Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Higher Ahead of Fed, May CPI

Monday was a quiet session for the main indexes but this week's Fed meeting and a key inflation update could create fireworks.

blue stock market chart with teal bars going up
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Karee Venema
By
published

Stocks opened lower Monday but climbed into positive territory by the close. Investors' attention this week is trained on Wednesday's release of the May Consumer Price Index (CPI) report and the conclusion of the Fed meeting

Today, though, the economic calendar was bare, so market participants turned to a raft of single-stock headlines hitting the wires.  

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up
Topics
S&P 500 Dow Jones Industrial Average Nasdaq

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Karee Venema
Karee Venema
Senior Investing Editor, Kiplinger.com

With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8