhone and hardware front."
Despite AAPL's down day, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% to 38,868 on strength in retailers Home Depot (HD, +1.7%) and Walmart (WMT, +1.6%). The S&P 500 added 0.3% to 5,360, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.4% to 17,192.
Related content
To continue reading this article
please register for free
This is different from signing in to your print subscription
Why am I seeing this? Find out more here
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
Fans vs Air Conditioners: Which Is the Cheaper Way to Cool Off?
Fans are cheaper than air conditioners but significantly less effective when the temperature and humidity soar.
By Donna LeValley Published
-
CrowdStrike, KKR and GoDaddy Pop on S&P 500 Inclusion
What do analysts make of CRWD, KKR and GDDY stocks' prospects after being tapped for the S&P 500?
By Dan Burrows Published
-
CrowdStrike, KKR and GoDaddy Pop on S&P 500 Inclusion
What do analysts make of CRWD, KKR and GDDY stocks' prospects after being tapped for the S&P 500?
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Apple's WWDC 2024 Kicks Off Today: What To Watch For
Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference begins today and runs through Thursday. Here's what you can expect to see from the tech giant.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Southwest Airlines Stock Soars on Elliott Investment Stake
Elliott Investment Management revealed a massive stake in Southwest Airlines and plans to push for several changes. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Noble To Buy Diamond Offshore Drilling: What To Know
If Noble's bid for Diamond Offshore goes through, it will create one of the world's largest offshore drilling companies.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
When Will the Fed Cut Rates? The Experts Weigh In
Federal Reserve The timing of the first quarter-point cut to the federal funds rate remains as opaque as ever.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Struggle After May Jobs Report
While the main indexes made modest moves after this morning's hotter-than-expected payrolls data, GameStop took a notable dive.
By Karee Venema Published
-
May's Jobs Growth Blows Past Forecasts: What the Experts Are Saying
Jobs Report A blowout jobs report and a bit of wage inflation means a Fed pivot towards easing will have to wait.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
GameStop Stock Adds To Losses After Roaring Kitty Livestream
GameStop shares were already lower Friday after an early earnings release and news of another stock offering, but fell further after Roaring Kitty's livestream.
By Joey Solitro Last updated