Southwest Airlines Stock Soars on Elliott Investment Stake

Elliott Investment Management revealed a massive stake in Southwest Airlines and plans to push for several changes. Here's what you need to know.

Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-800 prepares for takeoff at Los Angeles International Airport.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Joey Solitro
By
published

Southwest Airlines (LUV) stock jumped more than 7% out of the gate Monday. The upside comes after The Wall Street Journal on Sunday reported that activist investor Elliott Investment Management has built a stake worth nearly $2 billion in the air carrier.

Elliott plans to engage with the management team at Southwest and push for changes to reverse the airline's recent underperformance, the WSJ said

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Joey Solitro
Joey Solitro
Contributor

Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. 

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8